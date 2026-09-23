The European Commission has a free online calculator to help travellers check how many Schengen visa days they have left

The Schengen short-stay visa limits holders to 90 days within any 180-day period, and many travellers struggle to track this correctly

Using the official EU calculator could help Nigerian travellers avoid overstaying their Schengen visa and facing serious penalties

The European Commission has published a free online calculator designed to help Schengen visa holders work out exactly how many travel days they have remaining on their short-stay visa.

The tool is available on the European Commission's official website and is intended for anyone holding a Schengen short-stay visa who needs to confirm whether their planned travel complies with the zone's entry rules.

The European Commission’s free Schengen visa calculator helps travellers accurately track their remaining days under the 90/180-day rule. Photo credit: Kellas

Source: Getty Images

Understanding the 90/180-day Schengen rule

The Schengen area operates a strict rule that limits short-stay visa holders to a maximum of 90 days within any rolling 180-day period. This means the calculation is not simply about counting days from when a visa was issued — it requires tracking all previous entries and exits across the entire Schengen zone over the past six months.

Many travellers, including Nigerians who frequently visit European countries for business, study, or family reasons, find this rule difficult to monitor manually, particularly after multiple trips. Miscalculating the remaining days can result in an overstay, which carries consequences ranging from fines and deportation to future visa bans.

How the EU calculator works

The European Commission's Schengen calculator allows users to input their travel dates and automatically determine how many days of the 90-day allowance have been used and how many remain. The tool is available in multiple languages, including English, and can be accessed directly through the Commission's website at no cost.

Travellers planning a trip to any of the 29 countries in the Schengen area are advised to use the calculator before booking flights or making financial commitments, as a visa approval does not override the 90-day cap.

The tool is especially useful for frequent travellers who have made several short visits to Europe within the same six-month window and are unsure whether an additional trip would push them beyond the legal limit.

The free online Schengen calculator shows travellers how many visa days remain before their next European trip. Photo credit: Kellass

Source: Getty Images

EU announces major rules changes, considers new fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that the European Commission has begun a formal review of the EU Visa Code, the legislation that governs how short-stay Schengen visas are applied for and issued, with a call for evidence published on September 8, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng