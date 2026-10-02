Canada revealed 11 categories of foreigners who will not be required to pay the standard work permit processing fee

The exemptions cover a wide range of individuals, from refugee claimants to victims of family violence holding a temporary resident permit

Canada noted that while most workers and employers must pay fees before a work permit is issued, certain rare situations qualify for exemption

Canada has revealed 11 categories of foreigners who are exempt from paying the processing fee when applying for an open work permit.

The Canadian government acknowledged that fee payments are standard practice, noting that in most cases, workers and employers must pay fees before a work permit can be issued. However, it confirmed that certain rare situations qualify individuals or their employers for exemptions.

Canada says 11 categories of foreigners do not need to pay work permit processing fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Inna Dodor

Source: Getty Images

Categories exempt from open work permit fees

The following groups do not need to pay the open work permit processing fee:

1. Family members of protected persons

2. Protected persons who are permanent resident applicants in Canada

3. Family members of members of the Convention refugees abroad class or of a humanitarian-protected persons abroad class

4. Members of the Convention refugees abroad class or members of a humanitarian-protected persons abroad class

5. Refugee claimants who need to work to support themselves

6. Family members of military personnel working under a reciprocal agreement

7. Family members of U.S. Government personnel working in Canada on official U.S. Government business

8. Vulnerable workers

9. Victims of family violence who hold a temporary resident permit for at least 180 days

10. Destitute students

11. Family members of accredited foreign missions workers

How to confirm your fee exemption status

Canada advises applicants to consult its official fee list for the most current information on application costs.

Those who believe they may qualify for an exemption are encouraged to check the exemption tables on the government's website to confirm whether they or their employer are eligible before submitting an application.

The exemptions span a notably broad range of circumstances, covering humanitarian cases such as refugee claimants and victims of family violence, as well as individuals tied to diplomatic and military arrangements.

Canada reveals who can get free work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had listed three categories of foreign nationals who can apply for a work permit without paying the application fee.

The fee exemption applies to victims of human traffi-cking, victims of family violence, and foreign nationals who were previously in state care.

Source: Legit.ng