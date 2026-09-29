The Next Gen NYC cast's richest member's dad didn't build an empire in fashion, but fried chicken
The richest cast member on Next Gen NYC is Hudson McLeroy — and his father's fortune wasn't built in fashion, finance, or reality TV, but in fried chicken. Zach McLeroy co-founded Zaxby's with his best friend Tony Townley, each putting up just $8,000 to open the first restaurant in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990. Forbes estimates Zach McLeroy's net worth at around $1 billion, making Hudson by far the wealthiest kid in the group.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How we ranked the cast
- Next Gen NYC cast net worth at a glance
- 10. Ariana Biermann (~$500K)
- 9. Brooks Marks (undisclosed)
- 8. Shai Fruchter (undisclosed)
- 7. Georgia McCann (undisclosed)
- 6. Emira D'Spain (undisclosed)
- 5. Riley Burruss (undisclosed; mom worth ~$20M)
- 4. Charlie Zakkour (undisclosed; family wealth ~$50M+)
- 3. Ava Dash (~$1 million)
- 2. Gia Giudice (~$1–$1.5 million)
- 1. Hudson McLeroy (~$3–$10 million; dad worth ~$1 billion)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Hudson McLeroy is the richest cast member, backed by a father with an estimated net worth of $1 billion (Forbes).
- Gia Giudice is the runner-up among cast members with a publicly estimated net worth of approximately $1–$1.5 million.
- Net worths across the cast range from ~$30K (Ariana Biermann) to an estimated $3–$10 million for Hudson himself.
- The richest parent on the show is not from fashion or entertainment — Zach McLeroy built his empire selling fried chicken wings.
- Charlie Zakkour has the most complicated financial story: his father is a former J.P. Morgan vice chairman, yet Charlie himself filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2023.
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How we ranked the cast
Our rankings are based on publicly available net worth estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, Distractify, StyleCaster, and Bravo's own reporting, combined with verified reporting on each cast member's parents' wealth. Where a cast member's individual net worth is unknown, their ranking reflects the documented wealth of their immediate family. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing.
Next Gen NYC cast net worth at a glance
Next Gen NYC premiered on 3 June 2025, on Bravo, following a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight as they stumble into adulthood living in New York City. Here is every Season 1 main cast member, ranked.
Cast member
Individual net worth
Parent/family wealth
Profession
Hudson McLeroy
~$3–$10 million
~$1 billion (Zach McLeroy)
Investor, car venture
Gia Giudice
~$1–$1.5 million
~$500K (Teresa Giudice)
Content creator, influencer
Ava Dash
~$1 million
~$1.5 million (Rachel Roy)
Model
Riley Burruss
Unknown
~$20 million (Kandi Burruss)
DJ, student
Emira D'Spain
Unknown
N/A
Content creator
Georgia McCann
Unknown
N/A
Brand strategist
Shai Fruchter
Unknown
Undisclosed (Gideon Fruchter)
Fashion founder
Brooks Marks
Unknown
~$1 million (Meredith Marks)
Clothing brand founder
Charlie Zakkour
Undisclosed (bankrupt 2023)
$50M+ estimated (Anwar Zakkour)
Crypto trader, investor
Ariana Biermann
~$500K
~$300K (Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann)
Content creator
10. Ariana Biermann (~$500K)
- Full name: Ariana Biermann
- Date of birth: 15 October 2001
- Age: 24 (as of September 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Content creator, influencer
- Parents: Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann
- Net worth: ~$500K
According to Celebrity Net Worth estimates, Ariana Biermann's net worth is reported at around $500 thousand. Both her parents, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and retired football player Kroy Biermann, share an estimated net worth of $300 thousand.
Ariana works as a full-time content creator, primarily using Instagram and TikTok to partner with brands. During Season 1, she gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at influencing while filming a partnership with L'Oreal.
9. Brooks Marks (undisclosed)
- Full name: Brooks Marks
- Age: 25 (as of 2025)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Clothing brand founder
- Parents: Meredith Marks, Seth Marks
- Parent net worth: ~$1 million (Meredith Marks)
Brooks' exact net worth is unknown, but he owns an athleisure clothing company. His mom, Meredith Marks, is worth an estimated $1 million and stars on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Brooks unveiled his eponymous tracksuit clothing line during a RHOSLC Season 1 fashion show, and he's still working on his next fashion lines during Next Gen NYC Season 2. Meredith has made several cameos on the show, and their careers are intertwined as he works for her on various businesses.
8. Shai Fruchter (undisclosed)
- Full name: Shai Fruchter
- Age: Mid-20s
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Fashion brand founder (About Time)
- Parents: Gideon Fruchter
- Parent background: Owner of SIFL, a private investment company
Shai Fruchter is the son of Gideon Fruchter, who owns SIFL, an investment company focused on real estate, high-tech, and telecom sectors. Gideon's net worth is unknown, but he appears to be doing quite well.
In Season 2, newly single Shai is diving into a bold new chapter: launching his clothing line. With everything to prove, he's betting on himself and working hard to make his mark in a competitive space.
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7. Georgia McCann (undisclosed)
- Full name: Georgia McCann
- Age: Mid-20s
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Brand and events creative strategist
- Net worth: Unknown
Georgia McCann's net worth is unknown. Bravo describes her as New York's ultimate Gen Z it-girl and a fourth-generation New Yorker.
Unlike some cast members who moved to New York for the show, Georgia grew up in NYC and wants to protect the city she loves from the new wave of "developers and finance bros." Since several other cast members describe themselves as investors and crypto traders, she's likely to clash with co-stars.
6. Emira D'Spain (undisclosed)
- Full name: Emira D'Spain
- Age: Mid-20s
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Content creator, beauty director
- Net worth: Unknown
Emira D'Spain is perhaps best known in her role as Paper Magazine's beauty director. Born in Dubai and raised in Dallas, she quickly became an important figure in New York City's scene as a content creator.
Emira D'Spain is a content creator and one of the few cast members whose family background is not tied to a publicly known business empire, building her profile and wealth entirely through her own platform.
5. Riley Burruss (undisclosed; mom worth ~$20M)
- Full name: Riley Burruss
- Age: 23 (as of 2025)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: DJ, aspiring entertainment attorney
- Parents: Kandi Burruss, Russell Spencer
- Parent net worth: ~$20 million (Kandi Burruss)
Riley's individual net worth is currently unknown, but as a recent NYU grad, she likely isn't pocketing much yet. Her mom, Kandi Burruss, is one of the most successful American songwriters in modern pop and R&B, with an estimated net worth of over $20 million.
Riley has been exploring a DJ career and is preparing to get her Master’s degree. Having grown up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she enters the show with a massive platform and a powerhouse mother behind her.
4. Charlie Zakkour (undisclosed; family wealth ~$50M+)
- Full name: Charlie Zakkour
- Age: 31 (as of 2026) / 30 (during Season 1 in 2025)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Crypto trader, private investor
- Parents: Anwar Zakkour, Elizabeth Williams
- Family wealth: $50M+ estimated
Charlie's dad, Anwar Zakkour, is a wealthy retired private investor and former Global Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan.
While Charlie projects an image of wealth and status, court documents confirm he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2023. In his filing, he listed total liquid assets of just $1,500, claimed about $1,000 worth of clothing, carried over $38,000 in credit card debt, and reported making only $1,000 a month at the time from family and friends before his debts were discharged in July 2023.
On the show, Charlie compared his relationship with his dad to a season of Succession: "My dad is the dad from that show. Just how badly one of the sons wants his approval and how little he gives a f*ck."
3. Ava Dash (~$1 million)
- Full name: Ava Dash
- Age: 26 (as of 2025)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Model, brand ambassador
- Parents: Damon Dash, Rachel Roy
- Net worth: ~$1 million
Ava Dash is already a successful model and brand ambassador. Her mother, Rachel Roy, is a successful designer with a net worth of $1.5 million, and her father, Dame Dash, is worth about $100,000.
Ava is a model racking up her own net worth through brand partnerships and content. Her father, Damon Dash, has faced financial struggles in recent years. Her estimated net worth sits at around $1 million.
2. Gia Giudice (~$1–$1.5 million)
- Full name: Gia Giudice
- Date of birth: 8 January 2001
- Age: 25 (as of 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Content creator, influencer, podcast host
- Parents: Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice
- Net worth: ~$1.5 million
TV personality Gia Giudice has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, attributed to reality TV show appearances, brand collaborations, content creation, and her fashion line, g.g.est.2001. Unverified online figures note that Gia's individual net worth estimate exceeds her mother Teresa Giudice's estimated funds ($500 thousand).
1. Hudson McLeroy (~$3–$10 million; dad worth ~$1 billion)
- Full name: Hudson McLeroy
- Date of birth: 18 October 2001
- Age: 25 (as of September 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Investor, car venture founder
- Parents: Zach McLeroy, Carol Ann McLeroy
- Individual net worth: ~$3–$10 million
- Father's net worth: ~$1 billion
Zach McLeroy co-founded Zaxby's with Tony Townley and opened the first restaurant in 1990. In 2020, McLeroy sold a 20% stake to Goldman Sachs for an estimated $400 million, while retaining a 30% ownership stake. Zach served as CEO until 2022 and remains chairman of the board.
With over 600 Zaxby's locations across the Southern U.S., Forbes estimates Zach McLeroy's net worth at $1 billion. Online estimates of Hudson's personal wealth remain unverified.
Hudson's father founded the chicken-forward fast-food chain Zaxby's, which now has over 600 locations. Although Hudson has the pressure of a wildly successful father, his Next Gen NYC Season 1 bio stated that "he's already had success on his own as an investor."
FAQs
Who is the richest cast member on Next Gen NYC?
The richest cast member on Next Gen NYC is Hudson McLeroy. His father, Zach McLeroy, is estimated to have a net worth of around $1 billion, according to Forbes. Zach co-founded the popular chicken chain Zaxby's. Hudson's own net worth is estimated between $3 and $10 million.
Who is the richest kid on Next Gen NYC by their own earnings?
Gia Giudice leads among cast members with publicly reported earnings estimates, with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million derived from reality TV appearances, brand collaborations, content creation, and her fashion line, g.g.est.2001.
However, because influencers' personal balance sheets are private, exact net worths for cast members like Gia and Hudson McLeroy remain unverified online estimates rather than audited figures.
How much does the Next Gen NYC cast get paid?
According to reporting on Hudson McLeroy's finances, Next Gen NYC cast members are thought to make around $50,000 to $70,000 per season from Bravo. Hudson's total net worth, inclusive of that and other income streams, is estimated at $3 to $10 million.
Who is Charlie Zakkour's dad, and how rich is he?
Charlie Zakkour's dad, Anwar Zakkour, is a wealthy retired private investor and longtime C-suite banking executive, best known for serving as Vice Chairman at J.P. Morgan. While his exact net worth remains unverified, the Zakkour family's collective wealth is speculated at $50 million or more, due to their investments and high-value art collections.
What is Shai Fruchter's parents' net worth?
Shai Fruchter's father is Gideon Fruchter, the owner of SIFL, a private investment company operating in real estate, high-tech, and telecom sectors. While his net worth isn't public, he is believed to be quite wealthy. Shai founded the fashion brand About Time and is building his own name in the industry.
The Next Gen NYC cast includes young socialites from families linked to fashion, media and entertainment. Hudson McLeroy has a very different family legacy: his father, Zach McLeroy, co-founded Zaxby's and built the family fortune through chicken wings and crinkle-cut fries. That unusual background makes Hudson's place among the show's heirs even more intriguing.
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.