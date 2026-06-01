Two police officers killed in ambush on Amansea–Ndiora road in Anambra State

Eyewitness recounts panic and escape during gunfire incident

Anambra Police confirm attack and initiate investigation to apprehend assailants

Anambra state - Gunmen have killed two police officers in a deadly ambush along the Amansea–Ndiora–Ndiukwuenu–Awa–Ufuma Road in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The officers were reportedly attacked on Sunday night, May 31, while returning from an official assignment when armed assailants, said to have laid in wait within a nearby bush, opened fire on their patrol vehicle.

Gunmen Kill Police Officers Returning from Duty in Fresh Attack

Source: Getty Images

Anambra: Eyewitnesses describe sudden attack

Residents in the area said the shooting caused panic along the road, forcing commuters to flee for safety as gunfire rang out, Punch reported.

A tricycle operator who witnessed the incident said he narrowly escaped the scene after hearing the gunshots.

“The incident happened last night. I was coming from a journey when I suddenly heard gunshots. I left my tricycle and went back for safety,” he said.

He added that he later returned to the scene and saw the aftermath of the attack.

“After the shooting subsided, I resumed my journey and got to the point where the shooting happened and discovered that two police officers had already been gunned down and were lying lifelessly on the road,” he added.

Police confirm killing, begin investigation

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the incident on Monday, saying efforts had already begun to track down those responsible.

Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, said officers were ambushed while returning from duty, leading to the deaths of two personnel, Vanguard reported.

“A team of police officers was returning from an assignment when they were ambushed by armed men who opened fire on them. In the process, we lost two officers,” he said.

Bandit leader arrested

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command’s Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU) have arrested a suspected notorious bandit leader, Ali Bahago Danakulu, alongside his alleged lieutenants, have been arrested in Zamfara State.

Police operatives arrested the terrorists - Ali Bahago Danakulu of Kasuwan Daji, Hassan Dan Kure, also of Kasuwan Daji, and Dahiru Lawali of Gidan Ango in Kaura Namoda local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng