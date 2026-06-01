Moshood Abiola Polytechnic expelled 365 Higher National Diploma students after investigations revealed the use of fake National Diploma results and forged transcripts

The institution carried out a comprehensive verification exercise that uncovered irregularities in documents submitted during admission and registration

The polytechnic authorities reaffirmed their zero tolerance for academic fraud and warned prospective applicants against presenting falsified credentials

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has removed 365 students from its Higher National Diploma programmes after discovering that they secured admission with falsified academic credentials.

The decision followed an extensive verification exercise carried out by the institution to authenticate documents submitted during admission and registration.

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic expelled 365 Higher National Diploma students. Photo: Mapoly

Source: UGC

As reported by Punch, the affected students were found to have presented fake National Diploma results and forged transcripts purportedly obtained from different tertiary institutions.

Why did MAPOLY expel students?

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the institution's Public Relations Officer, Yemi Ajibola, who said the action was taken after investigations confirmed irregularities in the admission records of the affected candidates.

According to the statement, the exercise formed part of efforts to protect the integrity of the admission process and maintain acceptable academic standards within the polytechnic.

"The expulsion followed a comprehensive verification exercise conducted on the credentials submitted by students during the admission and registration processes."

The institution added that the move aligns with its policy against examination malpractice, document forgery and other forms of academic misconduct.

The institution carried out a comprehensive verification exercise. Photo: Mapoly

Source: UGC

Schools most affected by sanction

A breakdown released by the polytechnic showed that the School of Communication and Information Technology recorded the highest number of affected students with 156 expulsions.

The School of Business and Management Studies followed with 117 students, while the School of Science and Technology accounted for 54 cases. The School of Engineering had 36 affected students, while the School of Environmental Studies recorded two cases.

"This decision underscores the Institution’s commitment to sanitising the academic system and reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against fraudulent practices and other forms of academic misconduct"

Rector warns prospective applicants

The Rector, Dr. Koye Jolaoso, cautioned admission seekers against attempting to gain entry into the institution through forged documents or false academic claims.

He said the action demonstrates the institution's determination to uphold credibility and transparency in its operations.

The rector added that safeguarding academic integrity remains central to the polytechnic's vision of strengthening its reputation and maintaining public confidence in the value of its qualifications.

NUC discontinues HND to BSc, top-up programs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that universities across Nigeria have begun notifying students and the public about the suspension of Higher National Diploma conversion and top-up degree programmes following a directive from the National Universities Commission.

Kwara State University, Malete and Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin are among the institutions that have announced the discontinuation of admissions into these programmes.

The development affects candidates seeking to convert HND certificates into bachelor’s degrees through university-affiliated pathways.

FG introduces fresh measures to tackle WAEC, NECO malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng