90 Day Fiancé season 11 introduced the franchise's most historic cast yet — six couples and, for the first time, a throuple. The season features three new pairs, three returning couples from previous franchises, and the show's first-ever throuple. Most couples made it down the aisle, though their post-wedding lives have been anything but smooth.

Sarper Güven and Shekinah Garner attend the Heather McDonald celebration (L), and Joan Kruchov and Greg Chillak pose on their wedding day (R). Photo: John Sciulli (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Amani, Matt, and Any made history as the franchise's first-ever throuple — but the three-way relationship appears to have collapsed by mid-2025.

made history as the franchise's — but the three-way relationship appears to have collapsed by mid-2025. Shekinah and Sarper became the 90th married couple in franchise history, though marital trouble has since surfaced on social media.

became the in franchise history, though marital trouble has since surfaced on social media. Jessica and Juan , Stevi and Mahdi , Mark and Mina , and Greg and Joan all married during the season and remain together.

, , , and all married during the season and remain together. Shawn and Alliya are still together but have acknowledged ongoing problems since the Tell All.

are still together but have acknowledged ongoing problems since the Tell All. The season aired on TLC beginning 16 February 2025, drawing from a pool of returning fan favourites and brand-new faces.

Season 11 cast at a glance

Information on each couple's background, storyline, and current status is drawn from official TLC cast bios, Entertainment Weekly's exclusive season preview, and post-season reporting by outlets including Reality Tea, CinemaBlend, Screen Rant, and Swooon. Relationship status reflects the most recent publicly available information at the time of publishing.

Couple Origin Status (as of 2026) Previous franchise appearance Stevi Nichole & Mahdi Al-Saadi Mississippi / Tehran, Iran Married Debut Joan Kruchov & Greg Chillak Uganda / Long Island, NY Together Debut Shekinah Garner & Sarper Güven Los Angeles / Istanbul Married (rocky) The Other Way S5 & S6 Alliya de Batista & Shawn Finch Rio de Janeiro / Los Angeles Married (ongoing issues) Love in Paradise S4 Mina Mack & Mark Bessette Paris / New Hampshire Married Debut Jessica Parsons & Juan David Daza Wyoming / Cali, Colombia Married Love in Paradise Amani & Matt Jlassi + Any Aguirre San Diego / Tijuana, Mexico Throuple ended Debut

Stevi Nichole and Mahdi Al-Saadi

Full names: Stevi Nichole; Mahdi Al-Saadi

Stevi Nichole; Mahdi Al-Saadi Nationalities: American; Iranian

American; Iranian From: Hattiesburg, Mississippi / Tehran, Iran

Hattiesburg, Mississippi / Tehran, Iran Instagram: @stevi.nichole / @mahdii.cpt

/ Status: Married

Mahdi is the first-ever cast member from Iran to be featured on 90 Day Fiancé. Stevi hails from Mississippi, is a single mum of two, and began teaching English online — which led to her meeting and falling in love with Mahdi.

Unlike other Season 11 couples, Mahdi and Stevi did not take the full 90 days to marry. They sped up the process to ensure Mahdi would receive his green card, and he now works as a personal trainer. One of the couple's biggest challenges was Mahdi's confusion about whether Stevi was bisexual; though they didn't see eye to eye on everything, they overcame their differences and remain happily together.

Joan Kruchov and Greg Chillak

Full names: Joan Kruchov; Greg Chillak

Joan Kruchov; Greg Chillak Nationalities: Ugandan; American

Ugandan; American From: Kampala, Uganda / Islip Terrace, New York

Kampala, Uganda / Islip Terrace, New York Status: Together

Greg, a Long Island native, fell in love with Joan during a vacation in Uganda and brought her to the U.S. to start a life together. Joan is a highly educated NGO director, deeply committed to her career and values stability.

Once in America and living under Greg's mum's roof, Joan began to feel the strain on their relationship and gave Greg an ultimatum — get a steady job or she was headed home. As of July 2025, Greg and Joan are still together.

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven at the Ecoluxe Pre-Espy Sports Lounge in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Shekinah Garner; Sarper Güven

Shekinah Garner; Sarper Güven Nationalities: American; Turkish

American; Turkish From: Los Angeles, CA / Istanbul, Turkey

Los Angeles, CA / Istanbul, Turkey Instagram: @shekinah.garner / @sarper90day

/ Status: Married (relationship rocky as of 2026)

The pair first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5, where Shekinah flew to Turkey to live with Sarper—though it was never a permanent move because of her teenage daughter and business in Los Angeles. The couple also appeared on Season 6 of The Other Way before joining Season 11 of the flagship series.

During Season 11, Shekinah and Sarper officially tied the knot in a unique "bedding" ceremony held on 11 November (11/11/2024), celebrating as the franchise's 90th married couple. While they have since traded insults over social media—raising suspicions of serious marital trouble—Sarper has recently been spotted wearing his wedding band, suggesting the couple remains together.

Alliya de Batista and Shawn Finch

Alliya De Batista is seen out and about in West Hollywood, California (L), and Shawn Finch attends the 2017 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (R). Photo: MEGA, Mathew (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Alliya de Batista; Shawn Finch

Alliya de Batista; Shawn Finch Nationalities: Brazilian; American

Brazilian; American From: Rio de Janeiro / Los Angeles, CA

Rio de Janeiro / Los Angeles, CA Status: Married (ongoing issues)

Shawn and Alliya, featured previously on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, are embarking on the next chapter of their life together in America. The most difficult hurdle was Shawn's internal struggle — he found that Alliya, a trans woman, was evolving into a different person than the one he first fell in love with as she continued her transition.

Alliya was two hours late to their wedding, which frustrated Shawn. The pair are still together today, though they still have their problems — at the Tell All, Shawn even admitted to going on a honeymoon without Alliya. At the end of the Tell All, Shawn publicly apologised for his behaviour on their wedding day and promised to take Alliya on the honeymoon she deserves.

Mina Mack and Mark Bessette

Full names: Mina Mack; Mark Bessette

Mina Mack; Mark Bessette Nationalities: French; American

French; American From: Paris / West Ossipee, New Hampshire

Paris / West Ossipee, New Hampshire Status: Married

Mark, a 59-year-old divorced pilot living in a tranquil aviation community in rural New Hampshire, met Mina, a glamorous 34-year-old Parisian model, and was instantly captivated. Their 25-year age gap had Mark's American family questioning Mina's intentions, even though the couple shares a two-year-old daughter.

Between tension with Mark's daughter (who is close in age to Mina), the quiet life of New Hampshire, and being unable to secure her son's visa, it almost seemed like their wedding wouldn't happen. Since appearing on season 11, Mina and Mark have moved from New Hampshire to Boston, Massachusetts, though they still own a house in New Hampshire — Mina prefers city life.

Jessica Parsons and Juan David Daza

Full names: Jessica Parsons; Juan David Daza

Jessica Parsons; Juan David Daza Nationalities: American; Colombian

American; Colombian From: Torrington, Wyoming / Cali, Colombia

Torrington, Wyoming / Cali, Colombia Status: Married

Jessica Parsons and Juan David Daza are a returning couple who first met on a cruise, hit it off, and later had a son together. Juan joined Jessica, their son, and her two older boys in Wyoming. The main issue was loyalty — before Juan came to the US, he had physically cheated on Jessica, while Jessica had emotionally cheated on Juan with her ex.

Jessica and Juan overcame their problems and got married at the end of the season. During the Tell All, the couple shared that they are still together and going strong.

Amani Jlassi, Matt Jlassi, and Any Aguirre

Full names: Amani Jlassi; Matt Jlassi; Any Aguirre

Amani Jlassi; Matt Jlassi; Any Aguirre Nationalities: American; American; Mexican

American; American; Mexican From: San Diego, CA / Tijuana, Mexico

San Diego, CA / Tijuana, Mexico Status: Throuple ended

During season 11, Americans Matt and Amani Jlassi made waves as the first married couple to join the franchise, hoping to bring their international partner, Any Aguirre, to the States. Matt and Amani have been married for more than 10 years and have two daughters. While on vacation in Mexico, the couple met Any Aguirre, who became their girlfriend. After a year of long-distance dating, Matt and Amani returned to Mexico in season 11 to learn more about Any's life.

Throughout the season, the trio navigated complicated power and sexual dynamics while deciding whether to get a legal divorce so they could apply for Any's K-1 visa. As of mid-2025, reports indicate that Matt and Amani finalised their divorce, and Any chose to pursue a relationship with Matt. Social media activity and public appearances suggest the throuple no longer remains together.

FAQ

Who is in the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 throuple?

The franchise's first throuple features Matt and Amani Jlassi, a married couple who planned to wed their Mexican girlfriend, Any Aguirre. The trio appeared on season 11 of the flagship TLC series and marked a historic first for the long-running franchise.

Are Matt, Amani, and Any still together?

As of mid-2025, reports indicate that Matt and Amani finalised their divorce, and Any chose to pursue a relationship with Matt. Matt and Amani appear to have resumed their partnership, while Any's relationship with either member of the original couple seems to have ended.

Did Shekinah and Sarper get married?

Yes. Shekinah and Sarper married on 11 November 2024, in a unique “bedding” ceremony, becoming the 90th married couple in franchise history. Despite recent challenges and public disagreements, updates such as Sarper wearing his wedding ring suggest they are still together.

Is 90 Day Fiancé season 11 available to stream?

90 Day Fiancé premiered on Sunday, 16 February, at 8/7c on TLC. The full season streams on Discovery+ . Viewers in the US can also catch episodes via Max.

How many viewers did season 11 attract?

TLC has not yet reported Season 11's official viewership figures. For comparison, Season 10 attracted 11.3 million cross-platform viewers in 2024 and ranked among the year's top unscripted cable series. Season 11 also drew attention for its historic throuple storyline and the return of popular franchise couples.

Final word

Maintaining a relationship after 90 Day Fiancé can be challenging, and Season 11 had its share of unexpected outcomes. Although the throuple relationship involving Matt, Amani and Any fell apart, most couples, including Stevi and Mahdi, Joan and Greg, Mina and Mark, Jessica and Juan, Shawn and Alliya, and Shekinah and Sarper, remain together.

We also highlighted facts about the couples featured in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 and their relationship statuses in 2026. The article examines their marriages, breakups, divorces and post-show developments.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo's open marriage ended after Jasmine became pregnant with another man's child. Meanwhile, Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez divorced, while Citra and Sam Wilson remained together and welcomed a new chapter as parents.

Source: Legit.ng