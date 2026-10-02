Former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi made a striking declaration about the 2027 presidential race during a video interview

Amaechi, the ADC's vice presidential candidate alongside Atiku Abubakar, set a fuel price condition for his continued participation

The former transport minister also weighed in on whether President Tinubu would rig the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, has said he will step down from the race and actively campaign for President Bola Tinubu if the price of petrol falls to N600 per litre.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State and ex-minister of transportation, made the declaration during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, October 2, 2026, monitored by Legit.ng.

Rotimi Amaechi says he will step down and campaign for President Bola Tinubu if petrol prices fall to N600 per litre. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The ADC is fielding former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate, with Amaechi as his running mate. Despite that arrangement, Amaechi drew a clear line: a significant drop in fuel prices would change his political calculus entirely.

"If fuel comes down to N600 tomorrow, I will withdraw as vice president for Atiku and I will campaign for Tinubu," he said during the interview.

Amaechi speaks on economic hardship

Beyond the fuel price condition, Amaechi also addressed concerns about the credibility of the 2027 general elections, saying he did not believe Tinubu would attempt to rig the vote. His reasoning was rooted in the level of economic suffering Nigerians are currently enduring.

"Tinubu will not rig this election because there might not be a Nigeria if he rigs this election. Why? Because people are tired, they are hungry," he said.

Amaechi added a personal note, saying his decision to contest was not driven by personal animosity towards the president.

"Nobody hates Tinubu. I love Tinubu, he knows," he said.

The comments come as Nigeria continues to grapple with the economic consequences of the fuel subsidy removal, which pushed petrol prices well above N1,000 per litre in many parts of the country.

Amaechi's N600 benchmark represents a significant reduction from current market prices, making his stated condition a high bar for the Tinubu administration to meet before the 2027 polls.

Watch Amaechi's trending video ahead of the 2027 elections below via the X post:

Read more on Rotimi Amaechi

ADC rejects deregistration order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC strongly opposed a federal high court ruling directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party and four others, describing the judgment as an attempt to use the judiciary to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

In a statement, ADC national spokesperson Abdullahi condemned the ruling as unconstitutional and deeply troubling.

According to the ADC, the decision runs contrary to established legal precedents and even conflicts with positions previously advanced by INEC on the issue of political party deregistration.

Source: Legit.ng