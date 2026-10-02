Imperial College London won multiple awards from The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2027, including the flagship University of the Year title

The university also picked up Medical School of the Year and University of the Year for Graduate Employment in the same awards cycle

Imperial ranked third overall in the UK in the guide and second for student satisfaction among Russell Group universities in the National Student Survey 2026

Imperial College London has been named University of the Year 2027 by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide, one of the UK's most prominent rankings for prospective students and their families.

Beyond the headline award, Imperial claimed two further titles in the same guide: Medical School of the Year and University of the Year for Graduate Employment.

Imperial College London secures University of the Year 2027 and reinforces its position among the UK's leading universities. Photo credit: ImperialCollege

Source: UGC

The university was also highly commended as Russell Group University of the Year and finished as runner-up for London University of the Year 2027. Overall, it placed third in the UK in the full rankings.

Imperial's performance across rankings

The recognition from The Times and Sunday Times follows a strong showing in The Guardian University Guide, where Imperial ranked fifth in the UK. In that guide, four of its departments — Aerospace Engineering, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Medicine — each topped their respective subject rankings.

In the National Student Survey (NSS) 2026, Imperial ranked second for overall satisfaction among Russell Group providers and first among Russell Group universities based in London. It placed first in four of the seven assessed themes among London Russell Group providers: teaching quality, learning opportunities, learning resources, and student voice.

What imperial's leadership said

Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, described the awards as a reflection of the university's unique position within British higher education.

"Imperial has a special place in the UK's higher education sector — through our unique STEMB focus, our highly collaborative multidisciplinary teaching and research environment, and our commitment to putting innovation and impact at the heart of what we do," Brady said.

He added that Imperial's location in London, combined with ties to more than 140 countries and links to leading universities and industry partners worldwide, formed the basis of what he called the institution's "global competitiveness, reputation, and ranking."

Lizzie Burrows, Chief Marketing and Recruitment Officer at Imperial College London, pointed to the university's founding mission as the thread connecting its current ambitions.

"Imperial was founded over 100 years ago with a mission 'to be useful' and today, we want our students to consider how they can use their talent to improve the lives of people around the world," Burrows said. "A strong Imperial applicant demonstrates not only academic excellence, but a genuine intellectual curiosity for their discipline and a drive to get hands-on with discovery and innovation."

Top 10 best universities in the world 2026 listed

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Oxford has claimed the top position in the latest global university rankings, edging out the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) by just 0.1 points to lead the world's most prestigious institutions.

Oxford scored 97.9 in the rankings, while MIT followed closely at 97.8 to secure second place. Princeton University and Stanford University both earned a score of 97.0, placing them joint third in the list.

Source: Legit.ng