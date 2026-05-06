Dancing with the Stars voting may seem simple, but the reality is far more complex. With judges' scores and audience votes split 50/50, strong viewer support can overturn leaderboard rankings in an instant. Add in a fast live voting window that can close before all performances air, and the results often feel surprisingly unpredictable.

Special guest judge Jon M. Chu and the Dancing with the Stars judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli provide expert insights as the couples dance. Photo: Eric (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Final rankings for Dancing with the Stars are calculated by converting judges' scores and viewer votes into percentages, then combining them into a 50/50 weighted total.

are calculated by converting judges' scores and viewer votes into percentages, then combining them into a 50/50 weighted total. A celebrity with a large social media following can still overcome a low leaderboard score , as strong voting support can outweigh weak judges' points.

, as strong voting support can outweigh weak judges' points. Fans can boost their impact by casting up to 10 SMS votes and 10 online votes per couple , for a total of 20 votes per pair.

, for a total of After the "Judges' Save" was removed in Season 32, the combined percentage score became final, and judges can no longer rescue high-scoring contestants who fall into the bottom.

How Dancing with the Stars voting works

On Dancing with the Stars, elimination is driven by a 50/50 balance between judges' scores and viewer votes, so even high-scoring couples can still be at risk. This is one of the key Dancing with the Stars rules that shapes who survives each week.

That combination means audience support can outweigh technical performance in determining outcomes. Here's how the process actually works.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli react while scoring contestants on Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Eric McCandless

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The 50/50 ranking system

The key thing to understand about Dancing with the Stars voting is that it doesn't rely on raw scores or vote totals. Instead, judges' scores and viewer votes are converted into ranking points, giving each equal weight in the final result.

As executive producer Conrad Green explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2025:

It's 50/50, effectively. Say there's five couples and you’re in first place on that [judges] leaderboard, you get five judges ranking points. If you're in second place, you get four, if you're in third place, you get three, [fourth place,] two, [and fifth place,] one.

He continued:

We do the same with the amount of public votes. You add those two [separate] ranking points together, and the couple with the lowest combined total of those ranking points goes home.

How viewer voting is calculated

Viewer votes are ranked against the rest of the field instead of being used as raw totals. The couple with the most votes gets the highest ranking points, while the couple with the fewest gets the lowest. These are then combined with the judges' ranking points to create a final score.

This ranking-based system means strong fan support can outweigh lower judges' scores, helping some couples stay in the competition.

Ross Antony and Mariia Maksina dance in the RTL dance show "Let's Dance" in the Colosseum. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd

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Former DWTS pro dancer Lindsay Arnold shared a TikTok video in October 2023 highlighting how the imbalance between judges' scores and fan votes can significantly shift outcomes. She said:

Sometimes, the bottom of the leaderboard maybe only has 25% of that score pie, but they got 80% of the vote pie, and that surpasses some people who maybe have higher scores.

Lindsay further explained how the system is designed to balance both sides of the competition:

The scores could sometimes help the couples that aren't getting as many votes, and the votes can help the couples who maybe aren't getting as good of scores. And that's how the show works.

Voting limits and timing

To keep the process structured and fair, voting is limited in both amount and timing. Viewers can usually cast up to 10 votes per couple per method, allowing a maximum of 20 votes per couple when using both SMS and the official website.

Voting typically opens at the start of the live East Coast broadcast and closes during the final commercial break. As a result, West Coast viewers often vote before watching the full episode locally, essentially voting "blind."

What happens in a tie?

On Dancing with the Stars, ties can occur when two couples finish with identical combined scores under the 50/50 voting system. When that happens, the viewer's vote acts as the tie-breaker, with the couple receiving more public support ranked higher.

Couples dance to the film's iconic soundtracks during Dancing with the Stars. Photo: Eric McCandless

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This became especially important after the "Judges’ Save", introduced in Season 28 following Bobby Bones' Season 27 win, was removed in Season 32 (2023). With no panel override in place, fan voting now serves as the final deciding factor when the numbers are even.

How to vote for Dancing with the Stars via text

To vote for your favourite couple on Dancing with the Stars via text, follow these steps:

Text the shortcode 21523 (always confirm the correct voting number shown during the live broadcast or on the official voting page). Enter the assigned keyword for your chosen contestant, which is typically the celebrity's first name. Wait for a confirmation message to confirm your vote has been received.

You may receive a notice if you exceed the voting limit, and any additional votes may not be counted.

How to vote on Dancing with the Stars online

To vote online for your favourite couple on Dancing with the Stars during the live broadcast, follow these steps:

Guest judge Abby Lee Miller and Dancing with the Stars judges, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, excited after a performance. Photo: Adam Taylor

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Visit the official voting site at dwtsvote.abc.com or open the ABC app on your mobile device. Log in with your ABC account or create a free one using a valid email address. Choose your favourite couple from the remaining contestants to access their voting page. Use the slider or plus/minus buttons to allocate up to 10 votes per couple. Click 'Save Votes' to submit your choices before the live voting window closes. Look for a 'Votes Saved' confirmation message to verify your vote was successfully recorded.

How does Dancing with the Stars work?

Dancing with the Stars is a live dance competition that blends professional ballroom performance with audience voting. Each season pairs celebrities, from actors and athletes to influencers, with professional dancers. They train weekly to perform choreographed routines for a live audience and judging panel. Here's how it works:

The weekly format and performances

Each week, couples learn a new dance style, from classics like the Waltz to high-energy routines such as the Jive, and perform them in themed episodes like Disney Night or Halloween Night. Performances are scored out of 10 by judges, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, who assess both technical skill and overall performance.

The format did not radically change [over 20 years]; the way it is marketed and experienced did... it treats fans as participants and uses social platforms as a second stage.

Judges' scores and the leaderboard

Leyla Lahouar and Sergiu Maruster dance in the RTL dance show "Let's Dance" in the Coloneum. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd

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Each performance is scored individually, with the totals combined to create a nightly leaderboard. These scores make up 50% of a couple's overall standing. Judges assess timing, footwork, frame, and overall artistry, but it is the ranking, not just the raw score, that counts in the final calculation.

Viewer voting and fan influence

Dancing with the Stars vote results are influenced by timing. Viewer votes account for the remaining 50% of the outcome, with audiences voting live during the broadcast in a short window that closes shortly after performances air. This timing can affect results before all viewers across time zones have seen every routine.

Recent seasons have also placed greater emphasis on social media engagement, with professional dancers helping extend the show beyond television. As executive producer Conrad Green noted in an aforementioned interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

Social media-savvy pros help other contestants reach fans where they already are.

Elimination and final outcome

At the end of each episode, judges' rankings and viewer vote rankings are combined into a final score, with the lowest total leading to that week's Dancing with the Stars elimination. A couple's survival depends equally on performance quality and audience support, making consistency in both crucial.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne: Milano and Marta Arndt dance in the RTL dance show "Let's Dance. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd

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The competition runs for about 11 to 12 weeks and ends in a live finale, where the remaining couples compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Millions of final votes help determine the winner.

How to get on Dancing with the Stars

Being cast on Dancing with the Stars is less about applying and more about being selected. The process is carefully curated, with casting directors and producers actively shaping each season's celebrity lineup rather than relying on traditional open auditions.

Below is how the casting process works for celebrity contestants and professional dancers.

How do celebrities get picked for Dancing with the Stars?

Unlike most reality competitions, celebrities usually don't apply directly. Instead, casting teams approach individuals they feel match the season's theme and cultural moment. Potential contestants are often identified well in advance, with outreach timed to align with the right stage in a person's career.

Former casting director Deena Katz, in a 2025 interview with Deadline, described the process as highly selective, with producers typically reaching out rather than waiting for applications. She stated:

Casting directors have to seek celebrities out, not the other way around... It doesn't matter if you were the MVP of the Super Bowl. For your marketing, for your career, this is like Willy Wonka's golden ticket.

Dancing With the Stars judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough, Olivia Newton-John, Bruno Tonioli casting votes. Photo: Adam Taylor

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Producers also prioritise relevance and visibility, often selecting figures who are part of current pop culture conversations, even if they are controversial. However, genuine interest remains key. The strongest contestants are those who truly want to take part, which often leads to better performance and a stronger connection with the audience.

How do they pick partners on Dancing with the Stars?

Unlike celebrities, professional dancers are recruited through a competitive pipeline rooted in elite ballroom and Dancesport circuits. Many are scouted at major international competitions or through established dance networks and agencies, then assessed for their readiness for television.

Once selected, producers determine pairings by matching dancers with celebrities based on performance style, adaptability, and the ability to teach and connect with a non-professional partner.

Producers evaluate not only technical skill, but also teaching ability, choreography, and on-screen presence—especially the capacity to build chemistry with celebrities. Industry perspectives also highlight the importance of audience engagement. During a 2025 interview with Deadline, producer Ryan O'Dowd said:

Indifference is our biggest enemy when it comes to casting... It doesn't matter why people are tuning in, you've just got to get 'em there. And that was a bit of the logic behind the Anna Delvey of it all.

Valentin, Jenna Johnson, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Ezra Sosa, Hailey Bills, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach on the dance floor. Photo: Eric McCandless

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When did Dancing with the Stars start?

The American version of Dancing with the Stars premiered on ABC on 1 June 2005, as a six-week summer replacement series. It is adapted from the British show Strictly Come Dancing, which launched in May 2004.

Understanding how Dancing with the Stars voting works shows why every vote can influence who stays in the competition. While the system blends judges' scores with public support, it ultimately rewards the couple that connects most with both.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 2 cast. Many former cast members, including Rykard Jenkins, Kady McDermott, and Malin Andersson, have since stepped away from reality TV to explore other career paths.

Most of the Love Island Season 2 cast have moved on to new chapters beyond the villa, including starting families, launching businesses, and pursuing careers in media. Two Love Island Season 2 couples are still together: winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, and runners-up Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng