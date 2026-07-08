Olivia Walker is an Australian reality television star, content creator, social media influencer and model. She is best known for appearing as a contestant on Season 6 of Love Island USA. Olivia entered the villa on Day 2, coupled with several Islanders during her stay, and was ultimately dumped on Day 24.

Olivia Walker at Chelsea Studios on 14 August 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Olivia appeared on season six of Love Island USA in 2024.

in 2024. Walker nearly missed out on joining the Love Island USA Season 6 villa because she initially rejected the show's scouting team.

Season 6 villa because she initially rejected the show's scouting team. In 2025, she appeared on the spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa .

. The reality star is currently in a high-profile relationship with Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Dalton Knecht.

Olivia Walker's profile summary

Full name Olivia Walker Gender Female Date of birth 19 February 2002 Age 24 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Sydney, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Dalton Knecht Profession Reality TV personality, influencer Social media Instagram, TikTok

Who is Olivia Walker from Love Island?

Olivia Walker was born on 19 February 2002 in Sydney, Australia. She is 24 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. As reported by Deadline, Olivia Walker’s parents were high school sweethearts who had been together for decades. The reality star grew up as the youngest sibling, with two older brothers.

Regarding her educational background, before appearing on Season 6 of Love Island USA, she was a university student studying communications and psychology.

Fast five facts about Olivia Walker. Photo: @oliviaa_walker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Olivia Walker's Love Island journey

Olivia Walker first came into the spotlight when she joined Love Island USA Season 6 as a bombshell, though she almost did not appear on the show at all. While living in the United States, she was first contacted by casting producers through Instagram, but turned down the opportunity because the timing did not feel right.

However, the producers reached out to her again and helped speed up the application process. Their persistence convinced Liv to change her mind, and she eventually travelled to Fiji to join the villa. Olivia entered the villa on Day 2 and quickly shook things up by stealing Rob Rausch from Leah.

During her time in the villa, Olivia coupled with several Islanders, including Hakeem, Miguel Harichi, Nigel Okafor, and Caine Bacon. Even though she was lively and often called the “Australian Barbie” by fans on social media, she did not find a long-lasting connection. She was eventually dumped on Day 24 along with a few other contestants.

In July 2025, Liv returned to television on the Peacock spinoff series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which follows the real lives of former contestants.

Olivia Walker at Harriet's Rooftop at the 1 Hotel on 9 July 2025. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Source: Getty Images

Post Love Island career journey

Today, Liv works as a full-time content creator and influencer. She often shares beauty tutorials, fashion content, and daily vlogs. The reality star has also partnered with popular brands like CLARINS USA, White Fox Boutique, Tinder, and Windsor Store. She also models and has even landed magazine covers, including Retreat Magazine.

Outside TV, Liv is an ordained minister who is obsessed with Disney movies, particularly Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast.

Who is Olivia Walker's boyfriend?

The reality television personality is currently dating professional NBA player Dalton Knecht, a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. The couple kept their relationship private at first before eventually sharing it with the public.

Olivia Walker in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @oliviaa_walker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Liv first hinted at the romance during the July 13 premiere episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, where she revealed she was dating an athlete but chose not to share his identity. Ahead of the premiere episode, she told NBC Insider:

I am seeing someone, but it's early days. If it all goes well, you all will find out, but until then, pray and wish it the best…..He's such a great guy, and everything's going well, but I'm not hiding it from anyone. I'm just building it. It's early. Putting it between us, and then I can't wait to share it with everyone else.

The reality star also stated that she wants to keep her boyfriend’s identity private at the moment, saying:

I also signed up for this, and I never expected someone to put their life [out there]. I wanna see where their heads are at and stuff, but at the moment, we’re just building what we have and making it good.

Olivia later made their relationship official on social media by posting photos of them together at a Tennessee Volunteers football game.

Olivia Walker in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @oliviaa_walker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Olivia Walker? Olivia Walker is an Australian reality TV star, content creator, influencer and model who gained fame on Season 6 of Love Island USA. Where is Olivia Walker from? Olivia is from Sydney, Australia. How old is Liv from Love Island season 6? Liv is 24 years old as of 2026. She was born on 19 February 2002. What happened to Liv on Love Island USA? Liv entered the villa as an early bombshell but was dumped on Day 24 after failing to find a romantic connection. Are Liv and Rob together? Liv and Rob are not together and are just friends. Who is Liv from Love Island dating now? The reality star is currently dating professional basketball player Dalton Knecht of the Los Angeles Lakers. What is Olivia Walker’s height? Olivia is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. Where does Olivia Walker live now? The social media influencer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Olivia Walker has successfully transitioned from a breakout reality television star on Love Island USA into a prominent international influencer and model. She has since gained a significant following on Instagram, where she regularly collaborates with fashion and lifestyle brands.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Sierra Mills from Love Island USA. Sierra Mills is a content creator, model, and reality television star best known for appearing as a bombshell contestant on Season 6 of Love Island USA.

She entered the villa on Day 17, coupled with several Islanders, including Miguel, Caine, and Harrison, but was ultimately dumped from the villa on Day 27. Now based in Los Angeles, she works as a beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content creator and is signed with The Digital Dept Agency.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng