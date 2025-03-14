Love Is Blind: Habibi: are they still together? Here are the couples that made it

Are couples from Love Is Blind: Habibi still together? While some participants found love and are still together, for others, love was elusive and ended up parting ways. Here is a look at the couples who made it and where they stand now.

Love Is Blind: Habibi cast members, including Safa Al Jibori and Mohammed Alkiswani, Dounia Allbrahim and Chafic Yactine. Photo: @saljibory, @douniabomba, @ chafic_yo on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Out of the six couples from the reality TV show, only two remain together: one is married, and the other is dating .

. Family and cultural influences play a significant role in romantic relationships, especially among Arabs.

It is possible to have an emotional connection with someone without their physical presence. Love transcends physical attraction.

Are couples from Love Is Blind: Habibi still together?

The TV series Love Is Blind: Habibi was a major hit in 2024, keeping viewers glued to the screens as they followed romantic, endless conversations between the 20 participants. After airing about nine episodes, it was evident which couples were in love. However, the relationships had different twists and turns on and off the screen. Here is a look at what happened to the Love Is Blind: Habibi couples.

1. Safa Al Jibori and Mohammed Alkiswani

Love Is Blind: Habibi couple Safa Al Jibori and Mohammed Alkiswani on their wedding day. Photo: @saljibory on Instagram

From the onset of the show, Safa, a financial manager, and Mohammed, a marketing and brand manager, knew what they wanted from a relationship and made clear their intentions. The couple hit it off immediately, and weathered the challenges presented during the show. Ultimately, they exchanged marriage vows in 2024, becoming the only married couple from the reality television show.

2. Dounia Allbrahim and Chafic Yactine

Dounia Allbrahim and her boyfriend, Chafic Yactine, together posing for pictures at different venues. Photo: @douniabomba on Instagram (modified by author)

Dounia and Chafic, the youngest couple of the reality TV show, became an item and developed a close bond, thanks to their shared values and love of family. While everything seemed well, and they were destined for marriage after engagement, they mutually agreed not to tie the knot during the wedding phase.

Although not married, Dounia, a Moroccan-Saudi Arabian content creator, and Chafic, a Lebanese entrepreneur, are still together. They confirmed their romantic relationship was alive at the Love Is Blind: Habibi Reunion amid speculations of their possible break-up.

3. Asma Sami and Khatab Hindi

Asma Sami and her boyfriend smile while posing for a photo (L). Khatab Hindi in a blue suit and white shirt at an event (R). Photo: @itsasmasami, @khardiac_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The relationship of Asma Sami, an Egyptian regional marketer, and Khatab, an Iraqi DJ and music producer, was rocky from the beginning. Despite the former couple trying their best to overcome challenges and let love win, they ended up parting ways at the altar.

Asma and Khatab’s love story was bedevilled by cultural differences and familial disapproval, leading to the absence of Asma’s family at the wedding. The reality TV personalities did not tie the knot and are no longer together. After their relationship ended, Asma found love and is currently dating an unknown man, whom she shares her pictures on social media.

4. Karma Ben Messaoud and Ammar Zam

Karma Ben Messaoud smiles as she sits at a breakfast table (L). Dentist Ammar Zam in a white t-shirt and black jacket smiles (R). Photo: @karma_caramella, @drammarzam on Instagram (modified by author)

All seemed to go well in Karma and Ammar’s relationship, but a difference in their career goals led to their break-up before the wedding. Karma, a Tunisian business owner, disapproved Ammar’s career aspirations of becoming a professional dancer.

Although Ammar, a Syrian dentist, had agreed to marry Karma, she changed her mind a day before the wedding after a candid conversation about dancing. Karma perceived dancing as unacceptable, but Ammar, ambitious to be a dancer, could not let go of her dream.

5. Hajar Asli and Mohamed 'Simo' Nasrollah

Hajar Asli in a black dress sits on a staircase (L). Mohammed Nasrollah smiles while sitting on a coach (R). Photo: @the.hajar23, @simonasrollah on Instagram (modified by author)

Hajar, a Moroccan fashion entrepreneur, and Mohammed (Simo), a Moroccan business owner, split before the wedding phase. From the beginning of the show, the pair had a turbulent relationship, with multiple arguments and disagreements, but with the hope of things getting better in the future, they got engaged.

However, Simo made up his mind to end the relationship when he had a heated argument with Chafic, but Hajar seemed unbothered about it. After the incident, Simo left the show without informing his then-partner, Hajar.

6. Nour El Hajj and Mohamed 'Mido' Gahed

Nour El Hajj in a beige attire holds a brown bag (L). Mohammed Gahed in a blue suit smiles as he holds a microphone (R). Photo: @nourelhaaj, @mido.gahed01 on Instagram (modified by author)

Before their physical meet up, Nour and Mohammed (Mido), seemed in love and were determined to make the relationship work. However, things took a different twist after the pair met physically, and Nour seemingly was unimpressed with Mido’s looks, and she gave him the cold shoulder.

Mido, realising that Nour was uninterested, walked out of the reality TV show without informing her. When the two met during the show’s reunion, there seemed to be bad blood between them as their old drama stirred up.

Are any couples from Love Is Blind: Habibi still together?

Yes. Two couples from the reality television show are still together. Safa and Mohammed are married, while Dounia and Chafic are dating, despite unconfirmed claims that they parted ways.

Are Safa and Mohammed still together?

Safa and Mohammed are the only couple from the reality TV show who ended up married. They are still together and active on social media, especially Instagram, where they share glimpses of their lifestyle.

Are Chafic and Dounia still together?

Yes. However, rumours have been going round on social media about their break-up. Without directly addressing the rumours, they seemingly confirmed they are still dating when they showed up at the show’s reunion. Additionally, their social media posts show that they are still together.

What happened to Nour from Love Is Blind: Habibi?

Nour El Hajj, a model and social media influencer, gained immense fame after appearing on the reality TV series. With her new-found fame, she continues to thrive in her career. Her relationship with Mohammed (Mido) did not work, and she is seemingly single at the moment.

What happened between Asma and Khatab?

Asma and Khatab tried their best to have a successful relationship, but they ended up parting ways on their wedding day due to cultural differences and familial disapproval. Asma’s family did not approve of the relationship and did not turn up for the wedding. She is currently in a relationship with an unknown man.

Why did Karma and Ammar split?

They called it quits a day before their wedding due to a difference in career goals. Ammar thought of dancing as an unacceptable career, while Karma loved it and was ready to end the relationship to pursue it.

Did Hajar and Simo continue their relationship?

No, their tumultuous relationship ended when Simo left the show unannounced. It is believed that an argument between Simo and Chafic, which Hajar refused to be part of, made Simo feel that she was not interested in him.

If you have been wondering if the Love Is Blind: Habibi couples are still together, the answer is only two couples remain together. Safa and Mohammed are the only married couple, while Chafic and Dounia are dating, despite rumours about their break-up.

