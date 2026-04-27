Adan Correa rose to prominence after appearing on Love on the Spectrum season 3, where his strong Catholic faith and values set him apart. His beliefs played a key role in shaping his relationship with Dani Bowman, drawing widespread viewer interest. Beyond reality TV, Adan is a public safety officer and has experience in graphic design, animation, and voice acting.

Adan Correa attends Netflix "Love on the Spectrum" ATAS Official at Netflix Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Adan Correa gained widespread attention after appearing on Love on the Spectrum season 3, where his strong Catholic faith shaped his relationship journey .

season 3, where his . He is the son of Esther Correa and Jose Luis Correa, a renowned American businessman and politician, and comes from a family of four children.

His relationship with Dani Bowman ended due to differences in personal values, but both have continued focusing on their individual growth.

Profile summary

Full name Aden Correa Gender Male Date of birth 1996 Age 30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Santa Ana, California, United States Current residence Santa Ana, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Esther Correa Father Jose Luis Correa Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Santa Ana High School College California State University, Fullerton Profession Reality TV star, public safety officer, animator, graphic designer, voice actor Instagram @mrcorreaadan

Adan Correa’s background and early life

Adan Correa was born in Santa Ana, California, United States, in 1996, making him 30 years old as of 2026. He is the son of Esther and Jose Luis Correa and was raised alongside three siblings.

His father, Jose Luis Correa, is a well-known figure in both business and politics and has served as the U.S. Representative for California’s 46th congressional district since 2017. Adan Correa’s family resides in Santa Ana, California, United States.

Five facts about Adan Correa. Photo: @sharon_needles_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Adan Correa was diagnosed with autism at 5 years old and faced several challenges growing up, including bullying during high school. To help him build confidence and resilience, his father, Jose Luis Correa, enrolled him in wrestling. In an interview with the Daily Titan, Adan Correa’s father shared:

He became a tough little kid. I remember one day he said, ‘Hey Dad, those kids that used to pick on me in junior high school, they tried to pick on me today, and I wrestled them, I took them to the floor and they ran off.' As a father, I was so filled with joy that finally, he was going to get the respect he needed.

For his education, Adan Correa attended Santa Ana High School from 2015 to 2019. He later enrolled at California State University, Fullerton, where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design.

What does Adan Correa do for a living?

Adan Correa poses next to a Mickey Mouse dummy at Disney park. Photo: @mrcorreaadan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In addition to being a reality TV personality, Adan Correa has built a diverse professional profile spanning public safety, creative arts, and customer service. He is a public safety officer with OCVIBE Special Events, where he supports security and crowd management alongside the police and other security companies.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Adan began his career in 2016 as a sales floor associate at Goodwill of Orange County, a nonprofit known for providing job training and employment opportunities to individuals facing barriers to work. He later joined Target in 2021 as a food and beverage attendant, gaining further experience in customer service and retail operations.

Beyond his roles in public safety and retail, Adan Correa is also pursuing creative interests aligned with his academic background in graphic design. He has explored work as an animator, graphic designer, and voice actor, reflecting a strong passion for digital media and storytelling.

Adan Correa attends a puppy therapy session. Photo: @mrcorreaadan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adan Correa is also active in autism advocacy, where he embraces the opportunity to inspire others. He views being seen as a role model as a meaningful responsibility, using his platform to encourage individuals on the autism spectrum to pursue positive growth and direction. In an interview with The Orange County Register, he said:

I take that very seriously, a badge of honour. Because one of the greatest gifts in life is not recognition but being a role model and encouraging people in the right direction.

He added:

Every time I hear, ‘You’re a role model, you’re an example,’ I don’t take that lightly. Being a role model or example for people on the spectrum, it’s a joy. It’s beautiful.

Are Dani Bowman and Adan still together?

Adan Correa and Dani Bowman are no longer together. Their relationship ended during Love on the Spectrum season 3 due to fundamental differences in values, particularly around long-term expectations and intimacy before marriage.

Adán Correa and Dani Bowman at the Netflix Reali-Tea event held at the Netflix FYSEE Space in Los Angeles, California. Photo: River Callaway

Source: Getty Images

During the show, Adan chose to remain committed to his religious beliefs, including waiting until marriage before intimacy. This created a major incompatibility with Dani, who viewed physical intimacy and quality time as essential parts of a relationship. As a result, Dani made the difficult decision to end things, and the two ultimately agreed to go their separate ways.

Since the breakup, both have moved on in different directions. Dani Bowman has reportedly entered a new relationship and continues to focus on her animation career, while Adan Correa has remained single, prioritising his education and personal growth.

Adan Correa (L) and Dani Bowman (R) attend the 51st Annie Awards at Royce Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Despite the emotional split, their relationship was a significant part of both their journeys. Adan has publicly shared that the experience taught him valuable lessons about love and relationships, and he remains hopeful about finding a compatible partner in the future. He said during an interview with Tudum:

I have learned that love is magical and beautiful. I am confident that I will meet other girls that I can date and build a strong and honest relationship with. I do want to find love again. It happened once; it will happen again.

FAQs

What is Adan Correa's age? The reality TV star was born in 1996, making him 30 years old as of 2026. Who are Adan Correa’s parents? His parents are Esther Correa and Jose Luis Correa. Who is Adan's father on Love on the Spectrum? His father is Jose Luis Correa, a well-known American businessman and politician who has served in Congress since 2017. How many siblings does Adan Correa have? He was reportedly raised alongside three siblings. What is Adan Correa's ethnicity? The reality TV star is of Hispanic heritage, as his family has roots in Latin America. What is Adan Correa’s religion? He is a devout Catholic, and his faith plays a significant role in shaping his personal values and relationships. Did Adan Correa attend college? He pursues Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design at California State University, Fullerton. What is Adan Correa’s job? He works as a public safety officer at OCVIBE Special Events, where he collaborates with the police to provide safety and security for the guests of the Honda Center. Was Adan in season 1 of Love on the Spectrum? He was not in season 1 of the reality TV show but was featured in season 3. What happened to Adan Correa and Dani Bowman? They ended their relationship during season 3 due to differences in personal values, particularly regarding intimacy and long-term expectations.

Adan Correa has gained recognition through Love on the Spectrum and his unique personal journey. His strong Catholic faith and family background continue to shape his values and decisions. Beyond television, he is building a career in public safety and creative arts. His story reflects growth, resilience, and a focus on personal development.

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Source: Legit.ng