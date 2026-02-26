Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

After the high notes and headlines, what is Loren Allred doing now?
After the high notes and headlines, what is Loren Allred doing now?

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

What is Loren Allred doing now? Loren Allred is busy releasing music, including her 2025 The Showman Sessions EP release, and gearing up for a 2026 tour. Her recent work features collaborations such as Come Alive with Scott Hoying and Rewrite the Stars with VINCINT. She first left fans breathless after her powerful rendition of Never Enough stole the show on The Greatest Showman.

American singer Loren Allred
Loren Allred in her voluminous curly hair, bold red lip and red top (L), and with a pulled-back hair wearing a vibrant pink blouse (R). Photo: @lorenallredofficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Loren Allred will make a significan return to the stage through her 2026 concert tour.
  • In 2025, she released new music including Clown, Trightrope, and Amillion Dreams.
  • The American singer got married to Rhett in early 2025.

Profile summary

Full name

Loren Rachel Allred

Gender

Female

Date of birth

7 September 1989

Age

36 years old (as of February 2026)

Zodiac sign

Virgos

Place of birth

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

Current residence

Brooklyn, New York, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'7"

Height in centimetres

170

Weight in pounds

121

Weight in kilograms

55

Hair colour

Light brown

Eye colour

Brown

Mother

Carol Ann Allred

Father

Brady R. Allred

Siblings

3

Marital status

Married

Spouse

Rhett

University

Weber State University, Berklee College of Music

Profession

Singer, songwriter

Instagram

@lorenallred

Facebook

@lorenallredofficial

TikTok

@lorenallredofficial

What is Loren Allred doing now?

Loren Allred continues to thrive musically with 2025 releases including The Showman Sessions EP. She collaborated on Come Alive with Scott Hoying and Rewrite Stars with VINCINT. Other songs on the EP include A Million Dreams and Tightrope. The American singer is gearing up for a live performance tour in 2026.

Loren Allred's early life and background

Quick facts about Loren Allred
Top-5 facts about Loren Allred. Photo: @lorenallredofficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Original

Loren Allred was born on 7 September 1989 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States to Brady R. and Carol Ann Allred. She comes from a musical family with her mother being a classical singer and music teacher while her father is a well-known choir conductor. As the oldest child, Loren Allred has three younger sisters named Megan, Brennan, and Karin.

Loren Allred enrolled at Weber State University after high school. She later transferred to Berklee College of Music where she studied music.

Loren Allred's career: From ghost singer to Golden Buzzer superstar

American singer Loren Allred
Loren Allred performing onstage. Photo: @lorenallredofficial on Facebook
Source: Facebook

Loren Allred has risen from a behind the scenes voice to a global star over the years. While she first appeared on The Voice Season 3 in 2012, her breakthrough came in 2017 as the singing voice of Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman. Her jaw dropping performance of Never Enough became a multi-platinum global phenomenon.

Loren Allred released her debut EP Late Bloomer in 2021. In 2022, she earned Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer and reached the grand final on Britain Got Talent. The same year she was revealed as Snapdragon on The Masked Singer UK as she finished asthe runner up.

Allred performed No Promises to Keep which is the theme song for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth video game released in 2024. The singer has collaborated with music stars like David Foster and Michael Buble.

Does Loren Allred have a partner?

Loren Allred and her husband Rhett
Loren Allred and her husband Rhett on their wedding day. Photo: @lorenallredofficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The TV personality is married to Rhett. The pair tied the knot in early 2025 in New York City, according to Loren Allred's Instagram post. She posted a collage of their wedding photos with the caption:

Earlier this year, I married my best friend and the most incredible human being I know. For the past five years, he’s been my safe place, my biggest supporter, and the most loving partner I could dream of.

Loren and Rhett have been together for roughly five years since around 2020, according to her post. Their wedding ceremony was private, attended by close family and friends.

FAQs

  1. Who is Loren Allred? She is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and TV personality.
  2. What happened to Loren Allred on America's Got Talent? Loren has never appeared on America's Got Talent. She appeared on Britain Got Talent where she got a Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden.
  3. Is Loren Allred's hair naturally curly? The singer's natural hair is curly which she has embraced on social media.
  4. What are Loren Allred's most popular songs? Her top songs include N‌ever Eno⁠u‍gh, Come Alive, Rewrite⁠ th​e Stars, and No Promises to Keep.
  5. How much did Loren Allred get paid for The Greatest Showman? Loren's exact payment figures for The Greatest Showman are not public. However, according to NBC Magazine she allegedly received royalties and full credit on the soundtrack.
  6. Is Loren Allred married? The N‌ever Eno⁠u‍gh singer is married to Rhett. The two tied the knot in early 2025.
  7. What is Loren Allred's height? The American songwriter stands at ‌approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 cent⁠i⁠metres).

Loren Allred continues to pursue her music career and is thriving with a new EP and star-studded colabos. The singer songwriter is expected to give her fans live performances through her anticipated 2026 tour.

Legit.ng published an article about Ernesto Zedillo Jr.'s life. Ernesto Zedillo Jr. is a Mexican architect and busines‍sma‍n. He is best known as the oldest son of Ernesto Zedillo, the former president of Mexico.

Unlike h‍is f‍ather, Ernesto Zedillo Jr. has mostly s‌tayed away from p⁠olitics. Instead‌, he focuses on major​ bu‌ilding and r⁠eal‌ estate projects, such as developments​ i‍n Cozumel. Find out more about Ernesto Zedillo Jr.'s life in this post.

