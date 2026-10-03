APC Edo Chairman Threatens AK-47 Fire Against Opponents of 2.5m Tinubu Votes
- Edo APC Chairman Jarret Tenebe made the threat at a campaign rally during Governor Okpebholo's tour of the state's 18 local government areas
- Tenebe warned that anyone standing in the way of the party's 2.5 million vote target for President Tinubu would face 'AK-47 fire'
- The chairman claimed the number of votes a state delivers could affect its chances of getting new local government areas and states created
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Edo State - Jarret Tenebe, the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has threatened to invoke the "power of AK-47" against anyone who tries to stop the party from delivering 2.5 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.
Tenebe made the remarks during one of a series of campaign rallies held as Governor Monday Okpebholo toured all 18 local government areas of Edo State.
Okpebholo is seeking to build momentum for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.
As reported by Daily Trust, a video of his comments has since gone viral.
Tenebe's threat at the campaign rally
In the video, Tenebe linked a state's vote tally to its federal development prospects, suggesting that how many votes a state delivers to the federal government could influence decisions such as the creation of additional local government areas and new states.
He ranked his threats in order of severity, saying that calling down "Holy Ghost fire" on opponents of the party's vote target would be heavier, while invoking the "General Purpose Machine Gun" spirit would be lighter.
He then used "AK-47 fire" as a direct warning to those who refuse to cooperate.
"So anybody who refuses, who wants to stand in our way of not getting the 2.5 million votes we want to give to Mr President, AK-47 fire," he said.
Tenebe also aimedfire at critics who questioned whether Edo State could realistically produce 2.5 million votes for the President, describing them as "our haters, the opposition people and the social media politicians."
He pointed to last local government elections in the state, where he claimed Governor Okpebholo mobilised 2,156,800 votes for the party, as proof that such targets were achievable.
APC campaign across Edo's 18 LGAs
The rally was part of a broader push by the Edo State APC to consolidate support for President Tinubu well ahead of the 2027 polls.
Governor Okpebholo's tour of the 18 local government areas was designed to galvanise grassroots backing and reassure the presidency of the state's commitment to delivering a strong result.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng