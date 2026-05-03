Seyi Law recently experienced an embarrassing moment after security details prevented him from exchanging a handshake with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde during a gathering in Ibadan

The viral video of the incident was recorded at the wedding celebration of veteran actress Sola Sobowale’s daughter, where the governor was enjoying a musical performance by singer Yinka Ayefele

Nigerians flooded social media with reactions, with many mocking the comedian while praising the professionalism of the governor's protection team

Security men attached to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde caused a stir at a star‑studded wedding in Ibadan when they stopped comedian Seyi Law from getting close to the governor.

The dramatic moment, caught on video, went viral online and has since become a hot topic on social media.

Viral video shows security stopping Seyi Law from approaching Governor Makinde at celebrity wedding in Oyo State. Photo: seyilaw1/chully1010/seyi_amakinde

Source: Instagram

The incident happened during the wedding ceremony of veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale’s daughter, which drew several celebrities and dignitaries.

Governor Seyi Makinde was present at the event and, at one point, walked up to Tungba gospel singer Yinka Ayefele while he was performing on stage.

Yinka Ayefele serenaded the governor with lively music, and the two warmly embraced before Seyi Makinde made his way back to his seat.

It was at that point that Seyi Law stepped forward, apparently trying to greet the governor with a handshake.

Seyi Law, known for his outspoken political views and support for opposition voices, was immediately blocked by Governor Makinde’s security team.

The officers firmly redirected him away, ensuring there was no direct contact.

The video of the encounter sparked different reactions online. Many Nigerians highlighted the sharp contrast between the governor’s friendly exchange with Ayefele and the cold dismissal of Seyi Law.

Social media users mocked the comedian, pointing to his political alignment with the APC, while others praised the professionalism of the PDP governor’s security detail.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Seyi Law, Governor Makinde's encounter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@IamGeeworld said:

"No be snubbing Seyi Law chop so 😂😂😂"

@OlumideOjelere commented:

"Watin Seyilaw dey find🌚 Anywhere belle face. Them suppose bounce the werey"

@Paul_oke01 wrote:

"See as them bounce seyilaw trying to shake GSM🤣🤣🤣🤣. I love the security details of GSM"

@CFCGbemi reacted:

"No be seyi law them bounce liadat?😹😹😹"

@ox_rich_ said:

"See as them pack seyi law hand throway 😭😂😂😂"

@Gboye_Rave commented:

"No be Seyi Law APC be that ? 😂"

@olulade15 wrote:

"I like how the Gov snubbed Seyi Law. No room for eye service. Honestly d Gov need to av serious minded prayer warriors praying 4 him. He cannot stay ordinary. Imagine in this wicked world everybody is shaking your hands both enemies and friends both with good and bad intentions."

Nigerians react after video captures security blocking Seyi Law from greeting Governor Makinde at an event. Photo: seyilaw1/seyi_amakinde

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law blasts Isaac Fayose over comments on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Seyi Law took a swipe at Isaac Fayose for demanding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s immediate resignation over the current economic hardship.

The businessman shared a video claiming that Lagos roads remain empty because struggling citizens can no longer afford the high petrol pump prices.

Seyi Law dismissed these poverty claims and insisted that the new rail lines and better roads are the real reasons for the smoother movement across the commercial capital.

Source: Legit.ng