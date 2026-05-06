NBS has released its latest petrol price report and it shows the average retail price of petrol rose by 2.13%

Anambra, Sokoto, and Borno recorded the highest petrol prices, while Lagos, Ogun, and Kaduna posted the lowest.

The North-East zone recorded the highest average price, while the South West had the lowest

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, stood at N1,288.54 in March 2026.

This represents a 2.13% increase compared with N1,261.65 recorded in March 2025. On a month-on-month basis, the average retail price rose by 22.55% from N1,051.47 in February 2026.

Cross River, Yobe, Katsina feature in top fuel price list Photo: NBS

Source: Facebook

On a state-level analysis, Anambra State recorded the highest average retail price for petrol at N1,441.22, followed by Sokoto (N1,377.55) and Borno (N1,375.16).

Conversely, Lagos recorded the lowest average retail price at N1,162.71, followed by Ogun (N1,169.78) and Kaduna (N1,193.40).

The NBS disclosed the figures in its March 2026 petrol Price Watch report.

Top 10 states with the highest petrol prices

Anambra: N1,441.22

Sokoto: N1,377.55

Borno: N1,375.16

Cross River: N1,365.02

Yobe: N1,362.05

Katsina: N1,356.41

Adamawa: N1,350.73

Kebbi: N1,337.26

Gombe: N1,334.83

Niger: N1,328.42

Top 10 States with the lowest petrol prices

Lagos: N1,162.71

Ogun: N1,169.78

Kaduna: N1,193.40

Nasarawa: N1,213.80

Kogi: N1,217.24

Kwara: N1,224.28

Ekiti: N1,246.16

Abia: N1,247.84

Rivers: N1,247.84

Bayelsa: N1,252.48

Zonal analysis

On a zonal basis, the North-East recorded the highest average retail price at N1,336.50, while the South-West recorded the lowest at N1,232.46.

Lagos records the lowest petrol price at N1,162.71 in March 2026 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

NNPC increases petrol prices

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has increased the pump price of petrol in Lagos and Abuja, citing higher supply costs in the downstream sector.

A market check on Thursday, April 30, 2026, showed that NNPCL stations in Lagos now sell petrol at N1,320 per litre, up from N1,245.

In Abuja, the price rose to N1,364 per litre from N1,295, marking an increase of N69 per litre.

The new rates have already been implemented at several NNPCL outlets across the Federal Capital Territory, including locations in Gwarimpa, Kubwa Expressway, Wuse Zone 6, and Zone 4.

Dangote Refinery price hike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the latest surge follows a recent price adjustment by the Dangote Refinery, which increased its ex-depot price by N75 to N1,275 per litre from N1,200.

The refinery linked the hike to rising global crude oil prices, which have recently climbed above $115 per barrel.

This development highlights how increases in crude oil and supply costs are being passed down to consumers, adding more pressure on households already dealing with high energy expenses.

Source: Legit.ng