A video showing Sola Sobowale giving out her daughter in marriage has surfaced online, with the identity of her ex-husband also known

In the viral clip, the moment the actress appeared to ignore the father of her children has trended and caught the attention of fans

Many shared their observations about the reactions of guests present when her ex-husband was dancing

A trending video of what Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale did to her ex-husband during her daughter’s wedding has surfaced online.

The veteran actress recently gave her daughter away in marriage, and clips from the lavish, star-studded ceremony have made the rounds online.

Reactions trail video as Sola Sobowale snubbing ex-hubby at daughter’s wedding. Photo credit@tobiodunsii

Source: Instagram

In one of the recordings, the bride’s father was invited to the dance floor, but Sobowale appeared to ignore him while smiling at the scene.

A friend seated close to the actress was seen tapping her and urging her to join her ex-husband on the dance floor.

Reactions to Sola Sobowale’s action at daughter’s wedding

Fans shared their observations after watching the video. One person drew attention to a lady who kept staring at Sobowale’s ex-husband, suggesting she looked upset as he danced.

Sola Sobowale trends after daughter’s wedding. Photo credit@solasoboswale

Source: Instagram

Another pointed to the woman seated beside Sobowale, noting that she seemed eager to see the actress put aside any past issues and join the bride’s father on the dance floor.

A lady also warned that she would confront any friend who asked her to dance with such a man at an event involving her children, as fans continued to speculate about what may have happened between the actress and her ex-husband before their separation.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Sobowale's post

Reactions have trailed the wedding video of the actress's daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@olajumokedanjuma commented:

"Any foolish friend that should tap me on that day, I will user taser to taser your hand since you want to be disabled in your old age! Better be warned now!."

@osimi_mash wrote:

"The woman at the back looks like she wants to slap the lone dancer."

@speckyann reacted:

"How come mamma still dey look very much younger than Papa, u see, that's why is good for women to marry someone who is much older than them."

@ oresegunyeside shared:

"Look at that friend telling her to join her husband."

@ademola87788 said:

"Engineer Dotun Sobowale .....The formal HR Eko hospital.. What an awesome man. They have come a long way."

@temms_o said:

"Why is her friend tapping her like that? She made it obvious that something is wrong somewhere."

Sola Sobowale features in Bollywood film

Legit.ng previously reported that Sola Sobowale featured in another Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.

The announcement was made by his colleague, RMD, who shared lovely pictures taken on the set of the flick, which premiered on May 3, 2024, nationwide on Netflix.

In the photos, Sobowale stood alongside other cast members, while RMD sat down with Sobowale leaning on him.

Source: Legit.ng