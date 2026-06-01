A University of Ibadan student shared a powerful message for aspirants preparing for admission into the institution

He explained that he combined his university academics with graphics design projects while he prepared for professional examinations

The student noted how an admission seeker can affect their academic future because of a piece of information

A student of the University of Ibadan (UI), Fadlullah Tijani, has sent an advisory message to aspirants and freshers seeking entry into the institution.

The student shared the details of his academic journey and his experience with university candidates on his LinkedIn page.

A University of Ibadan student shares a powerful message to admission seekers. Photo credit: Fadlullah Tijani/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Balancing academics, career as UI student

Tijani explained that his recent months involved juggling his regular undergraduate coursework with external professional responsibilities. He noted that combining his studies with professional examinations tested his discipline.

Tijani said:

"Life lately has been a constant balance between academics at the University of Ibadan, design work, projects, responsibilities, and preparing for ICAN examinations. There were moments everything felt overwhelming. Moments of exhaustion, tight schedules, and trying to meet expectations from every angle at once."

UI student guides university admission seekers

The UI undergraduate stated that he used his experience to guide university aspirants who recently completed their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and are preparing for the Post-UTME screening.

Sharing the strong message to the UI admission seekers, he said in his LinkedIn post:

"Speaking with those students reminded me of how powerful guidance and information can be. We talked about commercial courses, admission strategies, Post-UTME preparation, career paths, and making smarter academic decisions.

One thing I kept reminding them:

"Sometimes, one piece of the right information can completely change a student's future."

And while speaking to them, I quietly reflected on my own journey too."

UI graduate bags master's in rare programme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate has celebrated becoming the first person to complete a pioneering master's programme.

Source: Legit.ng