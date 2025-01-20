FUTA admission status: how to check and next steps after acceptance

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), is a top-ranked university in Nigeria. Established in 1981, it has grown tremendously. Thousands of students apply to FUTA every year, hoping to secure admission to its prestigious programs. If you have recently applied to the institution, it is crucial to check your FUTA admission status and understand the next steps after acceptance.

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) is a renowned public university for nurturing aspiring engineers, technologists, and scientists. Located on a single main campus, FUTA stands out for its innovation-focused curriculum, providing various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across diverse fields.

How to check your FUTA admission status

As a prospective student, it's important to know how to check your admission status to confirm the success of your application. The three main methods outlined below can help you do this.

Checking the FUTA admission status via the FUTA admission portal

One of the easiest ways to check your application status is through the admission portal. It only takes a minute to view your results. Here is how:

Go to your browser and navigate to the FUTA admission portal. Type your UTME/DE/application registration number in the provided box to request your admission information. Click the "Submit" button. If admitted, you will see a message confirming your acceptance into FUTA.

Checking the FUTA admission status via the JAMB portal

You can now check your admission status and print your letter using the JAMB portal. Here is a quick guide on how to go about it:

Visit the JAMB admission portal. Scroll down on the "Post-Registration e-Facilities". Tap on the "Check Admission Status" section. Log into the JAMB e-facility with your email address and password. Ignore the welcome notice and scroll down. Click "Check Admission Status." Select the year you sat for your exam (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME). Click "Check Admission Status" to access the JAMB admission checker.

Checking FUTA JAMB admission status via SMS

Checking your JAMB admission status on your mobile phone costs N50. So, if you cannot access the internet or an internet-enabled device, here is how to check JAMB results on your phone:

Go to your phone's messaging app. Type STATUS, skip a space, then write your exam year (e.g., "STATUS 2025"). Send the message to 55019 or 66019. Your admission status will be sent as an SMS to your phone.

If your name is on the list, proceed with these actions:

Access the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) to accept or reject the admission offer.

Print your JAMB admission letter once you accept the offer. This document is mandatory for future admission processing.

Follow the FUTA acceptance fee payment procedure to complete your registration.

How to check the FUTA admission list?

If you are taking a postgraduate programme, you can check the FUTA admission list using the following steps:

Visit the postgraduate admission portal. Select your desired program from the available options. Choose your department. Select the batch or year of study, such as 2025, then click "Check List." A list will appear, displaying the names of all selected candidates.

Does FUTA accept Direct Entry applicants?

FUTA accepts direct-entry applicants. This is an excellent pathway for students with a diploma or equivalent qualifications who wish to pursue a degree program at FUTA.

For direct entry, the candidate must meet the university's 'O' level requirements and fulfil the 'A' level or any other specific requirements outlined for each course.

What are the FUTA undergraduate admission requirements?

Candidates must have at least five (5) credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, a Higher National Diploma (HND) or a Third Class Degree in relevant fields of study. Additionally, they must provide evidence of an NYSC Certificate or an Exemption Letter from NYSC.

Does FUTA require JAMB?

Yes, the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) mandates applicants to take the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as a prerequisite for admission into most of its programs.

What are the FUTA admission requirements?

The admission requirements for degree programs at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) are as follows:

Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) requirements

Candidates must take UTME subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics.

Applicants must have at least five (5) credit passes in no more than two sittings in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). These credits must include English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and either Biology or Agricultural Science.

Direct Entry requirements

In addition to meeting the UTME requirements above, candidates must also have one of the following:

Two A' Level passes in subjects including Mathematics, Physics, or Chemistry, with a minimum of credit passes.

An upper credit pass in a National Diploma (ND) in Computer Science from a recognized polytechnic or an equivalent institution.

An NCE qualification with at least a credit pass in Computer Science, Mathematics, or Physics.

Checking your FUTA admission status is crucial in your journey toward higher education. Following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily verify your status and take the necessary actions to secure your spot at the university.

