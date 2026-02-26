After the high notes and headlines, what is Loren Allred doing now?
What is Loren Allred doing now? Loren Allred is busy releasing music, including her 2025 The Showman Sessions EP release, and gearing up for a 2026 tour. Her recent work features collaborations such as Come Alive with Scott Hoying and Rewrite the Stars with VINCINT. She first left fans breathless after her powerful rendition of Never Enough stole the show on The Greatest Showman.
Key takeaways
- Loren Allred will make a significan return to the stage through her 2026 concert tour.
- In 2025, she released new music including Clown, Trightrope, and Amillion Dreams.
- The American singer got married to Rhett in early 2025.
Profile summary
Full name
Loren Rachel Allred
Gender
Female
Date of birth
7 September 1989
Age
36 years old (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Virgos
Place of birth
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
Current residence
Brooklyn, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
121
Weight in kilograms
55
Hair colour
Light brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Carol Ann Allred
Father
Brady R. Allred
Siblings
3
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Rhett
University
Weber State University, Berklee College of Music
Profession
Singer, songwriter
TikTok
What is Loren Allred doing now?
Loren Allred continues to thrive musically with 2025 releases including The Showman Sessions EP. She collaborated on Come Alive with Scott Hoying and Rewrite Stars with VINCINT. Other songs on the EP include A Million Dreams and Tightrope. The American singer is gearing up for a live performance tour in 2026.
Loren Allred's early life and background
Loren Allred was born on 7 September 1989 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States to Brady R. and Carol Ann Allred. She comes from a musical family with her mother being a classical singer and music teacher while her father is a well-known choir conductor. As the oldest child, Loren Allred has three younger sisters named Megan, Brennan, and Karin.
Loren Allred enrolled at Weber State University after high school. She later transferred to Berklee College of Music where she studied music.
Loren Allred's career: From ghost singer to Golden Buzzer superstar
Loren Allred has risen from a behind the scenes voice to a global star over the years. While she first appeared on The Voice Season 3 in 2012, her breakthrough came in 2017 as the singing voice of Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman. Her jaw dropping performance of Never Enough became a multi-platinum global phenomenon.
Loren Allred released her debut EP Late Bloomer in 2021. In 2022, she earned Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer and reached the grand final on Britain Got Talent. The same year she was revealed as Snapdragon on The Masked Singer UK as she finished asthe runner up.
Allred performed No Promises to Keep which is the theme song for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth video game released in 2024. The singer has collaborated with music stars like David Foster and Michael Buble.
Does Loren Allred have a partner?
The TV personality is married to Rhett. The pair tied the knot in early 2025 in New York City, according to Loren Allred's Instagram post. She posted a collage of their wedding photos with the caption:
Earlier this year, I married my best friend and the most incredible human being I know. For the past five years, he’s been my safe place, my biggest supporter, and the most loving partner I could dream of.
Loren and Rhett have been together for roughly five years since around 2020, according to her post. Their wedding ceremony was private, attended by close family and friends.
FAQs
- Who is Loren Allred? She is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and TV personality.
- What happened to Loren Allred on America's Got Talent? Loren has never appeared on America's Got Talent. She appeared on Britain Got Talent where she got a Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden.
- Is Loren Allred's hair naturally curly? The singer's natural hair is curly which she has embraced on social media.
- What are Loren Allred's most popular songs? Her top songs include Never Enough, Come Alive, Rewrite the Stars, and No Promises to Keep.
- How much did Loren Allred get paid for The Greatest Showman? Loren's exact payment figures for The Greatest Showman are not public. However, according to NBC Magazine she allegedly received royalties and full credit on the soundtrack.
- Is Loren Allred married? The Never Enough singer is married to Rhett. The two tied the knot in early 2025.
- What is Loren Allred's height? The American songwriter stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
Loren Allred continues to pursue her music career and is thriving with a new EP and star-studded colabos. The singer songwriter is expected to give her fans live performances through her anticipated 2026 tour.
