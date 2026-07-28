Abi BBNaija is a Nigerian model, chef, certified scene-stealer and reality TV personality currently competing as a housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11. She officially entered the house in July 2026 as the fourth housemate of the season, instantly making headlines as the first openly married woman to join the line-up this year.

Abi from BBNaija in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @omogeabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Abi, whose real name is Abisola Ayoola, hails from Osun State, Nigeria .

hails from . Abi was the 4th housemate to be introduced to Big Brother Naija Season 11 in July 2026 and made headlines as the first married BBNaija housemate.

to be introduced to Season 11 in July 2026 and made headlines as the first married housemate. She is married to a white European man named Alex Salgarella .

. Abi described herself as a lively personality who is bringing humour, confidence and plenty of “sauce” to the house .

. The reality TV personality enjoys cooking, dancing, working out, and reading, and can speak Italian almost perfectly.

Profile summary

Full name Abisola Ayoola House name Abi Gender Female Year of birth 2001 Age 25 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth Osun State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Husband Alex Salgarella Profession Chef, model, reality TV personality Instagram @thefaceofabi

Abi from BBNaija’s biography

Abi from Big Brother Naija Season 11 was born Abisola Ayoola in 2001 in Osun State, Nigeria, but she grew up in Lagos, Nigeria. She is 25 years old as of 2026.

Fast five facts about Abi from BBNaija. Photo: @omogeabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Abi’s Big Brother Naija debut

Abi made her Big Brother Naija Season 11 debut when the show premiered on 26 July 2026. The season, themed Show Ya Sef, saw longtime host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduce the 24 housemates competing for the show's record ₦160 million grand prize.

Abi, a Nigerian model and chef said she joined the reality show because she believes she is made for television. According to her official BBNaija profile on DStv, people have often encouraged her to pursue a career on TV. Explaining why she entered the house, Abi said:

I think I am perfect for the show; everyone I’ve met told me I should be on TV.

Abi from BBNaija in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @omogeabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abi also described herself as someone who brings energy, confidence, and entertainment wherever she goes. She plans to combine her vibrant personality with her culinary background to stand out from the competition.

In her official BBNaija Season 11 introduction video, Abi said she joined the show for the experience and the chance to meet new people. She said:

So I think I'm going here for excitement because I think it's going to be fun. You know, I'm going to be around so many people

Outside the Big Brother Naija house, Abi is a certified scene-stealer. She also enjoys cooking, dancing, working out and reading books. She also revealed that she can speak Italian almost perfectly, making her multilingual.

Who is Abi BBNaija’s husband?

Abi BBNaija with her husband Alex Salgarella. Photo: @omogeabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abi BBNaija’s husband is called Alex Salgarella, a white European man. They met on TikTok, where their online connection eventually developed into a romantic relationship and later marriage.

Alex initially opposed her decision to join BBNaija because he was unsure why she wanted to participate in the reality show. According to Punch Newspapers, speaking during her introduction, Abi recalled:

When my husband heard I was coming to the show, he actually fought with me, asking what I was going to do there. Initially, he didn’t support me,

The TV personality later affirmed that her husband has made peace with her decision, saying:

He was a bit nervous in the beginning, but now he’s fine, I’m just going to have fun, the way I always do.

Abi from BBNaija in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @omogeabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abi’s online following continues to rise

The reality TV personality is gradually gaining popularity on social media after entering the BBNaija show as a contestant. Her Instagram account boasts over 23 thousand followers at the time of writing.

FAQs

Who is Abi BBNaija? Abi is a housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11. What is Abi BBNaija’s real name? Her real name is Abisola Ayoola. Which state is Abi BBNaija from? She hails from Osun State, Nigeria. Which tribe is Abi from BBNaija from? The fashion model is of Yoruba tribe. What is Abi BBNaija’s age? The reality TV personality is 25 years old. She was born in 2001. What is Abi BBNaija’s job? She is a professional model, chef, a certified scene-stealer. Is Abi BBNaija married? Abi is married to a European man named Alex Salgarella. Where does Abi from BBNaija live? Abi works in Lagos, Nigeria.

Abi entered BBNaija Season 11 with a mix of talent, confidence, and a fun personality. As a chef, model, and content creator from Osun State, she hopes to use the show to showcase her lively personality, connect with viewers, and compete for the grand prize. Away from the spotlight, Abi enjoys cooking, dancing, working out, and reading books.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting biography of Doris, one of the standout housemates in Big Brother Naija season 10. She is a Nigerian actor and radio presenter from Imo State. Doris describes herself as creative and ambitious, with a love for dancing, shopping, and remodelling.

Doris has also ventured into interior design. In Big Brother Naija, she is known for her witty comebacks, emotional depth, and unapologetic individuality. Dive into her biography for more about her career, background, and life outside the BBNaija house.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng