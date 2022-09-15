Ross Lynch’s girlfriend timeline: who has he dated over the years?

Who is Ross Lynch’s girlfriend? The Disney icon has been a dreamboat for many ladies since he rose to the spotlight as Austin in Austin & Ally. He has been in multiple on-screen romances. But how many real-life relationships has this actor been in?

Ross Lynch attends the Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in The Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29, 2021 in Valencia, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Apart from acting, Ross Lynch is a renowned singer and songwriter. He founded the rock band Driver Era with his brother Rocky Lynch. In addition, he sang the theme songs for Austin & Ally and Teen Beach Movie, both of which he starred in.

Ross Lynch’s girlfriends' timeline

Ross Lynch has been romantically linked with multiple ladies throughout his career. However, he did not date all of them; most were only his co-stars. He is currently dating his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Jaz Sinclair. Have a look at his rumoured relationship timeline.

Ross Lynch and Laura Marano

Laura Marano played Lynch’s first long-term on-screen love interest. The two starred in the Disney Channel comedy series Austin & Ally. The two played Austin and Ally, two music partners who grow into love interests. The couple married and had two kids at the show's end in 2016.

During their four years on the show, the two developed a close friendship, causing fans to speculate that they were together. However, Ross Lynch and Laura Marano have clarified that they were never romantically involved in real life. In 2015, Laura revealed that the whole cast made a pact never to date coworkers, and they all stuck to it.

To date, almost six years since the show ended, the pair maintain their close relationship. They celebrate each other’s milestones on social media and are often spotted hanging out. In addition, they recently reunited while they were both on tour in Denver, Colorado.

Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell

Actors Maia Mitchell and Ross Lynch arrive at the 66th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 25, 2014 in Century City, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Maia Mitchell was Lynch’s co-star in the 2013 Disney Channel movie Teen Beach Movie. They starred as Brady and McKenzie (Mack), a loving couple who get stuck in a movie and are torn apart. In the movie’s 2015 sequel, Teen Beach 2, the two reconnect and fall in love again.

During the two movies, their portrayal of a couple was so convincing that fans thought they were dating in real life. In 2015, the Disney star revealed that he had shared an unscripted kiss with Maia in the same film. However, he wouldn’t give any more details on his off-screen relationship with his co-star.

Ross inadvertently fueled the rumours in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan. He revealed that he got caught up in a real-life love triangle on the set of Teen Beach Movie. However, he refused to give further details, leaving fans to speculate who he was talking about. To date, Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell have never directly addressed whether they ever dated off-screen.

Ross Lynch and Morgan Larson

Morgan Larson is a professional dancer and actress. She was a dancer in Austin & Ally and Teen Beach Movie, both of which Lynch starred. They were rumoured to have dated from 2012 to 2014. Fans thought she was the other party in the love triangle with Ross Lynch and Maia Mitchell. However, the two never confirmed the rumours.

Ross Lynch and Courtney Eaton

Courtney Eaton and Ross Lynch attend 2017 Tribeca Film Festival 'My Friend Dahmer' at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 21, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Lynch started dating Australian actress and model Courtney Eaton in 2015. Unfortunately, their relationship coincided with the on-screen romance between Austin and Ally. This made their relationship a target for hate from fans of the Disney show. Throughout 2016 and 2017, fans would report photos of Ross and Courtney to get them taken down.

Ross tried to stand up for Courtney online amidst all the hate in July 2017. However, their relationship was doomed. After two years of dating, Courtney and Lynch eventually called it quits in November 2017. However, they have remained friendly, and the actor was accompanied by his current girlfriend to Courtney’s 23rd birthday in January 2019.

Ross Lynch and Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch attend the premiere of Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Lynch plays the boyfriend of Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka. From the start of the show, fans loved their on-screen relationship. However, they have never been romantically involved in real life. Instead, Kiernan has been in a relationship with film director Christian Coppola since 2019.

Who is Ross Lynch dating now?

Ross Lynch is currently in a relationship with Jaz Sinclair. They are co-stars on the Netflix supernatural horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The two met on set, with Jaz playing Rosalind "Roz" Walker and Ross playing Harvey Kinkle.

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair’s relationship timeline

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair attend the Balmain Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Jacopo Raule

2018: Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair meet

The duo met while filming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Production of the series started in March 2018 in Vancouver, Canada. They were spotted together in October of the same year at the show's premiere in Los Angeles, California. However, at the time, Ross was rumoured to be dating co-star Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina Carpenter.

2019: Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair spark dating rumours

Rumours that the two were romantically involved first emerged in 2019. A witness allegedly spotted them kissing and cosying up to each other at a cast event in April 2019. They fuelled the rumours further when they started sharing photos online and spending more time together. However, they went the whole year without making things official.

2020: Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair goes public about their relationship

The pair appeared together on the red carpet during the Paris Fashion Week in January 2020. Ross made their relationship official on Instagram with photos from the event, confirming the rumours.

Unfortunately, their relationship was met with backlash on social media. Fans who wanted to see him with Kiernan flung hateful comments at Jaz. Ross took on the haters with an Instagram post, asking them to back off and let them be happy.

As of 2022, they have been an official couple for over two years. Ross Lynch now travels the world with Jax, and their relationship is only getting stronger. Although they are yet to take the next step. Nonetheless, they have met each other’s families.

FAQs

Are Austin and Ally friends in real life? Ross Lynch and Laura Marano, who played Austin and Ally, are friends in real life. Are Laura Marano and Ross Lynch still married? The Austin & Ally co-stars have never been married. Did Lauren Marano and Ross Lynch ever date? No, the pair never dated in real life, although their onscreen characters got married and lived happily ever after. Who is Ross Lynch’s wife? The actor is unmarried as of 2022. Does Ross Lynch have a gf? Yes, Ross Lynch has a girlfriend. He is in a relationship with his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star, Jaz Sinclair. Are Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair still together? Yes, the couple is still going strong.

Austin & Ally's star Ross has been a heart-throb for years. Ross Lynch’s girlfriend is currently Jaz Sinclair, who he met on the set of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. They have been together for two years but are yet to get married.

