What happened to Barret Oliver? The story of a child star now on a new path
What happened to Barret Oliver? After hanging up his acting gloves, Barret Oliver took a career path in photography and printing and now teaches photography in Los Angeles, California, United States. He specialises in the 19th-century Wet-Plate process and has showcased his marvellous works at numerous gallery and museum exhibitions.
- Oliver was a famous child actor who starred in films and TV series such as The NeverEnding Story, D.A.R.Y.L., and Cocoon.
- After quitting acting, she focused on 19th-century photographic technology and is now an established photographer.
- He wrote the book A History of the Woodburytype and has reportedly written several articles under a pseudonym.
- Barret has kept a low profile and details about his personal life are unknown.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Barret Spencer Oliver
|Nickname
|Barry
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|24 August 1973
|Age
|51 years old (as of February 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’8”
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Kathy Oliver
|Father
|Kent Oliver
|Siblings
|1
|Profession
|Former child actor, photographer, author
|Net worth
|$400,000–$500,000
What happened to Barret Oliver?
It’s been over three decades since Barret Oliver exited the acting scene in 1989. Many 1980s movie enthusiasts may be wondering what became of the then-promising child actor. Many years have passed since his last on-screen appearance and a lot has changed in Barret Oliver’s life.
He looks unrecognisable and not only has his physical appearance hanged, but he also works a completely different job. According to The Sun, the former actor is now a photographic historian who specialises in 19th-century photographic technology.
Barret Oliver learned the craft from artist Stephen Berkman and has worked alongside revered photographers, such as Cole Weston and George Tice. His works have been recognised worldwide in art galleries and exhibition museums.
The artist’s other notable works are a Wet-Plate process for a Guinness commercial in Ireland and a motion picture Cold Mountain in Romania. He has also reportedly published numerous photography articles and contributed immensely to demonstrations and workshops.
The former actor is also a book author. He published the book A History of the Woodburytype in June 2007 and is alleged to have published several articles under a pseudonym so as not to let his on-screen fame overshadow his off-screen career.
Barret Oliver’s background
The NeverEnding Story actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to his parents Kathy and Kent Oliver. His father, Kent, was an interior designer, while his mother, Kathy, worked as his manager. He was raised alongside an older brother, Kyler Oliver.
His interest in acting was inspired by his older brother who was already into acting. Kyler Oliver is known for roles in Knight Rider, Skeezer, and House Calls.
What is Barret Oliver’s age?
The actor-turned-photographer was born on 24 August 1973 and his age as of January 2024 is 51 years. His zodiac sign is Virgo. In many people’s minds, Barret Oliver remains the little boy in the 1980s films, but currently, he is a grown-up and has changed a lot in his physical appearance. He reportedly spots a beard and long hair.
What is Barret Oliver known for?
Barret Oliver is best recognised for his acting roles in the 1980s. He took his first acting job in 1981 in an episode of The Incredible Hulk, portraying Jimmy the Kid. The then-child actor took up a few minor acting roles before starring in his breakthrough role in The NeverEnding Story in 1984 as Bastian.
In his close-to-a-decade acting career, he was featured in approximately 22 films and TV series. Below is Barret Oliver’s filmography according to IMDb.
|Movie/TV series
|Period
|Role
|Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills
|1989
|Willie Saravian
|Cocoon: The Return
|1988
|David
|Hooperman
|1988
|Antony
|The Secret Garden
|1987
|Dickon Sowerby
|Spot Marks the X
|1986
|Ken Miller
|The Twilight Zone
|1986
|Georgie
|Tall Tales & Legends
|1985
|Henrick Van Tassel
|Cocoon
|1985
|David
|D.A.R.Y.L.
|1985
|Daryl
|Frankenweenie
|1984
|Victor Frankenstein
|Finder of Lost Loves
|1984
|Matthew Powell
|Highway to Heaven
|1984
|Arthur Nealy
|Invitation to Hell
|1984
|Robbie Winslow
|The NeverEnding Story
|1984
|Bastian
|Lottery!
|1984
|Ritchie Linderman
|Uncommon Valor
|1983
|Kid
|Love, Sidney
|1983
|Kiss Me Goodbye
|1982
|Little Boy
|Knight Rider
|1982
|Buddy
|Jekyll and Hyde... Together Again
|1982
|Child in supermarket
|The Circle Family
|1982
|Q.P. Circle
|The Incredible Hulk
|1981
|Jimmy the Kid
What is Barret Oliver’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and History Learning Site, the former actor’s net worth is alleged to range between $400, 000 and $500,000. His net worth is largely attributed to earnings from acting and photography. He is also believed to make money from his book and articles publications.
Fast facts about Barret Oliver
- How old is Bastian Balthazar Bux? The former actor is 51 years old as of January 2025. He was born on 24 August 1973, in Los Angeles, California.
- Who are Barret Oliver’s parents? His parents are Kathy and Kent Oliver. His father was an interior designer and his mother was his manager.
- Does Barret Oliver have siblings? Yes. He has an older brother born in 1970 named Kyler Oliver. His brother was an actor.
- What was Barret Oliver’s breakthrough role? After a few minor roles, he had his breakthrough role in 1984 in the film, The NeverEnding Story, acting as Bastian Balthazar Bux.
- When did Barret Oliver quit acting? His last on-screen appearance was in 1989 in the movie Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills.
- Where is Bastian from The Neverending Story now? After quitting acting, he became a photographer and author.
- How much is Barret Oliver worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $400,000 and $500,000.
- Does Barret Oliver have a wife? Little is known about the former actor’s personal life after he went out of the spotlight, and it is unknown if he is married.
- What is Barret Oliver doing today? The former child actor is a photographic historian who specialises in 19th-century photographic technology.
Fans of 1980s films may wonder what happened to Barret Oliver after he left acting. The former actor has proved to be versatile, making a name for himself in completely different industries, photography and printing. He specialises in 19th-century photographic technology and his works have been showcased in art exhibitions worldwide.
