Meet Abi BBNaija, who is bringing the sauce (literally) and a big personality to Season 11
Abi BBNaija is a Nigerian model, chef, certified scene-stealer and reality TV personality currently competing as a housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11. She officially entered the house in July 2026 as the fourth housemate of the season, instantly making headlines as the first openly married woman to join the line-up this year.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Abi, whose real name is Abisola Ayoola, hails from Osun State, Nigeria.
- Abi was the 4th housemate to be introduced to Big Brother Naija Season 11 in July 2026 and made headlines as the first married BBNaija housemate.
- She is married to a white European man named Alex Salgarella.
- Abi described herself as a lively personality who is bringing humour, confidence and plenty of “sauce” to the house.
- The reality TV personality enjoys cooking, dancing, working out, and reading, and can speak Italian almost perfectly.
Profile summary
Full name
Abisola Ayoola
House name
Abi
Gender
Female
Year of birth
2001
Age
25 years (as of July 2026)
Place of birth
Osun State, Nigeria
Current residence
Lagos, Nigeria
Nationality
Nigerian
Ethnicity
Yoruba
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Relationship status
Married
Husband
Alex Salgarella
Profession
Chef, model, reality TV personality
Abi from BBNaija’s biography
Abi from Big Brother Naija Season 11 was born Abisola Ayoola in 2001 in Osun State, Nigeria, but she grew up in Lagos, Nigeria. She is 25 years old as of 2026.
Inside Abi’s Big Brother Naija debut
Abi made her Big Brother Naija Season 11 debut when the show premiered on 26 July 2026. The season, themed Show Ya Sef, saw longtime host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduce the 24 housemates competing for the show's record ₦160 million grand prize.
Abi, a Nigerian model and chef said she joined the reality show because she believes she is made for television. According to her official BBNaija profile on DStv, people have often encouraged her to pursue a career on TV. Explaining why she entered the house, Abi said:
I think I am perfect for the show; everyone I’ve met told me I should be on TV.
Abi also described herself as someone who brings energy, confidence, and entertainment wherever she goes. She plans to combine her vibrant personality with her culinary background to stand out from the competition.
In her official BBNaija Season 11 introduction video, Abi said she joined the show for the experience and the chance to meet new people. She said:
So I think I'm going here for excitement because I think it's going to be fun. You know, I'm going to be around so many people
Outside the Big Brother Naija house, Abi is a certified scene-stealer. She also enjoys cooking, dancing, working out and reading books. She also revealed that she can speak Italian almost perfectly, making her multilingual.
Who is Abi BBNaija’s husband?
Abi BBNaija’s husband is called Alex Salgarella, a white European man. They met on TikTok, where their online connection eventually developed into a romantic relationship and later marriage.
Alex initially opposed her decision to join BBNaija because he was unsure why she wanted to participate in the reality show. According to Punch Newspapers, speaking during her introduction, Abi recalled:
When my husband heard I was coming to the show, he actually fought with me, asking what I was going to do there. Initially, he didn’t support me,
The TV personality later affirmed that her husband has made peace with her decision, saying:
He was a bit nervous in the beginning, but now he’s fine, I’m just going to have fun, the way I always do.
Abi’s online following continues to rise
The reality TV personality is gradually gaining popularity on social media after entering the BBNaija show as a contestant. Her Instagram account boasts over 23 thousand followers at the time of writing.
FAQs
- Who is Abi BBNaija? Abi is a housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11.
- What is Abi BBNaija’s real name? Her real name is Abisola Ayoola.
- Which state is Abi BBNaija from? She hails from Osun State, Nigeria.
- Which tribe is Abi from BBNaija from? The fashion model is of Yoruba tribe.
- What is Abi BBNaija’s age? The reality TV personality is 25 years old. She was born in 2001.
- What is Abi BBNaija’s job? She is a professional model, chef, a certified scene-stealer.
- Is Abi BBNaija married? Abi is married to a European man named Alex Salgarella.
- Where does Abi from BBNaija live? Abi works in Lagos, Nigeria.
Abi entered BBNaija Season 11 with a mix of talent, confidence, and a fun personality. As a chef, model, and content creator from Osun State, she hopes to use the show to showcase her lively personality, connect with viewers, and compete for the grand prize. Away from the spotlight, Abi enjoys cooking, dancing, working out, and reading books.
Legit.ng recently published an interesting biography of Doris, one of the standout housemates in Big Brother Naija season 10. She is a Nigerian actor and radio presenter from Imo State. Doris describes herself as creative and ambitious, with a love for dancing, shopping, and remodelling.
Doris has also ventured into interior design. In Big Brother Naija, she is known for her witty comebacks, emotional depth, and unapologetic individuality. Dive into her biography for more about her career, background, and life outside the BBNaija house.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the team in August 2021 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she was a freelance writer for the Kenya News Agency from 2016 to 2017. In 2023, Night won the Legit Writer of the Year Award. She holds a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University (2018). Night also completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com