What happened to Barret Oliver? The story of a child star now on a new path
by  Muhunya Muhonji 6 min read

What happened to Barret Oliver? After hanging up his acting gloves, Barret Oliver took a career path in photography and printing and now teaches photography in Los Angeles, California, United States. He specialises in the 19th-century Wet-Plate process and has showcased his marvellous works at numerous gallery and museum exhibitions.

Barret Oliver in different movie scenes.
Former child actor Barret Oliver in different movie scenes. Photo: @barretoliverfanpage on Facebook
Source: UGC

Key takeaways

  • Oliver was a famous child actor who starred in films and TV series such as The NeverEnding Story, D.A.R.Y.L., and Cocoon.
  • After quitting acting, she focused on 19th-century photographic technology and is now an established photographer.
  • He wrote the book A History of the Woodburytype and has reportedly written several articles under a pseudonym.
  • Barret has kept a low profile and details about his personal life are unknown.

Profile summary

Full nameBarret Spencer Oliver
NicknameBarry
GenderMale
Date of birth24 August 1973
Age51 years old (as of February 2025)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5’8”
Height in centimetres173
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
MotherKathy Oliver
FatherKent Oliver
Siblings1
ProfessionFormer child actor, photographer, author
Net worth $400,000–$500,000

What happened to Barret Oliver?

It’s been over three decades since Barret Oliver exited the acting scene in 1989. Many 1980s movie enthusiasts may be wondering what became of the then-promising child actor. Many years have passed since his last on-screen appearance and a lot has changed in Barret Oliver’s life.

He looks unrecognisable and not only has his physical appearance hanged, but he also works a completely different job. According to The Sun, the former actor is now a photographic historian who specialises in 19th-century photographic technology.

Barret Oliver learned the craft from artist Stephen Berkman and has worked alongside revered photographers, such as Cole Weston and George Tice. His works have been recognised worldwide in art galleries and exhibition museums.

The artist’s other notable works are a Wet-Plate process for a Guinness commercial in Ireland and a motion picture Cold Mountain in Romania. He has also reportedly published numerous photography articles and contributed immensely to demonstrations and workshops.

The former actor is also a book author. He published the book A History of the Woodburytype in June 2007 and is alleged to have published several articles under a pseudonym so as not to let his on-screen fame overshadow his off-screen career.

Barret Oliver’s background

Five facts about Barret Oliver
Five facts about Barret Oliver. Photo: Ron Galella/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

The NeverEnding Story actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to his parents Kathy and Kent Oliver. His father, Kent, was an interior designer, while his mother, Kathy, worked as his manager. He was raised alongside an older brother, Kyler Oliver.

His interest in acting was inspired by his older brother who was already into acting. Kyler Oliver is known for roles in Knight Rider, Skeezer, and House Calls.

What is Barret Oliver’s age?

The actor-turned-photographer was born on 24 August 1973 and his age as of January 2024 is 51 years. His zodiac sign is Virgo. In many people’s minds, Barret Oliver remains the little boy in the 1980s films, but currently, he is a grown-up and has changed a lot in his physical appearance. He reportedly spots a beard and long hair.

What is Barret Oliver known for?

Barret Oliver is best recognised for his acting roles in the 1980s. He took his first acting job in 1981 in an episode of The Incredible Hulk, portraying Jimmy the Kid. The then-child actor took up a few minor acting roles before starring in his breakthrough role in The NeverEnding Story in 1984 as Bastian.

In his close-to-a-decade acting career, he was featured in approximately 22 films and TV series. Below is Barret Oliver’s filmography according to IMDb.

Movie/TV seriesPeriodRole
Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills1989Willie Saravian
Cocoon: The Return1988David
Hooperman1988Antony
The Secret Garden1987Dickon Sowerby
Spot Marks the X1986Ken Miller
The Twilight Zone1986Georgie
Tall Tales & Legends1985Henrick Van Tassel
Cocoon1985David
D.A.R.Y.L.1985Daryl
Frankenweenie1984Victor Frankenstein
Finder of Lost Loves1984Matthew Powell
Highway to Heaven1984Arthur Nealy
Invitation to Hell1984Robbie Winslow
The NeverEnding Story1984Bastian
Lottery!1984Ritchie Linderman
Uncommon Valor1983Kid
Love, Sidney1983
Kiss Me Goodbye1982Little Boy
Knight Rider1982Buddy
Jekyll and Hyde... Together Again1982Child in supermarket
The Circle Family1982Q.P. Circle
The Incredible Hulk1981Jimmy the Kid

What is Barret Oliver’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and History Learning Site, the former actor’s net worth is alleged to range between $400, 000 and $500,000. His net worth is largely attributed to earnings from acting and photography. He is also believed to make money from his book and articles publications.

Barret Oliver then and now pictures
Barret Oliver appears in a movie as a child actor (L). The former actor attends an event in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: @80sthen80snow on Instagram
Source: UGC

Fast facts about Barret Oliver

  1. How old is Bastian Balthazar Bux? The former actor is 51 years old as of January 2025. He was born on 24 August 1973, in Los Angeles, California.
  2. Who are Barret Oliver’s parents? His parents are Kathy and Kent Oliver. His father was an interior designer and his mother was his manager.
  3. Does Barret Oliver have siblings? Yes. He has an older brother born in 1970 named Kyler Oliver. His brother was an actor.
  4. What was Barret Oliver’s breakthrough role? After a few minor roles, he had his breakthrough role in 1984 in the film, The NeverEnding Story, acting as Bastian Balthazar Bux.
  5. When did Barret Oliver quit acting? His last on-screen appearance was in 1989 in the movie Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills.
  6. Where is Bastian from The Neverending Story now? After quitting acting, he became a photographer and author.
  7. How much is Barret Oliver worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $400,000 and $500,000.
  8. Does Barret Oliver have a wife? Little is known about the former actor’s personal life after he went out of the spotlight, and it is unknown if he is married.
  9. What is Barret Oliver doing today? The former child actor is a photographic historian who specialises in 19th-century photographic technology.

Fans of 1980s films may wonder what happened to Barret Oliver after he left acting. The former actor has proved to be versatile, making a name for himself in completely different industries, photography and printing. He specialises in 19th-century photographic technology and his works have been showcased in art exhibitions worldwide.

Legit.ng recently published Lisa Boothe’s biography. The Fox News Channel journalist followed her father’s footsteps and has captured the attention of many with her intelligence and accurate articulation of issues. Before her current role, she worked at WPA Research and led communication teams of multiple politicians.

Lisa Boothe has a thriving journalism career that has put her in the limelight. While her career is an open book, many are curious to know the details of her personal life, including who her boyfriend is. If you would like to learn more about the American journalist, read her biography for details about her career and personal life.

