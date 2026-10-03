Edo APC Chairman Jarret Tenebe made the threat at a campaign rally during Governor Okpebholo's tour of the state's 18 local government areas

Tenebe warned that anyone standing in the way of the party's 2.5 million vote target for President Tinubu would face 'AK-47 fire'

The chairman claimed the number of votes a state delivers could affect its chances of getting new local government areas and states created

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Edo State - Jarret Tenebe, the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has threatened to invoke the "power of AK-47" against anyone who tries to stop the party from delivering 2.5 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Tenebe made the remarks during one of a series of campaign rallies held as Governor Monday Okpebholo toured all 18 local government areas of Edo State.

"Who wants to stand in our way": Tenebe warns over Tinubu's 2.5m vote target. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Facebook

Okpebholo is seeking to build momentum for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

As reported by Daily Trust, a video of his comments has since gone viral.

Tenebe's threat at the campaign rally

In the video, Tenebe linked a state's vote tally to its federal development prospects, suggesting that how many votes a state delivers to the federal government could influence decisions such as the creation of additional local government areas and new states.

He ranked his threats in order of severity, saying that calling down "Holy Ghost fire" on opponents of the party's vote target would be heavier, while invoking the "General Purpose Machine Gun" spirit would be lighter.

He then used "AK-47 fire" as a direct warning to those who refuse to cooperate.

"So anybody who refuses, who wants to stand in our way of not getting the 2.5 million votes we want to give to Mr President, AK-47 fire," he said.

Tenebe also aimedfire at critics who questioned whether Edo State could realistically produce 2.5 million votes for the President, describing them as "our haters, the opposition people and the social media politicians."

He pointed to last local government elections in the state, where he claimed Governor Okpebholo mobilised 2,156,800 votes for the party, as proof that such targets were achievable.

APC campaign across Edo's 18 LGAs

The rally was part of a broader push by the Edo State APC to consolidate support for President Tinubu well ahead of the 2027 polls.

Governor Okpebholo's tour of the 18 local government areas was designed to galvanise grassroots backing and reassure the presidency of the state's commitment to delivering a strong result.

Source: Legit.ng