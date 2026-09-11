90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Cast: Where Are They All Now?

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 brought together seven unforgettable couples navigating love, immigration, and a global pandemic all at once, a combination that made it one of the most dramatic and talked-about seasons in the franchise's history. From Jovi and Yara's enduring Miami family life to Amira and Andrew's spectacular meltdown, the cast continues to draw fans years after the finale aired.

Reality TV personalities Yara Zara and Jovi Dufren from "90 Days Fiance" arrive for the 2024 People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Photo: Michael TRAN

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Key takeaways

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are the season's standout success story, still married, raising daughter Mylah , and starring in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 as of 2025.

are the season's standout success story, still married, raising daughter , and starring in Season 9 as of 2025. Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are still together and quietly welcomed a baby boy in late October 2025 , the biggest surprise from the cast.

are still together and quietly welcomed a , the biggest surprise from the cast. Four couples from Season 8 remain in relationships; three pairs , Mike & Natalie, Andrew & Amira, and Stephanie & Ryan, did not survive.

from Season 8 remain in relationships; , Mike & Natalie, Andrew & Amira, and Stephanie & Ryan, did not survive. Mike Youngquist has moved on completely, filing for divorce from Natalie and welcoming a daughter with a new partner in early 2026 .

has moved on completely, filing for divorce from Natalie and welcoming a . Yara Zaya became a U.S. citizen in April 2025, marking a major personal milestone for the Ukrainian-born star.

About the season

Season 8 debuted on December 6, 2020, and ran for 17 episodes, plus two Tell Alls, making it a 19-episode season. It was perhaps the most unusual of the series yet, as all the couples faced the unique struggles of an international relationship at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast featured Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan, Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi, and Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya.

Couple Status (2026) Married on show? Notable update Jovi Dufren & Yara Zaya Together Yes Daughter Mylah; Yara gained U.S. citizenship (2025). Brandon Gibbs & Julia Trubkina Together Yes Baby boy born Oct. 2025 Rebecca Parrott & Zied Hakimi Together Yes Settled in Atlanta, GA Tarik Myers & Hazel Cagalitan Together Yes Navigated open relationship; still a couple Mike Youngquist & Natalie Mordovtseva Divorced Yes Mike has new partner & daughter (2026) Andrew Kenton & Amira Lollysa Split No Amira later married someone else Stephanie Davison & Ryan Carr Split No Stephanie briefly dated Ryan's cousin Harris

Jovi Dufren & Yara Zaya

Yara Zaya (L) and Jovi Dufren attend the Us Weekly and Pluto TV's 2024 Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

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Full names: Jovi Dufren/Yara Zaya

Jovi Dufren/Yara Zaya Nationalities: American (Louisiana)/Ukrainian

American (Louisiana)/Ukrainian Status: Married

Married Daughter: Mylah Angelina Dufren (born September 2020)

Mylah Angelina Dufren (born September 2020) Current residence: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Instagram: @yarazaya

Jovi and Yara connected in 2018 on a travel dating app, meeting in person three months later in Budapest, Hungary, and dating long distance, Jovi in New Orleans and Yara in Kyiv, Ukraine. The couple tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2020 at a Las Vegas chapel.

After living in New Orleans for most of their relationship, Yara and Jovi moved to Miami in 2024 to be closer to Jovi's job. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works as an ROV supervisor with more than 10 years of experience in the oil and energy field. While their issues have been aired on The Last Resort, Yara and Jovi seem secure in their relationship in 2026.

Yara had an exciting update for her Instagram followers in April 2025. After a disappointing initial interview with U.S. Immigration and Citizenship, she returned days later and announced, "I'm officially a U.S. citizen!" Yara and Jovi enjoy keeping Mylah close and taking her on trips to experience different cultures; over the years, Mylah has visited nine countries with her parents.

Brandon Gibbs & Julia Trubkina

Full names: Brandon Gibbs/Julia Trubkina

Brandon Gibbs/Julia Trubkina Nationalities: American (Virginia)/Russian

American (Virginia)/Russian Status: Married

Married Current update: Welcomed a baby boy, late October 2025

Brandon Gibbs works and lives on his parents' farm, while Julia Trubkina is a city girl who worked as a go-go dancer. Brandon and Julia married at the end of the season despite their drama with Brandon's parents, Betty and Ron Gibbs.

The pair secretly welcomed a baby boy in late October 2025, with Julia taking to Instagram to open up about their son's complicated birth. The arrival was a major surprise for fans, given that Julia had previously declared she did not want children. The couple had also faced challenges due to Brandon's parents interfering in their relationship decisions.

Rebecca Parrott & Zied Hakimi

Full names: Rebecca Parrott/Zied Hakimi

Rebecca Parrott/Zied Hakimi Nationalities: American (Georgia)/Tunisian

American (Georgia)/Tunisian Status: Married (April 19, 2020)

Married (April 19, 2020) Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Rebecca and Zied are one of 90 Day Fiancé's success stories. Rebecca met Zied, 22 years her junior, online, and while they met disapproval from her daughter Tiffany and son-in-law Micah, the pair remained together. Fans of this couple can be relieved, as Rebecca and Zied exchanged their marriage vows on April 19, 2020, at a luxurious spa resort.

Since marrying during Season 8, Rebecca and Zied have settled down in the United States, with Zied finding employment at a furniture store. Rebecca remains committed to her career as a private detective and continues to be a devoted mother to her daughter from a previous marriage.

Tarik Myers & Hazel Cagalitan

Full names: Tarik Myers/Hazel Cagalitan

Tarik Myers/Hazel Cagalitan Nationalities: American/Filipino

American/Filipino Status: Married; still together

Tarik and his Filipino fiancée Hazel got engaged when Hazel accepted Tarik's unusual proposal through a rap song. After revealing that she is bisexual, Hazel planned to find an American girlfriend to add to her and Tarik's relationship.

Despite the tumultuous love triangle between Tarik, Hazel, and their mutual ex-girlfriend Minty, whom the couple dated before appearing on the show, Tarik and Hazel did end up together and are enjoying a married life. They realised they worked better as a duo; though they broke up briefly, they got back together and are still making their relationship work.

Mike Youngquist & Natalie Mordovtseva

Full names: Mike Youngquis/Natalie Mordovtseva

Mike Youngquis/Natalie Mordovtseva Nationalities: American (Washington state)/Ukrainian

American (Washington state)/Ukrainian Status: Divorced

Unsurprisingly, Mike and Natalie's tumultuous relationship didn't last, and Mike finally filed for divorce. He has since moved on completely, settling into a healthy new relationship with his girlfriend, Sara Rose, with whom he welcomed a baby daughter in early 2026. Natalie has since started dating again and appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life as well as the 90 Day Diaries series and is pursuing modelling and acting.

Andrew Kenton & Amira Lollysa

Full names: Andrew Kenton/Amira Lollysa

Andrew Kenton/Amira Lollysa Nationalities: American (California)/French-Egyptian

American (California)/French-Egyptian Status: Split

Amira found Andrew on a dating app; they had an instant connection, and Amira flew to Las Vegas, where they got engaged within three days, but her K-1 visa relocation was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Amira and Andrew made a plan to cross the border via Mexico, but the loophole didn't work, and Amira was detained and deported back to France.

The conclusion of their dramatic and unhealthy relationship aired during the Season 8 Tell All, with the American daycare worker and the glamorous French woman calling it quits after a season full of obstacles. Amira later shocked fans by revealing she had remarried. Andrew is now single and focusing on himself.

Stephanie Davison & Ryan Carr

Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr pose together outdoors, their colourful outfits matching their vibrant on-screen energy. Photo: @90dayryan

Source: Instagram

Full names: Stephanie Davison/Ryan Carr

Stephanie Davison/Ryan Carr Nationalities: American (Michigan)/Belizean

American (Michigan)/Belizean Status: Split (broke up during filming)

Stephanie and Ryan's unconventional relationship began when they met during her vacation in Belize; despite the significant age difference, they maintained contact, and she made multiple trips to see him. Stephanie got with Ryan's cousin Harris instead after their breakup, although that didn't last.

Stephanie made allegations of sexual assault against Ryan during a heated argument on the show, and in April 2021, she claimed that she and Ryan had broken up while filming Season 8 and that most of her storyline, including her affair with his cousin, was fabricated. As of recent reports, Ryan resides in Belize, where he has pursued modelling opportunities and shares promotional content on his Instagram account.

FAQS

Are Jovi and Yara from 90 Day Fiancé still together in 2026?

Yes. Since Season 8 wrapped, Yara and Jovi welcomed a daughter, Mylah, and while their issues have been aired on The Last Resort, the couple appear secure in their relationship in 2026. They are still married and living in Miami, Florida, where they relocated in May 2024.

Who is Mylah, Jovi and Yara's daughter?

Yara and Jovi welcomed their daughter, Mylah Angelina, in September 2020. Despite being four years old at the time of reporting, Mylah had already visited more countries than many people her age, thanks to Yara and Jovi's lifestyle. A teacup poodle puppy named Mila, chosen by Mylah, also joined the family.

Did Brandon and Julia from Season 8 have a baby?

Yes, Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs welcomed a baby boy in late October 2025. The news surprised many fans, as Julia had long said she did not want children. Julia took to Instagram to open up about their son's complicated birth, describing the difficult labour in detail.

What happened to Mike and Natalie after their divorce?

Mike and Natalie's relationship ultimately didn't last, and Mike finally filed for divorce. He is now in a healthy new relationship with his partner, Sara Rose, and the couple welcomed a daughter together in early 2026. Meanwhile, Natalie has appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life and the 90 Day Diaries series as she navigates life and new dating prospects post-divorce.

Did Amira Lollysa remarry after Andrew Kenton?

Yes, 90 Day Fiancé star Amira Lollysa shocked fans by revealing she had remarried. Amira is of French-Egyptian ethnicity and has since built a new life in the United States after her chaotic Season 8 storyline with Andrew Kenton. Going by her Instagram, she returned to the U.S. and regularly posts fashion and personal content.

We also highlighted facts about the 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 cast and where the couples are today. The article examines their relationships, marriages, divorces, legal troubles and lives after the show.

Most of the season’s six couples have separated, while Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha remain married amid Leida’s ongoing legal proceedings. Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s three domestic battery arrests and Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova’s divorce proceedings remain among the cast’s most notable developments.

Source: Legit.ng