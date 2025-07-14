Love Island Season 2 cast: where are all the stars now?

The Love Island Season 2 cast captured viewers’ attention when the show aired in 2016. Since then, some, like Olivia Buckland, have stayed in the spotlight, while others, like Zara Holland, have stepped away from fame. Uncover what the cast has been up to since their time in the villa.

Key takeaways

Most of the cast, including Rykard Jenkins, Kady McDermott, and Malin Andersson, have moved away from reality TV to pursue other career paths.

have moved away from reality TV to pursue other career paths. Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey , Season 2 winners, reunited , got married , and now enjoy family life with their two children.

, Season 2 winners, , , and now enjoy family life with their two children. One of the Love Island Season 2 cast, Sophie Gradon, died in June 2018.

Where are the Love Island Season 2 cast now?

Most Love Island Season 2 cast members have gone on to explore new chapters beyond the villa, from building families to launching brands and pursuing media careers. Here’s a look at where the main Islanders are now and how life has changed since their reality TV debut.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Olivia Bowen and Alex Bowen attend The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2022.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen are one of the couples who have maintained their love since the show ended. They met on Love Island Season 2, got engaged shortly after, and exchanged their marriage vows in September 2018.

On 10 June 2022, Buckland and Alex welcomed their first child, Abel Jacob. In early February 2025, the couple announced they were expecting their second baby.

After the show, Olivia and Alex starred in the TLC series Olivia and Alex: Happily Ever After in 2021. Alex launched a fitness coaching app, ABX Performance, and explored opportunities in modelling.

He also co-founded the fashion brand Exempt Society with Olivia and later launched his clothing line, MVMNTLondon. Olivia shifted her focus to interior design and property investment.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara De La Hoyde-Massey and Nathan Massey attend Asda's Sleigh-In Cinema to celebrate the launch of its new 2022 Christmas advert.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey emerged as the winners of Love Island Season 2. They fell in love in the villa and are still together. The couple had briefly parted ways in 2017, but reunited during Cara's first pregnancy. They tied the knot in July 2019.

The couple has two children: a son, Freddie, born in 2016 and a daughter, Delilah, born in 2020 as of June 2025. Cara and Nathan co-own a business together called Delamassey. Cara is also a podcaster; she co-hosts the parenting and fashion podcast The School Runway, along with stylist Bronagh Meere.

Scott Thomas

Scott Thomas posing for a photo in dimly lit setting.

Full name: Scott Alexander Thomas

Scott Alexander Thomas Date of birth: 11 August 1988

11 August 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of June 2025)

36 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Salford, United Kingdom

Scott from Love Island Season 2 is a British entrepreneur. In the show, Scott had paired with two Love Island stars, Zara Holland and Kady McDermott. He left the show with Kady, and the two lived together for a year before breaking up.

After the show, Scott shifted his focus to entrepreneurship and personal wellness. He is the CEO and co-founder of The Social PR.

The entrepreneur returned to the villa for Love Island: All Stars in January 2025, where he explored connections with both Tina and Reynolds. However, neither relationship lasted, and he left the show on Day 21.

Terry Walsh

Full name: Terry Walsh

Terry Walsh Date of birth: 4 July 1988

4 July 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of June 2025)

36 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Surrey, United Kingdom

Terry from Love Island Season 2 gained attention for his turbulent romance with Malin Andersson, which sparked controversy when he coupled up with Emma-Jane Woodham following Malin’s exit.

His relationship with Emma-Jane lasted eight months. Since leaving the show, Terry has maintained a low profile, opting for a more private life away from the spotlight.

Tom Powell

Tom Powell promoting one of his fitness supplements.

Full name: Thomas Powell

Thomas Powell Date of birth: 26 December 1991

26 December 1991 Age: 33 years old (as of June 2025)

33 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Wales, United Kingdom

Tom paired with Sophie Gradon in the show, and their relationship became one of the season's most talked-about storylines. He left the villa voluntarily after Sophie decided to stay, hoping their connection would continue outside the show. However, it only lasted a few months.

Tom from Love Island Season 2 became a personal fitness instructor and launched his own fitness business, Tom Powell Athletic. He also earned certification as a CrossFit Level 1 trainer.

Sophie Gradon

Full name: Sophie Hanna Gradon

Sophie Hanna Gradon Date of birth: 25 October 1985

25 October 1985 Date of death: 20 June 2018

20 June 2018 Age at death: 32 years

32 years Place of birth: Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Sophie Gradon was a British model and a reality TV star. In 2009, Sophie from Love Island Season 2 won the title Miss Great Britain. She had fallen in love with Tom Powell and also had a crush on Katie Salmon.

Sophie voluntarily left the show on Day 39. After her breakup with Tom, she went on to date Aaron Armstrong. Following her departure from the show, Sophie continued modelling and collaborated with various brands. She tragically died on 20 June 2018.

Tina Stinnes

Tina Stinnes attends a special screening of 'I Feel Pretty'.

Full name: Christianne Anna Johanna Stinnes

Christianne Anna Johanna Stinnes Date of birth: 25 February 1995

25 February 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Slough, United Kingdom

Tina from Love Island Season 2, who gained wider recognition through her brief appearance on Love Island Season 2 in 2016, initially stepped into the spotlight with a role on Made in Chelsea in 2014. She joined Love Island as a late arrival, forming fleeting connections and clashing with Kady McDermott.

After her time in the villa, Tina returned to Made in Chelsea and also made a comeback to Love Island: All Stars in 2025. Beyond reality TV, she carved out a successful path as an influencer and entrepreneur, co-founding the sustainable swimwear label Litora Studio, which has been featured in Vogue and Tatler.

Zara Holland

Zara Holland from the 'ITV show Love Island' wears Superdry while attending the exclusive Superdry launch.

Full name: Zara Holland

Zara Holland Date of birth: 24 August 1995

24 August 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of June 2025)

29 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Kingston upon Hull, United Kingdom

Zara Holland left Love Island Season 2 on Day 22 after receiving news that her mother had fallen ill. During her time on the show, she was controversially stripped of her Miss Great Britain title after footage emerged of her engaging in a romantic encounter with Alex Bowen.

After stepping back from the spotlight, the TV personality moved to London and co-founded Mimi Boutique with her mother. In 2022, Zara from Love Island season 2 got engaged to Elliot Love in Dubai and married him in Greece in 2023.

Malin Andersson

Malin Andersson attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises.

Full name: Malin Andersson

Malin Andersson Date of birth: 20 October 1992

20 October 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of June 2025)

32 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Bedford, United Kingdom

Malin joined Love Island Season 2 from Day 1, first coupling with Rykard Jenkins before later pairing with Terry Walsh. After the show, she endured major personal hardships, including losing her mother, who died of cancer in November 2017, and her premature daughter, Consy, in January 2019.

Malin has therefore transformed her pain into purpose by becoming a mental health advocate, author, speaker, and coach. She also has a podcast, Conscious Conversations.

Rykard Jenkins

Rykard Jenkins attends the launch party for Gabby Allen's new collaboration with SportFX.

Full name: Rykard Jenkins

Rykard Jenkins Date of birth: 10 March 1991

10 March 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

34 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Kent, United Kingdom

Rykard is one of the most memorable reality stars from Love Island Season 2. He was initially paired with Olivia Buckland on the show, but pursued Rachel Fenton after Olivia’s exit from the villa. Rykard dated Rachel for only 18 months after the show.

After the show, Rykard became a certified aesthetic practitioner and co-founded the Rejuvenation Clinic in Kent. He offers cosmetic treatments including Botox, fillers, microneeding, and hair transplants.

Rachel Fenton

Rachel Fenton attends a special screening of "Home Again".

Full name: Rachel Fenton

Rachel Fenton Date of birth: 18 September 1992

18 September 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of June 2025)

32 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Hampshire, United Kingdom

Rachel joined Love Island Season 2 on Day 7, although her time on the show was short as she was dumped on Day 15. At the time, she was dating Rykard Jenkins, who voluntarily left the show with her.

After leaving the ITV dating show, Rachel returned to her job as an orthopaedic and trauma nurse in southwest London. In 2021, she moved to Dubai, where she continues to work in the nursing profession.

Kady McDermott

Kady McDermott attends a karaoke evening hosted by Garnier Ambassador Davina McCall.

Full name: Kady Harriet McDermott

Kady Harriet McDermott Date of birth: 4 September 1995

4 September 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of June 2025)

29 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Stevenage, United Kingdom

Kady McDermott was 20 years old when she joined the villa on Day 3. Kady, coupled with Scott Thomas, who made it to the final as a couple but finished in third place. After her time on the show, she launched her beauty brand, By Kady.

In addition, Kady launched the fitness app Body Goals By Kady, which she relaunched in 2022. She appeared on TOWIE in 2018 and made a comeback on Love Island: All Stars in 2023.

Adam Maxted

Adam Maxted attend an event at the Co-op Live arena.

Full name: Adam Maxted

Adam Maxted Date of birth: 27 March 1992

27 March 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)

33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Belfast, United Kingdom

Adam Maxted is a Northern Irish professional wrestler. He joined the show on Day 11 and eventually paired up with Katie Salmon, with the duo finishing in fourth place. However, their relationship was short-lived after the show.

After leaving the villa, Adam continued pursuing his dream of becoming a professional wrestler, making his debut in August 2016. He later signed with 5 Star Wrestling and has since competed in numerous wrestling events. In 2024, Maxted returned to the villa for the Love Island: All Stars series.

Katie Salmon

Katie Salmon attends a photocall for 'Just Tattoo Of Us: Can You Deal With The Reveal?'.

Full name: Katie Salmon

Katie Salmon Date of birth: 24 November 1995

24 November 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of June 2025)

29 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: United Kingdom

Katie Salmon joined the villa on Day 34, but she left a mark. She made history by forming the show's first same-sex couple with Sophie Gradon, before pairing with Adam Maxted and finishing in fourth place. After the show, she pursued a career as a glamour model and an OnlyFans creator.

Katie stepped away from OnlyFans after becoming pregnant with her daughter. Today, she focuses on motherhood and mental health advocacy.

Emma-Jane Woodhams

Emma-Jane Woodhams posing for a photo at a restaurant at the manor.

Full name: Emma-Jane Woodhams

Emma-Jane Woodhams Date of birth: 30 November 1996

30 November 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of June 2025)

28 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: United Kingdom

Emma-Jane Woodhams entered the ITV dating show on Day 27 at the age of 19, being the youngest Insider. She coupled up with Terry Walsh upon arrival but was dumped on Day 41, just days before the final. Emma-Jane and Terry briefly dated after the show.

The reality TV star reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Jordan Bye, and welcomed their son Alfie in January 2018. She is now a fashion and beauty influencer and model, working on brand campaigns such as eyelashes with Sean Maloney.

Is anyone from the Love Island Season 2 cast still together?

Two couples from Love Island Season 2 are still together. Winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey reunited after a brief split and married in 2019. Runners-up Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen tied the knot in 2018.

Where is Tom from Love Island season 2?

Tom Powell, who appeared on Love Island UK Season 2 and hails from Port Talbot, has built a successful career in the fitness industry. He currently runs Tom Powell Athletic.

Love Island Season 2 cast members may have left the villa years ago, but many are still making waves in their unique ways. Some have found lasting love, others have built careers in fitness, fashion, or business, and a few have stepped away from the spotlight entirely.

