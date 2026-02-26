After the high notes and headlines, what is Loren Allred doing now?

What is Loren Allred doing now? Loren Allred is busy releasing music, including her 2025 The Showman Sessions EP release, and gearing up for a 2026 tour. Her recent work features collaborations such as Come Alive with Scott Hoying and Rewrite the Stars with VINCINT. She first left fans breathless after her powerful rendition of Never Enough stole the show on The Greatest Showman.

Loren Allred in her voluminous curly hair, bold red lip and red top (L), and with a pulled-back hair wearing a vibrant pink blouse (R). Photo: @lorenallredofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Loren Allred will make a significan return to the stage through her 2026 concert tour.

In 2025, she released new music including Clown , Trightrope , and Amillion Dreams .

, , and . The American singer got married to Rhett in early 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Loren Rachel Allred Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 1989 Age 36 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Virgos Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Carol Ann Allred Father Brady R. Allred Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Rhett University Weber State University, Berklee College of Music Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @lorenallred Facebook @lorenallredofficial TikTok @lorenallredofficial

What is Loren Allred doing now?

Loren Allred continues to thrive musically with 2025 releases including The Showman Sessions EP. She collaborated on Come Alive with Scott Hoying and Rewrite Stars with VINCINT. Other songs on the EP include A Million Dreams and Tightrope. The American singer is gearing up for a live performance tour in 2026.

Loren Allred's early life and background

Top-5 facts about Loren Allred. Photo: @lorenallredofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Loren Allred was born on 7 September 1989 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States to Brady R. and Carol Ann Allred. She comes from a musical family with her mother being a classical singer and music teacher while her father is a well-known choir conductor. As the oldest child, Loren Allred has three younger sisters named Megan, Brennan, and Karin.

Loren Allred enrolled at Weber State University after high school. She later transferred to Berklee College of Music where she studied music.

Loren Allred's career: From ghost singer to Golden Buzzer superstar

Loren Allred performing onstage. Photo: @lorenallredofficial on Facebook

Loren Allred has risen from a behind the scenes voice to a global star over the years. While she first appeared on The Voice Season 3 in 2012, her breakthrough came in 2017 as the singing voice of Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman. Her jaw dropping performance of Never Enough became a multi-platinum global phenomenon.

Loren Allred released her debut EP Late Bloomer in 2021. In 2022, she earned Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer and reached the grand final on Britain Got Talent. The same year she was revealed as Snapdragon on The Masked Singer UK as she finished asthe runner up.

Allred performed No Promises to Keep which is the theme song for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth video game released in 2024. The singer has collaborated with music stars like David Foster and Michael Buble.

Does Loren Allred have a partner?

Loren Allred and her husband Rhett on their wedding day. Photo: @lorenallredofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

The TV personality is married to Rhett. The pair tied the knot in early 2025 in New York City, according to Loren Allred's Instagram post. She posted a collage of their wedding photos with the caption:

Earlier this year, I married my best friend and the most incredible human being I know. For the past five years, he’s been my safe place, my biggest supporter, and the most loving partner I could dream of.

Loren and Rhett have been together for roughly five years since around 2020, according to her post. Their wedding ceremony was private, attended by close family and friends.

FAQs

Who is Loren Allred? She is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and TV personality. What happened to Loren Allred on America's Got Talent? Loren has never appeared on America's Got Talent. She appeared on Britain Got Talent where she got a Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden. Is Loren Allred's hair naturally curly? The singer's natural hair is curly which she has embraced on social media. What are Loren Allred's most popular songs? Her top songs include N‌ever Eno⁠u‍gh, Come Alive, Rewrite⁠ th​e Stars, and No Promises to Keep. How much did Loren Allred get paid for The Greatest Showman? Loren's exact payment figures for The Greatest Showman are not public. However, according to NBC Magazine she allegedly received royalties and full credit on the soundtrack. Is Loren Allred married? The N‌ever Eno⁠u‍gh singer is married to Rhett. The two tied the knot in early 2025. What is Loren Allred's height? The American songwriter stands at ‌approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 cent⁠i⁠metres).

Loren Allred continues to pursue her music career and is thriving with a new EP and star-studded colabos. The singer songwriter is expected to give her fans live performances through her anticipated 2026 tour.

