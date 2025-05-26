A look at Seyi Awolowo's biography and his evolution since Big Brother Naija

Many have been interested in Seyi Awolowo’s biography after he appeared on Big Brother Naija (BBN) season 4. He is an entrepreneur, psychologist, model, and actor and is also known as the grandson of former Nigerian politician Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Learn everything about him, from childhood to the star he is today.

Seyi Awolowo in a black suit smiles in a solo picture (L). The actor dons a pink suit with a brown cap (R). Photo: @entdetectives, @davidadetolaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Even though Oluwaseyi Awolowo hails from Nigerian political royalty , he has made a name for himself in the business and entertainment industry.

, he has made a name for himself in the business and entertainment industry. Big Brother Naija Season 4 ( Pepper Dem ) brought him into the limelight, but he has diversified into acting, modelling, and talent management.

brought him into the limelight, but he has diversified into acting, modelling, and talent management. Seyi is married to Adeshola Adeyemo, with whom he has two children.

Profile summary

Full name Oluwaseyi Awolowo Nickname Seyi Gender Male Date of birth 28 December 1989 Age 35 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi Father Oluwole Awolowo Siblings 9 Marital status Married Partner Adeshola Adeyemo Children 2 School Federal Government College, Odogbolu College Olabisi Onabanjo University, Houdegbe North American University Profession Entrepreneur, psychologist, reality TV personality, model, actor, talent recruiter, TV host Instagram @OfficialSeyiAwo

Seyi Awolowo’s biography

Born Oluwaseyi Awolowo, Seyi is a descendant of the Awolowo family, a well-known and prestigious Nigerian political royalty. He is the grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, and the son of Oluwole Awolowo. Seyi is the last-born child in a family of ten children of Oluwole Awolowo and his three wives.

In an interview with Punch, he spoke about being brought up in a large conservative family guided by firm principles. He also revealed the challenges of living in the shadows of his grandfather Chief Obafemi Awolowo and people’s misconceptions about it.

Seyi Awolowo in a red cap and white attire (L). The BNN finalist looks on as he is seated on a couch (R). Photo: @gistwell, @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In another interview With Chude, he opened up about his late father’s influence in his life and how he disowned him multiple times. He said:

My dad was a very unbreakable character in my life. He had the name Unbreakable, which was also his nickname. He put in the kind of mindset that I understood that life cannot just be taken for granted and you really need to apply yourself.

He continued:

My dad disowned me a couple of times. Not just me actually, but a number of us. Yes, he did that a bunch of times.

Seyi took his high school studies at Federal Government College, Odogbolu and proceeded to pursue his undergraduate degree at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. He left the university in his final year to join the Houdegbe North American University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, where he graduated with a degree in psychology.

What is Seyi Awolowo’s age?

The Nigerian reality TV personality is 35 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 28 December 1989, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

From BBNaija spotlight to silver screen success

Seyi Awolowo gained immense prominence following his appearance on Big Brother Naija season 4 in 2019. He stood out among the housemates with his honest conversations, ability to connect with others, and his emotional intelligence. Although he did not clinch the ultimate prize, he reached the final day, ending the show at position five.

Seyi Awolowo in a purple suit (L). The reality TV personality leans on a wall as he looks on (R). Photo: @davidadetolaa, @fashionistyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before BNN, Seyi stayed away from the limelight, quietly pursuing his career as a psychologist and entrepreneur. In the aforementioned interview with Punch, he spoke about aspects that make him stand out, beside being recognised as Awolowo’s grandson.

I don’t think people know that I’m trying to be more prosperous than my grandfather. I’m an actor, content creator and voice-over artist. A lot of people don’t know that I don’t get pocket money from being an Awolowo.

After the show, his newfound fame did not fade away, as he capitalised on it to build a multifaceted career. Seyi ventured into acting, modelling, talent management, and public speaking. He has reportedly modelled for multiple companies, endorsed several brands on his social media platforms, and appeared in TV commercials.

His acting career started in 2021 and so far, he has been featured in approximately 11 films and TV series. Below is Seyi Awolowo’s filmography.

Film/TV series Period Role What About Us? 2024 Gbenro Crossroads 2024 Felix Demon in the Glass 2024 Big Love 2023 Lade Brotherhood 2022 Kehinde Hey You! 2022 Habeeb My Name Is Tayo 2022 The Order of Things 2022 Ex-boyfriend The Guy Called Jakes 2022 Breaded Life 2021 House Party Guest Prophetess 2021 Baby Boy

Is Seyi Awolowo married?

Seyi Awolowo’s wife is Adeshola Adeyemo. Their relationship began after the Nollywood actor met her with a group of friends at a wedding, and they dated for a while before he proposed to her in February 2020. Not long after the proposal, they exchanged marriage vows the same year.

Seyi Awolowo smiles as he sits on a stool (L). The Nollywood actor stares on as he stands next to a door (R). Photo: @davidadetolaa, @kesykings on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple reportedly has two children. Even though Seyi and his wife are famous personalities, they keep their family away from the public eye and have not revealed more details about their children.

Fast facts about Seyi Awolowo

Who is Seyi Awolowo? He is a Nigerian psychologist, model, actor, entrepreneur, and reality TV star best known for his appearance as a finalist on Big Brother Naija Season 4 (Pepper Dem). Who is Seyi Awolowo’s father? The actor's father was the late Oluwole Awolowo, who served as the former chairman of African Newspapers Limited. He passed away on 27 March 2013, aged 70 years. Who is Seyi Awolowo’s mother? His mother is Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi. Did Seyi Awolowo’s parents divorce? No, his parents did not divorce. However, his father was married to three wives, creating a polygamous family environment. Is Seyi Awolowo related to Obafemi Awolowo? Yes, he is the grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a prominent Nigerian nationalist and statesman who played a key role in Nigeria's independence movement. What did Seyi Awolowo study in school? He holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Houdegbe North American University, Benin. What season of Big Brother Naija was Seyi on? The Nollywood actor was a finalist in Big Brother Naija Season 4, also known as the Pepper Dem edition. Who is Seyi Awolowo’s wife? The actor’s spouse is Adeshola Adeyemo. They have reportedly been married since 2020 and are parents of two children. How tall is Seyi Awolowo? The Nigerian reality TV personality’s height is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres).

Seyi Awolowo’s biography highlights his determination to create a unique identity for himself away from being the grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He gained fame after appearing in the 2019 Big Brother Naija but has since ventured into acting, modelling, and talent management. The father of two has been married to Adeshola Adeyemo since 2020.

Legit.ng recently published model Olivia Casta’s biography. She is a Spanish-American social media personality and model best recognised for her engaging content on Instagram, where she boasts a massive fan following.

Her interest in modelling began at a young age, and she has worked with multiple brands. On social media, she has won the hearts of millions with her modelling and lifestyle posts. Read her biography to discover more about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng