Big Brother Naija star Kiddwaya became another topic of discussion online

This was after the reality V star decided to advise women on what to do during their period

The billionaire heir made his comment openly on Elon Musk’s X as it went viral online

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Terseer Kidd Waya, also known as Kiddwaya, has stirred up a storm of reactions with his latest message to women.

On his Twitter page, the reality TV personality urged ladies to always inform men when they are on their period.

Kiddwaya’s surprising take on women’s periods leaves fans divided. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

In his words: “Next time you are on your period, let a niigga know.”

The statement quickly ignited heated conversations across social media, with fans and followers divided over his statement.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiddwaya was engaged in a heated exchange with a troll over a post he shared online.

Kiddwaya, who had earlier solicited funds for the people of Benue following a recent attack, posted a picture of a black passport gifted to him by his mother.

He took pride in his mother’s gesture, but a fan, Benjamin, made a comment mocking the reality star.

Benjamin questioned why Kiddwaya’s mother was still doing such things for him at his age.

The reality star responded strongly to the criticism, stating that some people, including the critic, do nothing for themselves.

He emphasised that not only had the critic’s parents failed to offer help, but neither the government nor the critic’s friends had come to his aid.

Kiddwaya further added that even God, who blesses people, had not remembered the critic, as there was no evidence of God's blessings in his life.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kiddwaya finally spoke up after facing backlash over his call for donations to his NGO.

This was after the former BBNaija star reacted to the recent Benue killings by calling for people to donate money to his foundation to enable him to provide care for the victims of the attack.

Kiddwaya also said he was open to receiving donations from as little as N500.

Kiddwaya’s call for financial aid was met with heavy backlash on social media, with many netizens lambasting him for asking for funds despite being known for living a lavish lifestyle.

Days after Kiddwaya was dragged online, the billionaire’s son finally replied to his critics. In a new post on his social media pages, the BBNaija star claimed he was happy with the attention he was getting from critics because it also brought attention to the people of Benue.

Kidd also accused Nigerians of being good at complaining on social media without taking any real action offline.

He then went on to explain what he had intended to do with the funds donated to him. According to Kiddwaya, the money was intended to help the affected families obtain shelter, clothing, food, and medicine.

The billionaire’s son further said those in need of the aid should send him an email to enable help to reach them.

Kiddwaya’s advice on menstruation sparks criticism. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Kiddwaya’s bold advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BIG_DADDY_TEE11 said:

"This shiit they hurt, have been disturbing this girl to come over... The day the girl will come bro na so this girl carry period come my side con still change pad for my toilet wey we suppose do touch your toe under shower."

@DjcyberMedia said:

"See wetin you Dey post for this sensitive period, wetin Dey go on for Nigeria no really concern you Abi."

@marythesa said:

"Just see what this boy is saying at this crucial sad moment!!! Someone hearing him saying this rubbish now will think he can perform wonders, meanwhile na tiny preeek he carry! Shebi we saw all this on big brother screen? Shior !!!!! Mscheeeeeew!!!"

@AlliOlabisi5 said:

"With everything going on around you, it's a woman's period that is paining you? Na one night stand you carry ni, if not you should be in sync with your girl's calculations of her flow?"

Kiddwaya rejects looking like BBNaija Chinne

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiddwaya was compared to a season 9 housemate on the show, Chinne Nwafor.

According to some netizens, both of them look alike, and they paired their pictures for others to give their opinions.

The former reality star saw the post and shared what he thought about it, which got many laughing.

Source: Legit.ng