Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to PSG extended their unwanted record as the club with the most games played without lifting Europe's biggest trophy.

The Gunners have now featured in 226 European Cup and Champions League matches without winning the competition, ahead of Atletico Madrid and Dynamo Kyiv.

Despite another heartbreaking final loss, Arsenal's run to the 2025/26 final generated a record-breaking financial windfall for the Premier League champions.

Arsenal's painful defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final has not only denied Mikel Arteta's side a historic European triumph but has also reinforced an unwanted record that continues to haunt the North London giants.

The Gunners arrived in Budapest hoping to complete a dream season after reclaiming the Premier League title for the first time in over two decades. However, their ambitions of finally conquering Europe ended in heartbreak as PSG prevailed to retain their continental crown.

Arsenal Extend Unwanted Record: Top 10 Clubs With Most Champions League Games Without Winning Trophy. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

While Arsenal's latest final appearance highlighted the club's consistency on the European stage, it also extended a remarkable statistic. No club in the history of the European Cup and Champions League has played more matches in the competition without ever lifting the trophy.

According to Opta, the final against PSG was Arsenal's 226th game in Europe's elite club tournament, stretching their lead at the top of a list no club wants to be associated with.

For decades, the Champions League has provided unforgettable moments for Arsenal supporters, but the famous trophy has remained frustratingly out of reach despite numerous deep runs and some of the finest teams in the club's history.

Legit.ng analyses Transfermarkt data to take a look at the ten clubs that have played the most Champions League and European Cup matches without ever winning the competition.

10. Panathinaikos – 127 games

Greek giants, Panathinaikos, remain the only club from Greece to have reached a European Cup final. Their famous run in 1971 ended with defeat to Ajax, while they also reached two semi-finals and several quarter-finals.

Despite their domestic dominance and historic achievements in Greek football, the elusive European crown has continued to evade them after 127 matches in the competition.

9. Bayer Leverkusen – 129 games

Before finally ending their domestic trophy drought in recent years, Bayer Leverkusen earned a reputation as one of Europe's nearly-men.

The Bundesliga side famously reached the 2002 Champions League final but lost to Real Madrid in Glasgow. Despite becoming one of Germany's strongest clubs, Leverkusen remain without a European Cup triumph after 129 appearances.

8. Rangers – 131 games

Scottish powerhouse Rangers have enjoyed enormous domestic success, winning more league titles than any other club in Scotland.

Although they lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972 and reached several other European finals, the Champions League trophy has remained beyond their reach after 131 games.

7. Lyon – 136 games

French side Lyon dominated Ligue 1 during the early 2000s but could never translate that success into Champions League glory.

The club reached the semi-finals twice and produced several memorable European campaigns, yet the ultimate prize has remained elusive after 136 matches.

6. Anderlecht – 163 games

Belgian giants Anderlecht are among Europe's most decorated clubs outside the traditional elite.

Their rich history includes multiple continental trophies, but none came in the European Cup or Champions League. After 163 games, they remain among the most experienced clubs never to win the tournament.

5. Olympiacos – 166 games

Olympiacos have long been Greece's dominant force and a regular participant in Europe's premier competition.

The club made history by becoming the first Greek side to win a major UEFA trophy when they claimed the Europa Conference League, but Champions League success has remained out of reach despite 166 appearances.

4. Galatasaray – 173 games

Turkish giants Galatasaray boast one of the most passionate fan bases in world football and remain the only Turkish club to win a major European trophy.

Their UEFA Cup success in 2000 remains a landmark achievement, but they have never progressed beyond the Champions League semi-finals despite playing 173 matches.

3. Dynamo Kyiv – 186 games

Dynamo Kyiv's golden generation, led by Andriy Shevchenko and Serhiy Rebrov, came agonisingly close to reaching the Champions League final in 1999.

The Ukrainian side has consistently represented Eastern Europe at the highest level, yet their European Cup dream remains unfulfilled after 186 games.

2. Atletico Madrid – 192 games

Few clubs have suffered more heartbreak in Europe's biggest competition than Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish side have reached three Champions League finals but lost every one of them. Their defeats to Bayern Munich in the 1974 final and city rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016 remain some of the competition's most painful stories.

With 192 matches played, Diego Simeone's club sit second on the unwanted all-time list.

Gabriel looks dejected as he walks past the UEFA Champions League trophy. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

1. Arsenal – 226 games

Arsenal stand alone at the top.

The Gunners have now played 226 European Cup and Champions League matches without lifting the trophy, the highest figure in the competition's history.

Their first final appearance ended in defeat to Barcelona in 2006, while their latest opportunity slipped away against PSG in Budapest.

The manner of the loss will only deepen the frustration for Arsenal supporters, especially after watching their team enjoy one of the most successful domestic campaigns in recent memory.

Arteta's men entered the final carrying momentum from their Premier League triumph and hopes of securing a historic double. Instead, they leave Europe once again, wondering when their moment will finally arrive.

For all their domestic success and regular appearances among Europe's elite, the Champions League remains the one major trophy missing from Arsenal's cabinet.

Arsenal still reap record UCL rewards

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal's run to the Champions League final delivered an unprecedented financial reward despite their defeat in Budapest.

The Gunners reportedly earned around €143 million from their European campaign, setting a new record for an English club in a single Champions League season. Combined with the revenue generated from their Premier League-winning campaign, Arsenal are expected to post one of the most lucrative seasons in English football history.

Source: Legit.ng