Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of OPM shared his thoughts on the trend of constructing massive church sanctuaries

The cleric reacted shortly after Bishop David Oyedepo’s 109,000-seat "The Ark" project trended on social media

His comment on building "the biggest church auditorium in the world" has gotten many people talking on social media

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has opened up about his vision regarding the construction of mega-church auditoriums.

The Port Harcourt-based cleric made his stance known via his official Facebook page on May 4, 2026.

OPM pastor Apostle Chibuzor shares his true dream as a man of God. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His comments followed recent reports concerning "The Ark," a 109,000-seat auditorium currently being built by Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church in Ota.

Apostle Chibuzor speaks on his dream

While sharing photos of a massive gathering of his church members, Apostle Chibuzor clarified that building the world's largest sanctuary is not his priority.

The cleric, known for his extensive philantropic works, including free schools and hospitals, emphasised that human capital development remains his core calling.

Apostle Chibuzor said:

"My DREAM is not to build the largest auditorium in the world.

My DREAM is to transform lives, lift people out of poverty, and lead them to GOD."

Nigerians react to OPM pastor's Facebook post

The post has since gathered thousands of engagements. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Apostle's post below:

Nathan Anthony said:

"Pls sir you are doing great under God. But my little advice is that you face your mission and forget about who is building whatever. Your dream and their dream is not the same. God will judge us base on our works."

Ovunda Kelvin said:

"You can still build a big auditorium and still impact people's lives and also win them to christ."

Chibuisi Okorafor Chelsea said:

"Private jet and big auditorium members will start crying and swearing now. Ndi eriri eri, mad people."

See his Facebook post below:

OPM pastor shares message from Aboy's wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that twenty-nine days after a single mum married Elijah ‘Aboy’ Chibuzor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere shared a WhatsApp message he received from her.

Source: Legit.ng