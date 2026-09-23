Ireland announced a minimum salary requirement for foreign nationals seeking a General Employment Permit in four specific occupations

The four roles affected include meat processors, horticultural workers, healthcare assistants, and home carers

The threshold has been set at €32,691, which converts to roughly N49.5 million for Nigerian applicants

Ireland has announced the minimum annual salary that foreign nationals must earn to qualify for a General Employment Permit across four specific job categories.

The Irish government has set €32,691 (N49,507,250) as the minimum earnings requirement for foreigners applying for a General Employment Permit in four occupations: meat processors, horticultural workers, healthcare assistants, and home carers.

General employment permit Ireland releases minimum salary requirement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/PAUL FAITH/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Ireland's salary threshold for permit applicants

The General Employment Permit is one of several work authorisation routes available in Ireland for nationals of countries outside the European Economic Area. It allows employers to recruit from outside the EU where they cannot source suitable candidates locally.

The 4 jobs covered by the salary rule

The four roles listed under this specific salary condition are:

Meat processors Horticultural workers Healthcare assistants * Home carers

These occupations are typically considered essential in Ireland's agriculture, food production, and elder care sectors, areas where demand for workers has remained high in recent years. By establishing a salary floor, the government aims to ensure that permit holders in these roles are compensated at a standard that reflects the cost of living in the country.

Foreign nationals considering any of these four roles must confirm that their offered salary meets or exceeds the €32,691 annual threshold before submitting a General Employment Permit application.

Visa-free entry: Ireland names eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ireland had released its official list of foreign nationals who can enter the country without first obtaining a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

The countries on the list are from parts of Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America, with no African country among those listed.

Source: Legit.ng