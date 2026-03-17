Jared Leto's girlfriends, real and rumoured, from Cameron Diaz to mystery models

Jared Leto's dating history, going as far back as 1997, includes romantic relationships with Kristi McDaniels, Scarlett Johansson, Thet Thinn, Valery Kaufman, and Cameron Diaz. His dating timeline also featured rumoured relationships with Lindsay Lohan and Sofia Boutella.

Actor Jared Leto attended the 86th Oscars at the Hollywood & Highland Center on 2 March 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: @curiosoblogx (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

American singer and actor Jared Leto is currently single (March 2026).

(March 2026). Most recently, he has been rumoured to be romantically linked to Kingsman: The Secret Service actress, Sofia Boutella .

actress, . His confirmed list of partners includes long-term interests such as Kristi McDaniel, Cameron Diaz, Valery Kaufman, and Thet Thinn.

His longest recorded relationship was an eight-year on-again, off-again romance with Russian model Valery Kaufman.

Meet Jared Leto's girlfriends: from Kristi McDaniel to Sofia Boutella

Thirty Seconds to Mars singer and songwriter Jared Leto is known for keeping his personal life private. However, public sightings and tabloid publications have linked him to high-profile models and actresses over the years. Have a look at his relationship history from 1997 to 2026.

Sofia Boutella (2024–2025)

Sofia Boutella and Jared Leto attended the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios celebration of the 2025 Awards Season at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont. Photo: @fak3plastic

Source: Twitter

In November 2022, Algerian-French actress Sofia Boutella attended Jared Leto's Twentynine Palms launch event. At the time, the Urban Legend cast member was reportedly dating Burmese model Thet Thinn.

In July 2024, the pair were seen on vacation in Saint Tropez on the French Riviera, sparking rumours of a relationship. Although neither confirmed the rumours, they were photographed together during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California.

On 11 October 2025, Jared and Sofia were spotted holding hands during a hike in Malibu, California. Their photos, first published on Just Jared, revealed that the pair are long-term friends.

Thet Thinn (2019–2023)

Jared Leto's former girlfriend, Thet Thinn, pictured with the singer at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Hollywood on 2 November 2, 2021. Photo: @Beautyishername222

Source: Facebook

The actor and model share a professional and personal relationship. In May 2023, Thet was featured on Thirty Seconds to Mars' music video, Stuck. Initial dating rumours began surfacing in the following month after the two were spotted at a hotel in Germany, as reported by Telegrafi.

The singer praised Thet for her contribution to the music video in an Instagram post captioned,

Born in Myanmar, a beautiful but war-torn country in the middle of a violent conflict, Beauty brought with her an elegance, grace, and gravitas that helped to make the video so much more special. Thanks again to everyone who worked so hard and gave so much of themselves to this project. Very grateful!!!

Paparazzi later spotted the pair in June and August 2023. In December 2025, Jared and Thet were reportedly seen out and about in Aspen, Colorado, according to Just Jared.

Valery Kaufman (2015–2022)

Jared Leto pictured at a rock climbing gym alongside his former girlfriend, Valery Kaufman, in Los Angeles. Photo: @JaredJLetoNews

Source: Twitter

The couple were first seen together in June 2015, shopping for groceries in New York City. A source close to the pair told People that Leto and Kaufman started as friends before things turned romantic.

They initially seemed to be friends. They would meet up with groups of people, and all hang out. They didn't go on solo dates.

They added,

Over the years, things seem to have turned romantic. They have been off and on now for a few years, but seem to spend more time together lately.

The couple were first photographed together in New York City in 2015. They were spotted together sporadically over the years, including grabbing lunch in 2017 and going to the gym together in 2018.

The pair were also seen together on active dates in 2020, reportedly hiking together in Malibu in June and going rock climbing in September. Things seemed to be getting serious when Kaufman met Leto's family when they were spotted getting lunch with his mother in February 2020.

Although neither ever publicly commented on the split, in September 2022, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight:

Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman broke up. He is single and has been dating around.

Ashley Olsen (2005–2008)

Ashley Olsen, Jared Leto and Mary-Kate Olsen attended the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: @khabarsazha

Source: Instagram

Ashley Olsen and Jared Leto shared a brief relationship between 2005 and 2008. In 2012, a report by the New York Daily News revealed that in 2008, the two were spotted kissing as they enjoyed a meal at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills. The pair did not confirm their connection.

Lindsay Lohan (2006)

Lindsay Lohan and Jared Leto pictured on location for Chapter 27 at the The Dakota in New York City, New York on 1 February 2006. Photo: James Devaney/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

In 2006, Lindsay Lohan and Jared Leto costarred in Chapter 27, a true crime drama about Mark David Chapman in the days leading up to the murder of Beatle John Lennon. In the film, Leto played Mark David Chapman, while Lohan played the role of Jude Hanson, a fan of the Beatles.

According to a report by Today, the pair had been secretly dating for months and were almost wed. A source close to Lindsay revealed,

She’s crazy about Jared. She says it would be great to run away, get married barefoot on the beach, and shock everybody.

The Parents Trap actress, who had previously been in a high-profile short romance with Wilmer Valderrama, was said to have met the 'man of her dreams,' as revealed by another source. While neither officially confirmed a romance, they have kept details of their friendship private.

Scarlett Johansson (2004–2012)

Scarlett Johansson and Jared Leto attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 7 May 2018. Photo: @badpostsjleto

Source: Twitter

One of Jared Leto's longest relationships was with Scarlett Johansson, a prominent Marvel actor alongside Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr., among others. The earliest rumours of their romance began in 2004 after they were spotted together multiple times.

The actors have never confirmed the dating rumours. However, one of the most memorable moments of the relationship has turned into a couple's challenge and meme. This moment was captured in the same year and showed Scarlett Johansson leaning in for a passionate kiss while Jared Leto checked his phone.

In September 2012, Johansson and Leto were spotted at the Democratic National Convention, holding hands. They were also photographed together at the 2018 Met Gala.

Cameron Diaz (1999–2003)

Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz pictured in an embrace in Paris, 1999. Photo: @Listenary

Source: Twitter

Between 1999 and 2003, Jared was involved with Cameron Diaz. At the time, her major blockbuster flicks, There's Something About Mary and The Mask, had hit theatres.

The pair reportedly met at a Hollywood party when Leto slipped Diaz his phone number. The elusive pair began dating in 1999 and were so private that The Telegraph reported that they were one of Hollywood's most photogenic but least photographed couples. While they rarely spoke about their relationship, she revealed her feelings to US Weekly.

I don’t really want to talk about him. Just know that I love him more than anything. The relationship grounds me, makes me feel like I have a home.

The couple reportedly got engaged as there was talk of marriage. However, they broke up in 2003. Although the split was attributed to Leto's career obsession getting the better of the relationship.

Kristi McDaniel (1997–1999)

Jared Leto along with an unidentified companion, believed to be Kristi McDaniel at a public event in the 1990s. Photo: @voxverae

Source: Twitter

Jared Leto's earliest known relationship history was with American actress Kristi McDaniel from 1997 to 1999. According to US Weekly, the pair were still together at the time Jared met Cameron Diaz.

FAQs

Who has Jared Leto dated? The American singer had been in relationships with Cameron Diaz, Valery Kaufman, Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Olsen, Lindsay Lohan, and Star Trek actress Sofia Boutella. What has Cameron Diaz said about Jared Leto? While speaking about her relationship, Diaz described Jared Leto as her best friend who grounds her. How old was Cameron Diaz when she dated Jared Leto? The couple were born one year apart; Leto, who was born on 26 December 1971, was 28 years old, while Diaz, who was born on 30 August 1972, was 27 years old. How long did Cameron Diaz date Jared Leto? Cameron and Leto were together for four years between 1999 and 2003. How long did Jared Leto date Scarlett Johansson? Leto and Scarlett Johansson had a brief relationship in 2004. Who is Jared Leto's longest relationship with? Jared Leto's longest-known relationship is often cited to be an on-and-off relationship with Russian model Valery Kaufman. Who is Valery Kaufman? She is a Russian model known for modeling for Christian Dior, Chanel, Valentino, Saint Laurent, and Balmain.

The documented list of Jared Leto's girlfriends includes Sofia Boutella, Thet Thinn, Lindsay Lohan, Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz, and Valery Kaufman. He reportedly maintained an engagement with Cameron Diaz.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng