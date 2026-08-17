The Big Brother 28 cast features 17 houseguests competing for the $750,000 grand prize during the show's Time Trip season. Fourteen newcomers, including Ashley Trail, Jason Collins, Barrett Pfeiffer, and Drew Campbell, entered the house before producers surprised viewers by introducing three additional contestants. Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, the season premiered on CBS on 9 July 2026.

Big Brother Season 28 cast members pose for a group photo. Photo: Matthew Taplinge (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Big Brother 28 cast consists of 17 houseguests, including 14 first-time players and three surprise entrants .

28 cast consists of 17 houseguests, including . The three surprise houseguests are Rick Devens, Angela Murray, and Dee Valladares.

Rick Devens and Dee Valladares previously competed on Survivor , while Angela Murray returns after appearing on Big Brother 26.

, while Angela Murray returns after appearing on 26. The season follows a Time Trip theme and offers a $750,000 grand prize .

. Episodes air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, with live feeds available to subscribers.

Who is in the Big Brother 28 cast? Meet all 17 houseguests

The Big Brother 28 cast brings together contestants from diverse careers and backgrounds across the United States. The lineup includes everyday professionals alongside reality TV veterans who joined as surprise additions. Here is a look at who the cast of Big Brother 28 is.

1. Ashley Trail

Ashley Trail of the CBS series Big Brother, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Matthew Taplinger

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Full name : Ashley Trail

: Ashley Trail Date of birth : 23 January 2002

: 23 January 2002 Age : 24 years old (as of 2026)

: 24 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Bartender

Ashley from Big Brother 28 is a bartender from Alton, Illinois, who currently resides in Chicago. She described herself as an enthusiastic Big Brother superfan before entering the house. Ashley became the season's first evicted contestant. She commented about her controversial elimination, saying:

I feel like I was kind of being shut down in a way. I don’t know if people were taking my gameplay seriously. I had not really competed in a real deal competition after losing the first one. And so maybe people just weren’t taking me seriously as a player.

2. Barrett Pfeiffer

Barrett Pfeiffer (L), Yash Patel, and Drew Campbell on the CBS series Big Brother. Photo: Matthew Taplinge

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Full name : Barrett Pfeiffer

: Barrett Pfeiffer Date of birth : 9 September 1998

: 9 September 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of August 2026)

: 27 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Jumbotron engineer

Barrett Pfeiffer is a jumbotron engineer based in Austin, Texas. Originally from Benton, Arkansas, he brings an engineering mindset to the game. His analytical approach makes him one of the season's strategic players, and he describes himself as giggly, charming, and spicy.

3. Chuk Anyanwu

Full name : Chuk Anyanwu

: Chuk Anyanwu Date of birth : 4 October 1998

: 4 October 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of August 2026)

: 27 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Supply chain analyst

Chuk Anyanwu is a supply chain analyst from Dallas, Texas. His professional background revolves around logistics and problem-solving. Those skills could prove valuable in competitions and alliance building. He completed his undergraduate studies at Texas Woman's University, obtaining a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2024.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chuk Anyanwu currently works at Williams-Sonoma as a supply chain coordinator.

4. Drew Campbell

Full name : Drew Campbell

: Drew Campbell Date of birth : 4 February 2004

: 4 February 2004 Age : 22 years old (as of 2026)

: 22 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Surgical dental assistant

Drew Campbell works as a surgical dental assistant and hails from Temecula, California. He graduated from Cal State University San Marcos with distinction. Campbell was a contestant on Beast Games season 1, which aired on Amazon Prime Video from December 2024 to February 2025. The reality TV star describes himself as outgoing, fun, and unpredictable.

5. Haley Fletcher

Full name : Haley Thogmartin

: Haley Thogmartin Date of birth : 12 September 1996

: 12 September 1996 Age : 29 years old (as of August 2026)

: 29 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Telemedicine executive

Haley Fletcher hails from Neosho, Missouri, and she is a telemedicine executive. She is outgoing, bubbly, and fun and hopes that her personality makes her stand out among other competitors. The reality TV personality graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2019, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in child development. Currently, she is the director of operations at Viking Alternative Medicine.

6. Jason De Puy

Jason De Puy on the CBS series Big Brother. Photo: Matthew Taplinge

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Full name : Jason De Puy

: Jason De Puy Date of birth : 8 October 1990

: 8 October 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of August 2026)

: 35 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Drag queen (performed as Salina EsTitties)

Jason is a drag performer who previously appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15. His entertaining personality and performance background made him one of the season's standout contestants. He entered the game as one of the 14 first-time Big Brother players but was evicted on day 24.

7. Kamu Kirk

Kamu Kirk takes part in a Big Brother house activity. Photo: Matthew Taplinge

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Full name : Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk

: Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk Date of birth : 13 April 1994

: 13 April 1994 Age : 32 years old (as of 2026)

: 32 years old (as of 2026) Profession: MMA fighter

Kamu Kirk is an MMA fighter and coach from Phoenix, Arizona, with a professional record of 12 wins and seven losses. His athletic background gives him an advantage in physically demanding competitions. He has reportedly watched Big Brother since he was 16 and hopes to win the show.

8. LaTrice "Lala" Verrett

LaTrice Verrett on the CBS series Big Brother. Photo: Matthew Taplinge

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Full name : LaTrice "LaLa" Verrett

: LaTrice "LaLa" Verrett Date of birth : 14 July 1968

: 14 July 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of 2026)

: 57 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Boutique salesperson

LaTrice Verrett, a boutique salesperson, comes from Maplewood, New Jersey. She has earned attention for her confident personality and willingness to speak her mind. Her gameplay has made her an important member of several alliances. Verrett graduated from Rutgers University.

The reality TV personality is also a singer and performer. She has toured with three-time Grammy Award-winning group Sounds of Blackness and performed in the longest-running Off-Broadway show, Mama, I Want to Sing. She has also written and performed several dance singles for the European market and is a published writer with Universal Music London.

9. Lyric Medeiros

Lyric Medeiros celebrates a moment on Big Brother 28. Photo: Matthew Taplinge

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lyric Leolani Medeiros

: Lyric Leolani Medeiros Date of birth : 1 May 2001

: 1 May 2001 Age : 25 years old (as of 2026)

: 25 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Attorney

Lyric Medeiros is a TikTok star, singer, and attorney from Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2022 with a double major in English and Film, Television and Theater before enrolling at the University of Hawaii’s Richardson School of Law to pursue a law degree.

She reportedly won Miss Hawaii High School America in 2018 and later gained a following on social media by sharing engaging videos on TikTok. In 2023, she competed on American Idol Season 21. On Big Brother Season 28, she described herself as highly competitive and athletic, but her journey ended when she was evicted on Day 31.

10. Mallory Aurichio

Mallory Aurichio smiles during a moment on Big Brother. Photo: Matthew Taplinge (modified by author)

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Full name : Mallory Aurichio

: Mallory Aurichio Date of birth : 9 June 2002

: 9 June 2002 Age : 24 years old (as of 2026)

: 24 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Rocket scientist

Mallory Aurichio is a rocket scientist from Washington Township, New Jersey. She studied aeronautical and astronautical engineering at West Virginia University, graduating in 2024. As a contestant on Big Brother Season 28, she believes her intelligence, athletic ability, and strong social skills give her what it takes to win the competition.

11. Melody Morris

Melody Morris enjoys a moment on Big Brother 28. Photo: Matthew Taplinge (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Melody Morris

: Melody Morris Date of birth : 22 February 2002

: 22 February 2002 Age : 24 years old (as of 2026)

: 24 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Corporate game show host

Melody from Big Brother 28 is a corporate game show host from Thornton, Colorado, who currently lives in Maricopa, Arizona. She studied sports journalism at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Her experience includes working as a sports reporter for the Arizona Interscholastic Association, a social media manager for Cronkite News, and a stand-up comedian.

She currently works as a game show host for Game Show Battle Rooms. In her introduction video, Melody said people often mistake her for a typical “dumb blonde” sorority girl. However, she describes herself as intelligent, quick-witted, and determined.

12. Rome Seymour

Rome Seymour celebrates a moment on Big Brother 28. Photo: Matthew Taplinge

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rome Seymour

: Rome Seymour Date of birth : 2 April 1998

: 2 April 1998 Age : 28 years old (as of 2026)

: 28 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Pickleball coach

Rome Seymour is a pickleball coach who grew up in Traverse City, Michigan, and currently lives in Delray Beach, Florida. He graduated from Traverse City Central High School in 2016 before attending Ferris State University, where he was a tennis player.

In his Big Brother introduction, Seymour described himself as bashful, extroverted, and extremely excitable, adding that being on the show had always been a dream. However, his journey ended when he was evicted on Day 17.

13. Taylor Brown

Taylor Brown participates in an activity on Big Brother 28. Photo: Matthew Taplinger

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Taylor L. Brown

: Taylor L. Brown Date of birth : 29 September 1998

: 29 September 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of August 2026)

: 27 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Elementary school counsellor

Taylor Brown is an elementary school counsellor from Deerfield Beach, Florida. She graduated from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with a degree in elementary education before earning a master’s degree in professional school counselling from the University of Georgia.

Brown currently works as a professional school counsellor for Broward County Public Schools. She believes she has what it takes to win Big Brother Season 28 because she is strategic, social, and competitive.

14. Yash Patel

Yash Patel participates in an activity on Big Brother 28. Photo: Matthew Taplinger

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Yash Patel

: Yash Patel Date of birth : 8 February 2002

: 8 February 2002 Age : 24 years old (as of 2026)

: 24 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Financial analyst

Yash Patel is a financial analyst from Monroe Township, New Jersey. He attended Monroe Township High School before earning a degree in finance from Penn State University in 2024. He currently works as a senior finance associate at Prudential Financial.

While Patel hopes to win the $750,000 grand prize, he is also looking for love and hopes to find a wife.

15. Rick Devens

Rick Devens attends the "Survivor" Season 50 Premiere Screening at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rick Devens

: Rick Devens Date of birth : 5 April 1984

: 5 April 1984 Age : 42 years old (as of 2026)

: 42 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Former news anchor, reality television personality

Rick Devens, a former news anchor, entered the game as one of the three surprise houseguests. He is best known for competing on Survivor: Edge of Extinction and later returning for Survivor 50. Devens currently serves as the director of communications at Middle Georgia State University. His experience in reality competition makes him one of the most dangerous strategic threats in the house.

16. Angela Murray

Angela Murray smiles in a photo. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Angela Murray

: Angela Murray Date of birth : 17 August 1973

: 17 August 1973 Age : 53 years old (as of 2026)

: 53 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Realtor, reality television personality

Angela Murray, a real estate agent and reality TV personality, is the only returning Big Brother player in the Big Brother 28 cast. She previously competed on Big Brother 26 and also appeared on The Amazing Race 38. Her familiarity with the game gives her an advantage over first-time contestants.

17. Dee Valladares

Dee Valladares attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dee Valladares

: Dee Valladares Date of birth : 2 October 1996

: 2 October 1996 Age : 29 years old (as of August 2026)

: 29 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Entrepreneur, reality television personality

Dee from Big Brother 28 is an entrepreneur, adventurer, and fitness enthusiast. She became the final surprise houseguest introduced during premiere week, and she is best known as the winner of Survivor 45 and later returned for Survivor 50. Dee immediately became a major contender thanks to her proven social and strategic gameplay.

Who are the surprise houseguests in the Big Brother 28 cast?

The surprise houseguests are Rick Devens, Angela Murray, and Dee Valladares. Rick and Dee are Survivor veterans, while Angela previously competed on Big Brother 26.

How many contestants are in the Big Brother 28 cast?

The season features 17 contestants. Fourteen were announced before the premiere, and three more joined as surprise houseguests during premiere week.

Who hosts Big Brother 28?

The series is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, who has hosted the U.S. version of Big Brother since its debut in 2000.

What is the theme of Big Brother 28?

Big Brother Season 28 is built around the Time Trip theme, with twists inspired by the past, present, and future.

What is the grand prize for Big Brother 28?

The 17 contestants in Big Brother 28 are competing for the show's $750,000 grand prize.

Who was removed from Big Brother 28?

As of writing, four Big Brother Season 28 houseguests have been eliminated. Ashley Trail was evicted on Day 10, Jack “Rome” Seymour on Day 17, Jason De Puy on Day 24, and Lyric Medeiros on Day 31.

The Big Brother 28 cast blends first-time contestants with experienced reality TV veterans, making it one of the franchise's most unpredictable lineups. While the 14 newcomers bring fresh personalities and strategies, surprise additions add proven competitive experience.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestants. Dubbed Show Ya Sef, the popular Nigerian reality TV show features 24 housemates from different parts of the country competing for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 premiered on 26 July 2026. Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show will run for about 10 weeks, offering viewers plenty of drama, entertainment, and competition. Read the full article to learn more about each contestant.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng