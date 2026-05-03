Dr Arinze Leonard Onwumelu, a Canada-based doctor popularly known as Doctor Zo, has knocked streamer Carter Efe for taking his boxing match with singer Portable seriously

The medical practitioner also faulted the organisers for not educating Carter Efe about the nature of the boxing match and for failing to provide them with head protection

The doctor, who watched the clip closely, advised Portable to go for a brain MRI in the next few days, fearing for the worst if this is not done soon

A Canada-based emergency and family physician, Dr Arinze Leonard Onwumelu, known on Facebook as Doctor Zo, has blasted streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, widely known as Carter Efe, for taking what was supposed to be an exhibition boxing match with Portable seriously.

In the early hours of Saturday, May 2, Carter Efe defeated singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, via a unanimous decision in their highly publicised celebrity boxing match titled Chaos in the Ring 4.

A Canada-based doctor tells singer Portable to go for a brain MRI and explains why. Photo Credit: Doctor Zo, Portable Zazu, Carter Efe

Source: Facebook

Doctor expresses worry for Portable

In a Facebook video made after the boxing match, Doctor Zo labelled Carter Efe a wicked fellow, and wondered if he intended to end Portable's life.

Sharing a clip from the match, Doctor Zo analysed some serious punches that Portable suffered, faulting the organisers for not stressing to Carter Efe that the match is only an exhibition.

Doctor Zo also criticised the organisers for not giving both participants head protection and advised Portable to go for a brain MRI in the next few days, warning that the singer's situation might be dire internally and might result in the loss of his life if care is not taken.

A brain (head) MRI scan is a painless test that produces very clear images of the structures inside your head.

"Cater! You are very wicked! Very mean!! 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️True! You wan k!ll portable for us?😳😳 No be play we dey play? Abi person no go play with you again?🤔🤔 Portable thief your moni!

"Abi Portable toast your wife? Wetin be dis?😩😩 Anybody wey sabi portable should advice him to go for MRI of the brain to rule out subdural hematoma!🤞🏾🤞🏾Na Zo Talk Am!" Doctor Zo wrote in Pidgin.

A doctor based in Canada has criticised Carter Efe over his boxing match with Portable. Photo Credit: Doctor Zo, Carter Efe

Source: Facebook

Watch the doctor's Facebook video below:

Carter Efe-Portable: Doctor's reaction generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's remarks below:

Emmanuel Fonyuy said:

"Ahahah Ahahah Doctor..u doh takam oooh ..but will there listen to u sir.

"Even me I feel those blows from Cater Ahahah Ahahah 2local champion from Ibadan kiki kiki."

Morgan-obona Martin said:

"Doc, you are very very right. This is not entertainment. This was like advanced organised street fight per se."

Chimeremeze S Boniface said:

"We were talking about money here oo and 50m for that matter so you don't expect Carter to take it lightly with Portable nah."

Goddenson Ayang said:

"Sir, did you watch the way Portable was rushing Carter, Efe? If Portable had that height advantage, he would have dealt with Carter seriously."

Henry Ugochi

"You made sense, sir. The thing I observe there is that Portable and Carter has personal issues and that why is look like Carter has Sein the chance to beat him up.

"Anyway, Portable should rest also."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a doctor had pointed out a dangerous move that Carter Efe made during his boxing match with Portable and demanded a lifetime ban for the streamer.

Speed Darlington mocks Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Speed Darlington had taken a swipe at Portable following his celebrity boxing match loss to streamer Carter Efe.

Speed Darlington reminded fans of his own past encounter with Portable, explaining that, unlike the singer’s defeat last night, he managed to stay on his feet when they faced each other in the ring.

The social media personality went further to say that the excitement surrounding Carter Efe’s win showed that Portable might be doing something wrong in the way he carries himself.

Source: Legit.ng