INEC has reportedly opposed the move to deregister ADC, citing constitutional deficiencies in the legal application

Legal experts suggested the electoral body's stance could significantly impact the court's final ruling

Phrank Shaibu, a spokesperson to former VP Atiku Abubakar, described the deregistration attempt as politically motivated

Abuja, FCT - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reportedly opposed a legal move seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), arguing in court documents that the application does not meet constitutional requirements.

According to a filing cited by The Punch, the electoral body told the court that the case lacks the legal grounds needed to justify removing a registered political party from Nigeria’s electoral system.

2027 Elections: INEC Opposes Bid to Deregister ADC, Gives Reason

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INEC said its authority to deregister parties is guided strictly by the law and cannot be exercised arbitrarily.

INEC explains reason for opposing move to deregister ADC

In its submission, INEC maintained that none of the conditions outlined in the constitution for deregistration had been proven against the ADC.

Such conditions include failure to meet electoral performance thresholds or violations of registration rules.

The commission stressed that these criteria must be clearly established before any action can be taken, adding that the application before the court does not satisfy those requirements.

Legal observers weigh implications

Some legal analysts, according to the report by The Punch, say INEC’s position could weaken the case, given its statutory role as the regulator of political parties in Nigeria.

They note that the commission’s interpretation of the law may carry significant weight in the court’s eventual ruling.

Others view the development as part of broader concerns about the independence of democratic institutions, though such claims remain a matter of public debate.

Atiku's aide Phrank Shaibu reacts

Phrank Shaibu, a spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, criticised the attempt to deregister the ADC, describing it as politically motivated.

He said INEC’s stance reinforces concerns that the case lacks legal merit and warned against actions that could limit political competition.

“No democracy survives where the ruling party seeks to eliminate competition through the back door. Today, it is ADC. Tomorrow, it could be any platform that refuses to bow. But let it be known: Nigeria is bigger than any administration, and its democratic space cannot be shrunk to accommodate political insecurity,” Shaibu said.

The matter is still before the court, and no ruling has been issued.

As of the time of filing this report, INEC and the ADC had not issued official public statements on the development.

AGF supports deregistration of non-performing political parties

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), told a Federal High Court in Abuja that it is unconstitutional to retain political parties that have failed to win any electoral seats.

Fagbemi allegedly made this submission in an affidavit responding to a suit filed by the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL), which is seeking the deregistration of several political parties, including the Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, Zenith Labour Party, and Action Peoples Party (APP).

Source: Legit.ng