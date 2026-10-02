BBNaija star Phyna publicly called out her co-star Sheggz in a video posted on Friday, October 2, 2026

Phyna alleged Sheggz used BetNaija money to place a N10m bet on her losing a boxing match

She also claimed Sheggz has not repaid Bella's N11m and labelled him a gigolo living on a couch in London

BBNaija housemate Phyna went all out on Friday, October 2, 2026, dropping a video in which she fired shots at fellow reality star Sheggz over a series of financial allegations that have set social media ablaze.

At the centre of it all is a claim that Sheggz placed a N10 million bet on Phyna being defeated in a boxing match.

Reactions as BBNaija's Phyna calls out Sheggz over N10m boxing bet. Photo credit@unusualphyna/@sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

According to Phyna, Sheggz did not even have money of his own to fund the wager, alleging he borrowed the funds and that without a BetNaija advertising deal, he would never have had access to such an amount in the first place.

Phyna's claims against Sheggz

Phyna did not stop at the betting drama. She went on to allege that Sheggz has failed to repay Bella a sum of N11 million, insisting the actual amount owed is even higher than that figure.

BBNaija's Sheggz dragged by fans over Phyna's allegation. Photo credit@sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

She accused Bella of fully financing Sheggz's lifestyle over an extended period, claiming she covered his feeding, clothing, rent, and even subscription bills. Phyna then labelled him a gigolo and dared him to show his face in Lagos, alleging he is currently sleeping on a couch somewhere in London.

Fans react to Phyna's video

The clip quickly drew strong reactions from fans online. Here is what some of them had to say:

@benitaa_santiago wrote:

"Chai poor boy bless his heart"

@__makkynwa reacted:

"I love it"

@yuki.xx__ commented:

"But them no dy talk for bf and gf matter o, make them no use you settle."

@meg_fisayo said:

"Sheggz omo baba God. Make dem drag you when they finish let them return you to us. God is forever your hiding place. If you are not relevant no one will drag you."

@mz_harcourt wrote:

"But why Bella dey baby shegz for 3years. Them no love her for house?"

@kvng_anita0 shared:

"But she be think say she dy use the boy pepper people na because he no work out now una she come dy make noise. If e work out she for still continue dy spend money for man"

WhatsApp chats between Sheggz and Bella surface

Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp chats allegedly involving BBNaija stars Sheggz and Bella surfaced online amid growing public interest in the state of their relationship.

The leaked conversations sparked reactions, particularly because they appear to contain details of an elaborate wedding plan Sheggz had outlined for Bella. The plan reportedly included a ring reveal with Icebox in Atlanta, followed by a white wedding in Montenegro.

The development comes after Bella’s sister previously criticised Sheggz over what she described as unfulfilled promises concerning their relationship. Her comments had already generated discussion among fans, with some questioning whether the couple’s relationship was heading towards marriage.

Source: Legit.ng