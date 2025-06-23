What is coming to Disney+ in July 2025? All new movies and TV shows

What is coming to Disney+ in July 2025? This fresh lineup of must-watch movies and TV series includes exciting titles like Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Ironheart, and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+. Whether you enjoy comedy, action, or animation, there's something for everyone to watch.

Watch Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (L), Camp ALEC (C), and Ironheart (R) on Disney+ in July 2025. Photo: @disneyplus on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Disney+ will premiere new TV series, including Suspicious Minds , and Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs .

. The streaming platform will be bringing new short documentaries, including The Academy , Camp ALEC , and I Scream, You Scream .

. Kids and teens will have plenty to binge-watch with animated shows like Kiff Season 2 and StuGo .

Heidi Klum returns with the American reality TV show Project Runway Season 21, where the cast will compete for the title of top designer.

What is coming to Disney+ in July 2025?

Disney+ is dedicated to bringing a compelling list of new releases in July 2025. Viewers can look forward to new and returning TV series, movies, and documentaries.

Highly anticipated new Disney Plus shows

The streaming platform has a lot in store for TV series fans. Here is a summary of some of the most anticipated new Disney Plus shows coming this July.

1. Ironheart (1 July)

Genres : Action-adventure, Sci-fi,

: Action-adventure, Sci-fi, Directors : Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes

: Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes Major actors : Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross

: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross Initial release: 24 June 2025

The new show Ironheart will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on 24 June 2025. The remaining three episodes will be released on 1 July 2025. This show will be the final TV series in Marvel's Phase Five storyline.

The story follows Riri Williams, an MIT student who goes back home to Chicago after the events of the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She gets involved with a mysterious character called The Hood. As Riri uncovers secrets, she finds herself in a conflict between technology and magic, leading her on a dangerous and exciting adventure.

2. Suspicious Minds (10 July)

Genres : Action, adventure, crime, drama

: Action, adventure, crime, drama Directors : Alejandro Bezzano, Ima Torente

: Alejandro Bezzano, Ima Torente Major actors : Silvia Alonso, Álex González, Asier Etxeandia, Antonio Pagudo

: Silvia Alonso, Álex González, Asier Etxeandia, Antonio Pagudo Initial release: 2025

Suspicious Minds is a Spanish series starring Silvia Alonso, Álex González, Asier Etxeandia, and Antonio Pagudo. It follows the story of Amber, a very skilled thief, who goes to Isla Esperanza to steal a valuable crown called the Tiara of Santa Águeda.

However, Amber's plan gets messy when Rui, her old partner who betrayed her before, suddenly shows up. They now have to figure out how to trust each other again and realise that love might be more important than any treasure.

3. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (22 July)

Genres : Fantasy, comedy, adventure, musical

: Fantasy, comedy, adventure, musical Executive producer : Rob LaDuca

: Rob LaDuca Major actors : Bret Iwan, Kaitlyn Robrock, Tony Anselmo, Tress MacNeille

: Bret Iwan, Kaitlyn Robrock, Tony Anselmo, Tress MacNeille Initial release: 21 July 2025

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is a new show that continues the popular Mickey Mouse Clubhouse series. It's made for young kids and their families, bringing them back to the clubhouse for exciting new adventures with Mickey, Minnie, and their friends.

The show is packed with songs, laughter, and fun surprises. You'll meet new cartoon characters like Little Helper, a helpful friend, and Duffy the Disney Bear, Mickey's teddy bear. Additionally, there are fun new places in the clubhouse like the Laughing Loft and the Wacky Tube.

4. Kiff Season 2 (23 July)

Genres : Animation, comedy, fantasy, musical, adventure

: Animation, comedy, fantasy, musical, adventure Director : Allison Craig

: Allison Craig Major actors : Kimiko Glenn, H. Michael Croner, James Monroe Iglehart, Lauren Ash, Lucy Heavens

: Kimiko Glenn, H. Michael Croner, James Monroe Iglehart, Lauren Ash, Lucy Heavens Initial release: 25 March 2025

Kiff is a great kids and family animated TV series. It's all about the fun adventures of Kiff, a squirrel, and her best bunny friend, Barry.

The two live in a quirky place called Table Town, where all sorts of animals and magical characters live, go to school, and deal with relationships. The show explores their strange but lovable world and all its funny quirks.

5. StuGo (30 July)

Genres : Action, adventure, comedy, Sci-Fi, fantasy

: Action, adventure, comedy, Sci-Fi, fantasy Directors : Hannah Ayoubi, Erica Jones, and Steve Wolfhard

: Hannah Ayoubi, Erica Jones, and Steve Wolfhard Major actors : Tania Gunadi, Zosia Mamet, Gabourey Sidibe, Charlyne Yi

: Tania Gunadi, Zosia Mamet, Gabourey Sidibe, Charlyne Yi Initial release: 11 January 2025

StuGo is a new animated series about six middle school kids who thought they were going to a summer learning camp, only to be tricked by a crazy scientist. Instead of studying, the six end up on a wild adventure on a tropical island.

The island is full of strange things like manatees that can read minds, giant fighting mushrooms, and even mutants who love fashion. Watch as they get the adventure of a lifetime instead of a boring learning camp.

6. Project Runway Season 21 (31 July)

Genres : Reality TV, fashion, competition

: Reality TV, fashion, competition Executive producers : Gary Barber, Sean Hoagland

: Gary Barber, Sean Hoagland Host : Heidi Klum

: Heidi Klum Initial release: 31 July 2025

Get ready for the new season of the American reality competition show, Project Runway, premiering on 31 July 2025. This season is special because it's the first time the show will be on the Freeform channel, moving from its old home at Bravo.

Project Runway, hosted by fashion model Heidi Klum, features talented fashion designers who show off their skills. They go head-to-head in various challenges, all hoping to win the title of top designer and a chance to create their fashion collection for New York Fashion Week.

Besides the above shows, you can stream the following TV shows in July 2025:

TV show Season Release date on Disney+ Critter Fixers: Country Vets Season 6 1 July 2025 Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 5 1 July 2025 Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 2 July 2025 Investigation Shark Attack Season 1 6 July 2025 Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator Season 1 6 July 2025 Super Shark Highway Season 1 6 July 2025 Ancient Aliens: Origins Season 1 9 July 2025 Summer Baking Championship Season 1 10 July 2025 America's Funniest Home Videos Seasons 13-15 17 July 2025 BBQ Brawl Seasons 1-2 26 July 2025 Theme Song Takeover Season 4 26 July 2025 Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Season 1 26 July 2025 Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time Season 1 28 July 2025 Big City Greens Season 4 30 July 2025 Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs N/A 17 July 2025 The Academy N/A 9 July 2025

New Disney Plus movies and documentaries

Disney+ is bringing a mix of movies and documentaries to its film library. Below is what is new on Disney Plus in the film and documentary section.

1. Camp ALEC (9 July)

Genres : Documentary, inspirational

: Documentary, inspirational Director : Christopher Stoudt

: Christopher Stoudt Featured individuals : Mateo Moreno, Tina Moreno, Gina Cunningham

: Mateo Moreno, Tina Moreno, Gina Cunningham Initial release: 9 July 2025

Camp ALEC is a documentary about a special summer camp located in the woods near Grand Rapids, Michigan. This camp is for kids who can't speak with their voices.

To communicate, these campers use special devices called AAC devices. These devices turn their typed or selected messages into spoken words. Film director Christopher Stoudt shows us the lives and experiences of these campers. The documentary is filmed in a very natural style, allowing viewers to understand each child's story.

2. I Scream, You Scream (9 July)

Genres : Documentary

: Documentary Director : Ashley Brandon

: Ashley Brandon Featured individual : Geron

: Geron Initial release: 2021

I Scream, You Scream is a short documentary that tells the true story of a man named Geron, also known as Showtime. Showtime, who sells ice cream now, misses being a music disc jockey (DJ). After a strange dream, he decides to try and make music again.

Geron teams up with his son, Anthony, who is also good at music. Together, they hope to create music that ice cream fans will love.

3. Sophie and the Baron (9 July)

Genres : Documentary

: Documentary Director : Alexandria Jackson

: Alexandria Jackson Featured individuals : Baron Wolman, Sophie Kipner

: Baron Wolman, Sophie Kipner Initial release: 2021

Sophie and the Baron is a short documentary about an amazing art project between two very different artists. One is Baron Wolman, a famous photographer known for his pictures of music legends. The other is Sophie Kipner, a newer artist who draws in a unique way.

Even though Wolman and Kipner are from different times and use different art forms, they come together to create something special.

4. Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (11 July)

Genres : Documentary

: Documentary Director : Laurent Bouzereau

: Laurent Bouzereau Featured individuals : Steven Spielberg, Lorraine Gary, Carl Gottlieb, Jeffrey Kramer, Emily Blunt

: Steven Spielberg, Lorraine Gary, Carl Gottlieb, Jeffrey Kramer, Emily Blunt Initial release: 10 July 2025

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is a new documentary that celebrates the classic movie Jaws, released 50 years ago. This special documentary's film director, Laurent Bouzereau, takes you behind the scenes.

You will hear from the original Jaws director, Steven Spielberg, along with actors like Lorraine Gary and Jeffrey Kramer. Additionally, American actors like Jordan Peele, Steven Soderbergh, and George Lucas will share how Jaws inspired them.

5. The Zombies 1, 2, 3–Sing-Along Version (2 July)

Genres : Comedy, fantasy, sci-fi

: Comedy, fantasy, sci-fi Director : Paul Hoen

: Paul Hoen Major actors : Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery

: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery Initial release: 2 July 2025

The Zombies 1, 2, and 3 (sing–along version) is just like the original Disney Channel movie, but with the song lyrics shown on screen so you can sing along. The movie is a fun musical comedy which tells the story of Zed, a friendly zombie, and Addison, a human cheerleader. They live in a town called Seabrook, which has historically been divided between humans and zombies.

6. Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (11 July)

Genres : Comedy, fantasy, sci-fi

: Comedy, fantasy, sci-fi Director : Paul Hoen

: Paul Hoen Major actors : Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell

: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell Initial release: 10 July 2025

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires brings a new adventure for everyone's favourite couple, Zed, a zombie and Addison, a cheerleader. Their summer road trip takes a surprising turn, dropping them right into a fight between two monster groups: Daywalkers and Vampires. Zed and Addison suddenly find themselves trying to be camp mediators for these two enemy groups.

With help from their friends Eliza and Willa, they have to convince Nova, a bright Daywalker, and Victor, a moody Vampire, to get along and bring their fighting worlds together. If they fail, a much bigger danger could threaten everyone.

7. Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium (18 July)

Genres : Documentary

: Documentary Director : Josep Serra Mateu

: Josep Serra Mateu Individuals involved : Florentino Pérez, engineers

: Florentino Pérez, engineers Initial release: 10 July 2025

This National Geographic documentary takes you behind the scenes of Real Madrid's massive five-year stadium renovation. You'll see cutting-edge features like a retractable roof and a field that stores underground.

The film also covers challenges faced during construction, including the pandemic. It features interviews with key people like Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and the engineers.

What is coming to disney Plus movies in July 2025?

Disney+ is premiering the film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires and Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story. The two films will premiere on 11 July 2025 on Disney+.

Does Disney+ have anything for adults this July?

Yes, Disney+ offers a variety of shows for adults in July, including a new season of Project Runway, Suspicious Minds, and Ironheart.

How often does Disney+ add new movies?

Disney+ adds new movies to its library every week. These releases are often done on the weekends.

What is new on Disney+ for kids?

There are plenty of great kids' shows on Disney+. This July, look out for Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, Kiff Season 2, and StuGo.

Disney+ continues to expand its lineup with a mix of action, dramas, and kid-friendly content, offering fresh entertainment for everyone. The new releases for July 2025 include exciting new titles such as Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, and Project Runway Season 21.

Legit.ng published an article about new K-dramas released in June and July. The June list of dramas and films included Salon de Holmes, Mercy for None, and Hunter with a Scalpel. July will see series like The Good Man and Law and the City.

The Korean entertainment industry continues to release captivating content from various genres. The month of June offered a mix of original productions, returning series, and diverse films. Read about Korean dramas released in June 2025 here.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng