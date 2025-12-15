Tyna Robertson, the woman at the centre of two athletes' very different stories

Tyna Robertson is a real estate agent and former exotic dancer. She is widely recognised as the ex-girlfriend of Brian Urlacher and mother of Kennedy Urlacher. Over the years, her name has resurfaced in the media due to multiple legal battles surrounding child custody and the tragic death of her ex-partner, Ryan Karageorge.

Tyna Robertson, mother of Brian Urlacher's out-of-wedlock son, leaves the Will County Courthouse. Photo: John Smierciak (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tyna Robertson came into the public eye following her prolonged child custody battle with former NFL star Brian Urlacher.

She was also involved in a high-profile legal dispute with American choreographer Michael Flatley, whom she accused of sexual harassment.

Kennedy Urlacher’s mother later married Ryan Karageorge, who tragically died in December 2016 from a gunshot wound.

Full name Tyna Marie Robertson Gender Female Year of birth 1972 Age 53 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Widowed Ex-partner Brian Urlacher, William Goehrke, Ryan Karageorge Children 1 Profession Real estate agent, former exotic dancer

Who is Tyna Robertson?

Tyna Marie Robertson was born in the United States and is an American of African-American descent. She was reportedly born in 1972, and therefore her age as of 2025 is 53 years. Little is known about her early life, as she has not publicly shared details concerning her family or upbringing.

She is widely recognised for her past marriage to Brian Urlacher, one of the most celebrated players in Chicago Bears history, and for being the mother of their son, Kennedy Urlacher. Despite her association with a high-profile athlete, Tyna has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight, only appearing in the media occasionally due to legal disputes.

Five facts about Tyna Robertson. Photo: John Smierciak/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Brian Urlacher and Tyna Robertson’s relationship

Tyna Robertson and former professional football player Brian Urlacher were in a relationship in the 2000s, although the two were never married. On 20 May 2005, their son, Kennedy Urlacher, was born. Urlacher doubted who the child’s father was and filed a paternity suit, but later, genetic testing confirmed that he was the father.

Initially, the two shared custody of Kennedy. However, from early on, disagreements about parenting led to legal conflict. In 2007, a court ordered Urlacher and Robertson to attend a three-hour parenting class designed to help them improve their co-parenting and communication skills.

As reported by ESPN, she commented on the court’s order, mentioning that it is Brian who deserved the parenting classes. Robertson said:

I'm glad she ordered parenting classes because Brian needs it. Based on his actions, he's not a good role model, and I pray that he changes.

Brian Urlacher takes a photo before an NFL game. Photo: @OfficialBrianUrlacher on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tyna Robertson's marriages: who are her ex-husbands?

After ending her relationship with Brian Urlacher, Tyna reportedly entered into a civil union with William P. Goehrke (Bill Goehrke) in 2007.

At the time, Goehrke was a professional basketball player for the Kirchheim Knights, but he later transitioned into the corporate world and now serves as a senior business development manager at Connect Search.

According to Lipstick Alley, Tyna once spoke fondly of him, noting that he was 10 years her junior and describing their blended life as happy and stable. In her words:

He's a good guy. He's just a great guy. We're a normal, happy family. He's a wonderful father.

Despite the positive sentiments early on, the marriage lasted roughly four years. Tyna filed for divorce in 2011.

Tyna Robertson married Ryan Karageorge. The length of their marriage remains unclear, but it came to a devastating close on 29 December 2016, when Karageorge died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after reportedly taking a firearm from Robertson’s purse.

In the aftermath, Urlacher filed an emergency motion in Cook County, citing concerns for the safety and well-being of their son, Kennedy. A judge approved the request, granting Urlacher temporary custody. He then relocated Kennedy to Arizona, where he was living with his second wife, Jennipher Frost.

Tyna Robertson’s lawsuit against Brian Urlacher

Brian Urlacher and Donald Trump pose for a photo at the Whitehouse. Photo: @54urlacher on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In January 2018, Tyna Robertson filed a $125 million defamation lawsuit against Brian Urlacher, accusing him and others of damaging her reputation by portraying her as an unfit mother and implying involvement in her husband’s death.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Tyna wrote in her lawsuit:

The atrocities that the Defendants (sic) have done equate to a modern-day lynching and witch hunt. My life has been ruined by what transpired. People perceive me as a murderer even to this date.

The U.S. District Court in Illinois handled the case, but most claims were dismissed due to legal insufficiencies and failure to serve several defendants, including Urlacher, properly. In September 2019, the court officially dismissed the case, ending the lawsuit with no ruling in Robertson’s favour.

Tyna Robertson and Michael Flatley: what really happened?

Michael Flatley entertains an audience with his performance. Photo: @lotdofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2002, Tyna Robertson accused American choreographer Michael Flatley of sexually assaulting her during a stay at a Las Vegas hotel suite. She filed a criminal complaint, which was dropped after she declined to cooperate, and later pursued a civil lawsuit seeking millions in damages.

Flatley denied the allegations and filed a $100 million lawsuit against Robertson and her attorney, accusing them of extortion, defamation, and fraud. He claimed they threatened to go public with the allegations unless he paid a large settlement.

The civil case was dismissed, and Flatley was awarded $11 million for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The court ruled that Robertson’s claims were part of an attempt to extort money, not a legitimate assault case. Following the case dismissal, Michael Flatley said he was pleased with the outcome and added:

Ms Robertson tried to extort money from me by spreading these lies. The court sent a message that it will not tolerate these types of schemes.

Where is Tyna Robertson today?

Tyna Robertson reportedly works as a real estate agent, but her exact whereabouts are unknown. After her defamation lawsuit against Brian Urlacher was dismissed in 2019, she opted for a private, quiet lifestyle.

Is Tyna Robertson Black? She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. What is Tyna Robertson's age? Her exact date of birth is unknown, but she was born in 1972, making her 53 years old as of 2025. Who is Tyna Robertson’s husband? She was married to Ryan Karageorge, who passed away in December 2016. Her current relationship status remains unknown. Does Tyna Robertson have a son? She is the mother of Kennedy Urlacher, whose father is NFL player Brian Urlacher. Kennedy is a college football safety for the USC Trojans in the Big Ten Conference. What did Tyna Robertson accuse Michael Flatley of? In 2002, she accused Michael Flatley of sexually assaulting her during a stay at a Las Vegas hotel, but the case was dismissed, and the court awarded Flatley $11 million. What does Tyna Robertson do for a living? She is reportedly a real estate agent. Previously, she worked as an exotic dancer in Las Vegas. Was Tyna Robertson’s lawsuit against Brian Urlacher successful? Her defamation lawsuit against Brian Urlacher was dismissed in 2019, with the court ruling in favour of the defendants.

Tyna Robertson came into the public eye through her high-profile legal battles. She shares a son, Kennedy, with her former partner, Brian Urlacher, with whom she was involved in a long-running custody dispute. Today, she leads a largely private life away from the spotlight.

