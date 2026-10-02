Amaanah Non-Interest Finance Company secured a Central Bank of Nigeria licence and formally launched operations in Lagos

The company offers Shariah-compliant products covering business asset financing and home appliances

Key figures from NGX Group and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group chaired the launch event

A Nigerian non-interest finance firm, Amaanah Non-Interest Finance Company, has begun operations following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), positioning itself to offer Shariah-compliant financial products to individuals and businesses across the country.

The company held its formal launch on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at The Providence Hotel in Lagos, drawing stakeholders from the financial services, investment, and non-interest finance sectors.

Nigerian non-interest finance company Amaanah officially launches in Lagos after obtaining CBN approval. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The event was themed "Financial Independence: Empowering Lives Through Ethical Finance."

Amaanah targets businesses and households

Its chairman, Dr Akeem Oyewale, said the company was established to deliver financial solutions that align with customers' values while helping them meet their goals.

He said:

"Our ambition at Amaanah is to contribute to a financial ecosystem where people can access solutions that align with their values, where businesses can obtain responsible financing to grow, and where individuals can pursue their aspirations with greater confidence and dignity."

Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Adewumi Oni described the company's purpose as going beyond simply providing access to money.

Oni said:

"Amaanah is where finance meets with purpose, opportunity meets with principles and prosperity is built with principles.".

Punch reports that the firm's product range includes Business Asset Financing for companies looking to acquire productive assets, HomeFlex for essential home appliances, and FlexiWheels for vehicle financing tied to work or business use.

Amaanah also offers investment solutions, wealth advisory and funds management services.

The company said it plans to extend its reach through an Amaanah Investment App and an online marketplace connecting customers with financing options for appliances, vehicles and other eligible assets, the Sun reports.

Experts make case for alternative finance

In his keynote address, Prof Taofeeq Azeez, Chief Imam of the University of Abuja, said Nigeria requires broader sources of capital to finance infrastructure and business growth.

He said:

"Nigerians require significant capital to finance infrastructure, expand businesses, and create jobs. Governments and traditional sources of bank financing as we know cannot meet up these requirements alone."

Amaanah begins Nigeria operations with products designed to support asset acquisition and business growth. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

Azeez called for financial ecosystems that are "broader, cheaper, and more inclusive."

The launch was chaired by Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, while Niyi Yusuf, Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, served as co-chair.

A panel discussion on mobilising local capital for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also featured the President of the Non-Interest Finance Association of Nigeria (NIFAN), Dr Basheer Oshodi; Managing Director of Hilal Takaful, Mr Abdur-Rasheed Babalola; and non-interest finance expert Mrs Sherifat Animashaun

CBN approves another new bank operation in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bank78 MFB officially commenced operations as a private digital lender in Nigeria.

The bank stated that although it is inspired by private-banking culture and mindset, it is deliberately designed for the mass-affluent everyday Nigerian, offering a secure and premium digital banking experience.

In a statement announcing the commencement of operations, the bank said it aims to bridge the gap between fast-growing fintech firms and traditional legacy banks.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng