The richest cast member on Next Gen NYC is Hudson McLeroy — and his father's fortune wasn't built in fashion, finance, or reality TV, but in fried chicken. Zach McLeroy co-founded Zaxby's with his best friend Tony Townley, each putting up just $8,000 to open the first restaurant in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990. Forbes estimates Zach McLeroy's net worth at around $1 billion, making Hudson by far the wealthiest kid in the group.

Hudson McLeroy, Gia Giudice, and Ava Dash are among The Next Gen NYC cast. Photo: Michael Simon, Eugene Gologursky, Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Hudson McLeroy is the richest cast member, backed by a father with an estimated net worth of $1 billion (Forbes).

is the richest cast member, backed by a father with an estimated net worth of (Forbes). Gia Giudice is the runner-up among cast members with a publicly estimated net worth of approximately $1–$1.5 million .

is the runner-up among cast members with a publicly estimated net worth of approximately . Net worths across the cast range from ~$30K (Ariana Biermann) to an estimated $3–$10 million for Hudson himself.

(Ariana Biermann) to an estimated for Hudson himself. The richest parent on the show is not from fashion or entertainment — Zach McLeroy built his empire selling fried chicken wings .

on the show is not from fashion or entertainment — Zach McLeroy built his empire selling . Charlie Zakkour has the most complicated financial story: his father is a former J.P. Morgan vice chairman, yet Charlie himself filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2023.

How we ranked the cast

Our rankings are based on publicly available net worth estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, Distractify, StyleCaster, and Bravo's own reporting, combined with verified reporting on each cast member's parents' wealth. Where a cast member's individual net worth is unknown, their ranking reflects the documented wealth of their immediate family. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing.

Next Gen NYC cast net worth at a glance

Next Gen NYC premiered on 3 June 2025, on Bravo, following a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight as they stumble into adulthood living in New York City. Here is every Season 1 main cast member, ranked.

Cast member Individual net worth Parent/family wealth Profession Hudson McLeroy ~$3–$10 million ~$1 billion (Zach McLeroy) Investor, car venture Gia Giudice ~$1–$1.5 million ~$500K (Teresa Giudice) Content creator, influencer Ava Dash ~$1 million ~$1.5 million (Rachel Roy) Model Riley Burruss Unknown ~$20 million (Kandi Burruss) DJ, student Emira D'Spain Unknown N/A Content creator Georgia McCann Unknown N/A Brand strategist Shai Fruchter Unknown Undisclosed (Gideon Fruchter) Fashion founder Brooks Marks Unknown ~$1 million (Meredith Marks) Clothing brand founder Charlie Zakkour Undisclosed (bankrupt 2023) $50M+ estimated (Anwar Zakkour) Crypto trader, investor Ariana Biermann ~$500K ~$300K (Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann) Content creator

10. Ariana Biermann (~$500K)

Ariana Biermann at Hulu's "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" New York Premiere. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ariana Biermann

Ariana Biermann Date of birth: 15 October 2001

15 October 2001 Age: 24 (as of September 2026)

24 (as of September 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Content creator, influencer

Content creator, influencer Parents: Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Net worth: ~$500K

According to Celebrity Net Worth estimates, Ariana Biermann's net worth is reported at around $500 thousand. Both her parents, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and retired football player Kroy Biermann, share an estimated net worth of $300 thousand.

Ariana works as a full-time content creator, primarily using Instagram and TikTok to partner with brands. During Season 1, she gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at influencing while filming a partnership with L'Oreal.

9. Brooks Marks (undisclosed)

Brooks Marks at Vulture's Reality Masterminds Celebration. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brooks Marks

Brooks Marks Age: 25 (as of 2025)

25 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Clothing brand founder

Clothing brand founder Parents: Meredith Marks, Seth Marks

Meredith Marks, Seth Marks Parent net worth: ~$1 million (Meredith Marks)

Brooks' exact net worth is unknown, but he owns an athleisure clothing company. His mom, Meredith Marks, is worth an estimated $1 million and stars on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Brooks unveiled his eponymous tracksuit clothing line during a RHOSLC Season 1 fashion show, and he's still working on his next fashion lines during Next Gen NYC Season 2. Meredith has made several cameos on the show, and their careers are intertwined as he works for her on various businesses.

8. Shai Fruchter (undisclosed)

Shai Fruchter at DIRECTV Plot Twist - Featuring Bravo. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shai Fruchter

Shai Fruchter Age: Mid-20s

Mid-20s Nationality: American

American Profession: Fashion brand founder ( About Time )

Fashion brand founder ( ) Parents: Gideon Fruchter

Gideon Fruchter Parent background: Owner of SIFL, a private investment company

Shai Fruchter is the son of Gideon Fruchter, who owns SIFL, an investment company focused on real estate, high-tech, and telecom sectors. Gideon's net worth is unknown, but he appears to be doing quite well.

In Season 2, newly single Shai is diving into a bold new chapter: launching his clothing line. With everything to prove, he's betting on himself and working hard to make his mark in a competitive space.

7. Georgia McCann (undisclosed)

Full name: Georgia McCann

Georgia McCann Age: Mid-20s

Mid-20s Nationality: American

American Profession: Brand and events creative strategist

Brand and events creative strategist Net worth: Unknown

Georgia McCann's net worth is unknown. Bravo describes her as New York's ultimate Gen Z it-girl and a fourth-generation New Yorker.

Unlike some cast members who moved to New York for the show, Georgia grew up in NYC and wants to protect the city she loves from the new wave of "developers and finance bros." Since several other cast members describe themselves as investors and crypto traders, she's likely to clash with co-stars.

6. Emira D'Spain (undisclosed)

Emira D'Spain at the "Wicked: For Good" New York Premiere. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emira D'Spain

Emira D'Spain Age: Mid-20s

Mid-20s Nationality: American

American Profession: Content creator, beauty director

Content creator, beauty director Net worth: Unknown

Emira D'Spain is perhaps best known in her role as Paper Magazine's beauty director. Born in Dubai and raised in Dallas, she quickly became an important figure in New York City's scene as a content creator.

Emira D'Spain is a content creator and one of the few cast members whose family background is not tied to a publicly known business empire, building her profile and wealth entirely through her own platform.

5. Riley Burruss (undisclosed; mom worth ~$20M)

Riley Burruss attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Riley Burruss

Riley Burruss Age: 23 (as of 2025)

23 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: DJ, aspiring entertainment attorney

DJ, aspiring entertainment attorney Parents: Kandi Burruss, Russell Spencer

Kandi Burruss, Russell Spencer Parent net worth: ~$20 million (Kandi Burruss)

Riley's individual net worth is currently unknown, but as a recent NYU grad, she likely isn't pocketing much yet. Her mom, Kandi Burruss, is one of the most successful American songwriters in modern pop and R&B, with an estimated net worth of over $20 million.

Riley has been exploring a DJ career and is preparing to get her Master’s degree. Having grown up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she enters the show with a massive platform and a powerhouse mother behind her.

4. Charlie Zakkour (undisclosed; family wealth ~$50M+)

Charlie Zakkour poses at SiriusXM Studios. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charlie Zakkour

Charlie Zakkour Age: 31 (as of 2026) / 30 (during Season 1 in 2025)

31 (as of 2026) / 30 (during Season 1 in 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Crypto trader, private investor

Crypto trader, private investor Parents: Anwar Zakkour, Elizabeth Williams

Anwar Zakkour, Elizabeth Williams Family wealth: $50M+ estimated

Charlie's dad, Anwar Zakkour, is a wealthy retired private investor and former Global Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan.

While Charlie projects an image of wealth and status, court documents confirm he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2023. In his filing, he listed total liquid assets of just $1,500, claimed about $1,000 worth of clothing, carried over $38,000 in credit card debt, and reported making only $1,000 a month at the time from family and friends before his debts were discharged in July 2023.

On the show, Charlie compared his relationship with his dad to a season of Succession: "My dad is the dad from that show. Just how badly one of the sons wants his approval and how little he gives a f*ck."

3. Ava Dash (~$1 million)

Ava Dash attended the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by CHANEL. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ava Dash

Ava Dash Age: 26 (as of 2025)

26 (as of 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: Model, brand ambassador

Model, brand ambassador Parents: Damon Dash, Rachel Roy

Damon Dash, Rachel Roy Net worth: ~$1 million

Ava Dash is already a successful model and brand ambassador. Her mother, Rachel Roy, is a successful designer with a net worth of $1.5 million, and her father, Dame Dash, is worth about $100,000.

Ava is a model racking up her own net worth through brand partnerships and content. Her father, Damon Dash, has faced financial struggles in recent years. Her estimated net worth sits at around $1 million.

2. Gia Giudice (~$1–$1.5 million)

Gia Giudice attends Netflix's "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" New York Premiere. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gia Giudice

Gia Giudice Date of birth: 8 January 2001

8 January 2001 Age: 25 (as of 2026)

25 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Content creator, influencer, podcast host

Content creator, influencer, podcast host Parents: Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice Net worth: ~$1.5 million

TV personality Gia Giudice has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, attributed to reality TV show appearances, brand collaborations, content creation, and her fashion line, g.g.est.2001. Unverified online figures note that Gia's individual net worth estimate exceeds her mother Teresa Giudice's estimated funds ($500 thousand).

1. Hudson McLeroy (~$3–$10 million; dad worth ~$1 billion)

Full name: Hudson McLeroy

Hudson McLeroy Date of birth: 18 October 2001

18 October 2001 Age: 25 (as of September 2026)

25 (as of September 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Investor, car venture founder

Investor, car venture founder Parents: Zach McLeroy, Carol Ann McLeroy

Zach McLeroy, Carol Ann McLeroy Individual net worth: ~$3–$10 million

~$3–$10 million Father's net worth: ~$1 billion

Zach McLeroy co-founded Zaxby's with Tony Townley and opened the first restaurant in 1990. In 2020, McLeroy sold a 20% stake to Goldman Sachs for an estimated $400 million, while retaining a 30% ownership stake. Zach served as CEO until 2022 and remains chairman of the board.

With over 600 Zaxby's locations across the Southern U.S., Forbes estimates Zach McLeroy's net worth at $1 billion. Online estimates of Hudson's personal wealth remain unverified.

Hudson's father founded the chicken-forward fast-food chain Zaxby's, which now has over 600 locations. Although Hudson has the pressure of a wildly successful father, his Next Gen NYC Season 1 bio stated that "he's already had success on his own as an investor."

FAQs

Who is the richest cast member on Next Gen NYC?

The richest cast member on Next Gen NYC is Hudson McLeroy. His father, Zach McLeroy, is estimated to have a net worth of around $1 billion, according to Forbes. Zach co-founded the popular chicken chain Zaxby's. Hudson's own net worth is estimated between $3 and $10 million.

Who is the richest kid on Next Gen NYC by their own earnings?

Gia Giudice leads among cast members with publicly reported earnings estimates, with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million derived from reality TV appearances, brand collaborations, content creation, and her fashion line, g.g.est.2001.

However, because influencers' personal balance sheets are private, exact net worths for cast members like Gia and Hudson McLeroy remain unverified online estimates rather than audited figures.

How much does the Next Gen NYC cast get paid?

According to reporting on Hudson McLeroy's finances, Next Gen NYC cast members are thought to make around $50,000 to $70,000 per season from Bravo. Hudson's total net worth, inclusive of that and other income streams, is estimated at $3 to $10 million.

Who is Charlie Zakkour's dad, and how rich is he?

Charlie Zakkour's dad, Anwar Zakkour, is a wealthy retired private investor and longtime C-suite banking executive, best known for serving as Vice Chairman at J.P. Morgan. While his exact net worth remains unverified, the Zakkour family's collective wealth is speculated at $50 million or more, due to their investments and high-value art collections.

What is Shai Fruchter's parents' net worth?

Shai Fruchter's father is Gideon Fruchter, the owner of SIFL, a private investment company operating in real estate, high-tech, and telecom sectors. While his net worth isn't public, he is believed to be quite wealthy. Shai founded the fashion brand About Time and is building his own name in the industry.

The Next Gen NYC cast includes young socialites from families linked to fashion, media and entertainment. Hudson McLeroy has a very different family legacy: his father, Zach McLeroy, co-founded Zaxby's and built the family fortune through chicken wings and crinkle-cut fries. That unusual background makes Hudson's place among the show's heirs even more intriguing.

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Steve Spitz tops the list with an estimated $18 million, largely linked to his family's luxury publishing legacy. But he is not the only cast member whose wealth comes from a surprising source.

Source: Legit.ng