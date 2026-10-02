"I Will Campaign for Tinubu": ADC's Amaechi Speaks, Gives Major Condition Ahead of 2027 Election
- Former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi made a striking declaration about the 2027 presidential race during a video interview
- Amaechi, the ADC's vice presidential candidate alongside Atiku Abubakar, set a fuel price condition for his continued participation
- The former transport minister also weighed in on whether President Tinubu would rig the 2027 general elections
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, has said he will step down from the race and actively campaign for President Bola Tinubu if the price of petrol falls to N600 per litre.
Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State and ex-minister of transportation, made the declaration during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, October 2, 2026, monitored by Legit.ng.
The ADC is fielding former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate, with Amaechi as his running mate. Despite that arrangement, Amaechi drew a clear line: a significant drop in fuel prices would change his political calculus entirely.
"If fuel comes down to N600 tomorrow, I will withdraw as vice president for Atiku and I will campaign for Tinubu," he said during the interview.
Amaechi speaks on economic hardship
Beyond the fuel price condition, Amaechi also addressed concerns about the credibility of the 2027 general elections, saying he did not believe Tinubu would attempt to rig the vote. His reasoning was rooted in the level of economic suffering Nigerians are currently enduring.
"Tinubu will not rig this election because there might not be a Nigeria if he rigs this election. Why? Because people are tired, they are hungry," he said.
Amaechi added a personal note, saying his decision to contest was not driven by personal animosity towards the president.
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"Nobody hates Tinubu. I love Tinubu, he knows," he said.
The comments come as Nigeria continues to grapple with the economic consequences of the fuel subsidy removal, which pushed petrol prices well above N1,000 per litre in many parts of the country.
Amaechi's N600 benchmark represents a significant reduction from current market prices, making his stated condition a high bar for the Tinubu administration to meet before the 2027 polls.
Watch Amaechi's trending video ahead of the 2027 elections below via the X post:
Read more on Rotimi Amaechi
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- Tax Act 2025: Tinubu’s govt responds to Amaechi’s claim of 25% levy on building materials
ADC rejects deregistration order
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC strongly opposed a federal high court ruling directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party and four others, describing the judgment as an attempt to use the judiciary to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.
In a statement, ADC national spokesperson Abdullahi condemned the ruling as unconstitutional and deeply troubling.
According to the ADC, the decision runs contrary to established legal precedents and even conflicts with positions previously advanced by INEC on the issue of political party deregistration.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.