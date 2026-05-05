Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, continued to receive love and support following the birth of their triplets

Recall that the Nollywood couple shared their triplets' official Instagram page while announcing their birth a few days ago

Barely four days after the announcement, the triplets reached a new milestone on the photo and video-sharing platform

Nollywood stars and couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets have hit a major milestone on Instagram four days after their birth was announced on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lateef and his wife caused a buzz on social media on Friday, May 1, 2026, when they announced that they had welcomed triplets.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets' Instagram page amasses over 100k followers in four days. Credit: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

During the course of the announcement, the couple also shared a link for an Instagram page they created and dedicated to their triplets.

In a caption, Lateef Adedimeji wrote,

"I’ve been quiet… not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life. God gave me more than I prayed for a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own @etawithlove."

Barely a few days after the announcement, a recent look at the tripplets' Instagram page showed they have hit over 100k followers.

Their Instagram bio read:

"ETA with Love🤍 | The Adedimeji Boys Three little hearts Loved before they were seen A soft kind of life."

The page also has only one post of Lateef and Mo Bimpe appreciating their colleagues and fans for the overwhelming love shown towards their triplets.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe reacted to a viral video of some market women rejoicing over the birth of her triplets.

Reacting to the video, Bimpe, who was emotional, expressed excitement as she called for the women to be identified. She revealed she would like to host them at the triplets’ celebration.

A screenshot of Lateef Ademeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' Instagram page is below:

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets receive massive followership on Instagram. etawithlove

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe's triplets

Legit.ng captured some of the heartwarming comments from social media users. Read them below:

missy_dammy commented:

"Everyone is genuinely happy for them Olohun. Awon baba and iya ibeta."

haneefah_oy reacted:

"From Adedimeji to Adedipupo It can only be God’s doing."

shop_kandyaccessories_ commented:

"I love how God always takes his time to do opposite of what negative wishers always say."

flora_tinaluv said:

"The way i dey happy ehen na to dey sleep near the babies."

adelakuntufayl commented:

"They trolled them and God came up for them with triplet. From Trolling to Triplet. God is indeed powerful!!"

Blogger criticised over comment about Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger came under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025.

The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb. According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng