BBNaija housemate Keivo addressed his disqualification from the show in a lengthy post shared on October 1, 2026

The contestant acknowledged that physical confrontation was never the right response, regardless of how he felt in the moment

Keivo's post sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans backing him while others called for an apology to fellow housemate Tram

BBNaija housemate Keivo has spoken out for the first time following his disqualification from the reality show, acknowledging that his behaviour crossed a line.

The contestant took to Instagram on Thursday, October 1, 2026, Nigeria's Independence Day, to share a heartfelt message addressing the incident that led to his removal from the house. In the post, he owned his actions without deflection.

Reactions as BBNaija's Keivo breaks silence after disqualification. Photo credit@keivo.ov

Source: Instagram

"My emotions took the best of me," Keivo wrote. "Regardless of how strongly I felt, physical confrontation is never a solution to any situation. And I take full responsibility for my actions."

Keivo thanks fans and Big Brother

Beyond the apology, the former housemate extended his gratitude to Big Brother, Multichoice, and everyone who supported his time on the show. He credited God for keeping him through the experience and described the opportunity to share his story on a national platform as something he would never take lightly.

BBNaija's Keivo apologises to fans over his disqualification. Photo credit@keivi.oi

Source: Instagram

He also addressed his supporters directly, acknowledging the time, resources, and emotions they poured into his journey. "You believed in me and invested your time, resources, emotions, and love in my journey. I appreciate you more than words can ever express," he said.

Keivo closed his message with a note of optimism, declaring that he would learn from what happened and return as a better version of himself, describing himself as "Keivo the Challenger, the Competitor, the man of many talents, the son of Grace, the VICTOR."

Here is the Instagram post made by the former housemate:

Fans react to Keivo's post

The post drew a range of responses online, with many fans split between sympathy and calls for accountability.

@waringa_20 commented:

"Very sweet boy. I'm glad he apologised to fans and friends but not to that silly boy Tram."

@praiseworldcollections wrote:

"It can happen to anyone... you have done your best in d house. Don't regret anything. Continue to prosper. You are loved, Keivo."

@awilo_richy reacted:

"Thank you beating Tram though"

@butemihasifah said:

"And Keivo might think they love him, they don't bro, they just hate Tram."

@its_jariyaa shared:

"I'm proud of you Keivo for owning your mistake. But that beating sweets me oo"

@gabbysbeauty_hub wrote:

"Great guy! Shine forth"

@officialajummy stated:

"Apologize to Tram! Physical violence is not acceptable."

Housemate Abi attempts voluntary exit

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list.

Amid rising tensions, she contemplated a voluntary exit, and her action sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.

Source: Legit.ng