Nigeria's Federal Government dropped the military parade from its official programme for the 66th Independence Day anniversary on October 1, 2026

The parade was also absent in 2025, when the government cited Tinubu's bilateral engagements abroad and active military operations as reasons for the cancellation

The 2026 programme listed only religious services, a public lecture, and a presidential broadcast, with no official explanation given for the missing parade

Nigeria marked its 66th Independence Day on October 1, 2026, without a military parade for the second year in a row, continuing a break from a tradition that featured as recently as the country's 64th anniversary in 2024.

The Federal Government's official programme for this year's anniversary listed only a World Press Conference, Juma'at and church services, a public lecture, and President Bola Tinubu's nationwide broadcast. No military parade appeared among the approved activities.

FG leaves military parade out of Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day programme. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy/Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

The government did not formally announce a cancellation this year, as it did in 2025. The parade was simply absent from the programme released by the Inter-Ministerial Committee inaugurated to oversee the celebrations.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said at the committee's inauguration on September 17 that the celebration would be low-key, citing the need to reflect on Nigeria's journey and the contributions of its founding fathers.

What happened in 2025

The parade was first dropped on September 29, 2025, just two days before the 65th anniversary. The government said at the time that the decision did not reduce the significance of the occasion and that other scheduled programmes would continue.

The Defence Headquarters later rejected claims that the cancellation was connected to the arrest of military officers over allegations of a coup attempt. It said the decision was taken to allow Tinubu to attend a bilateral meeting abroad and to let the armed forces focus on operations against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

By January 2026, however, the military confirmed that investigations had identified some officers as having allegations of plotting to overthrow the government, and that those with cases to answer would face military judicial panels. Reports in July 2026 provided further details about the prosecution of suspected officers.

Tinubu resent but no parade

The President's absence from Abuja was not a factor this year either. Tinubu returned to Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, after about four weeks in Europe on what the Presidency described as a working vacation.

He delivered his Independence Day broadcast from Lagos, declaring that Nigeria had moved from a difficult phase of economic reforms into an "age of prosperity."

The Presidency said he returned through Lagos to honour the memory of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola and was expected to attend the premiere of a movie about Abiola at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre in Iganmu.

By contrast, in 2024, Tinubu attended a full military ceremony at the State House in Abuja alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He inspected a guard of honour, watched military drills, and presided over a ceremonial change of guards.

Neither the Presidency nor any other government body has publicly explained why the parade has not been restored this year, nor has the government linked its absence to the ongoing military investigation.

This makes 2025 and 2026 the first two consecutive Independence anniversaries under Tinubu without the traditional military spectacle.

October 1: FG declares public holiday

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday in honour of Nigeria's 66th independence anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, extended congratulations to Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

Source: Legit.ng