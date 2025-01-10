Meet Gabbie Marshall's parents and siblings, her solid support system

Gabbie Marshall is a former American collegiate basketball player who played for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She led the team to the 2023 NCAA title game. Behind her success in basketball lay the unwavering support of her family, who played a crucial role in her journey. Meet Gabbie Marshall's parents and siblings.

Gabbie and her parents, Ernest and Marne (L) and Gabbie speak to the media in open locker rooms (R). Photo: @gabbie.marshall on Instagram, Thien-An/Getty Images (modified by author)

Gabbie Marshall was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, and grew up alongside her three siblings. Her parents influenced her interest in basketball at a tender age. Gabbie retired from her college basketball career in 2024 to further her studies. Despite her being a public figure, many know little about Gabbie Marshall's family.

Full name Gabbie Marshall Gender Female Date of birth 22 August 2000 Age 24 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Father Ernest Marshall Mother Marne Marshall Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Spencer Touro High School Mount Notre Dame High School University University of lowa Profession Former collegiate basketball player Instagram @gabbie.marshall

Gabbie Marshall's parents

The former college basketball player, who was born on 22 August 2000, is the second of Ernest and Marne Marshall's four children. Her father is of African-American descent, and her mother is of white heritage.

Gabbie's parents were both college athletes, and their sports experiences influenced Gabbie to develop a passion for the sport. She revealed this when speaking with Hawk Central after her team knocked Colorado out of the 2024 NCAA tournament in March.

Here is what she stated, as reported by the People:

Obviously, they've both had that basketball experience, and I just fell in love with the game. I had a ball in my hand since I was little. They both coached me when I was little too, so I think they're the reason why I fell in love with the game and how I got so good.

She also credited them for their sacrifices to see her succeed in sport. She mentioned:

Through their sacrifices and the time and energy they put into my basketball career, I'm where I am today. I am forever grateful for them.

Gabbie also appreciated her parents' support when bidding the Iowa Hawkeyes goodbye. Here is part of what she shared about them on her Instagram page.

To my family, especially my parents, thank you for all the sacrifices you have made for me to be able to play this sport all these years and for loving me no matter what. I hope I made you both proud and I have enjoyed every moment we have shared on this journey!

Below is a look at each of Gabbie Marshall's parents.

Ernest W. Marshall

Gabbie and her dad posing for a photo during her graduation (L) and relaxing outside on a grey coach (R). Photo: @gabbie.marshal on Instagram (modified by author)

Gabbie's dad is an executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Eaton Company. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in accounting and business administration from Bellarmine University.

Ernest played basketball for the four years he studied at Bellarmine University. He later earned a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University and a law degree from Indiana University Bloomington School of Law.

Before joining Eaton Company, Ernest had over 22 years of global HR experience. He was GE's vice president of human resources for aviation, overseeing over 45,000 workers worldwide in 2018. He is a trustee on the LSI Industries, Republic Bank and Trust, the Kindway Organization, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum boards.

Ernest was proud of her daughter's success in her college basketball career. During her final few days in Iowa Hawkeyes, her dad gave his message saying:

You have played this game since you were three years old, three years old! And this is, in college basketball, this is the biggest stage. So enjoy it, love it. And I always tell her to play hard!

He also added:

I'm going to miss the games. I'm going to miss watching them play. I'm just going to miss those young women. I just think they're special. I really do.

Marne Marshall

Gabbie Marshall's mother, Marne, was a basketball player at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, though she played for one year. She has also been part of her daughter's success in basketball. Little is known about her as she keeps her personal life private.

Gabbie Marshall's siblings

The former basketball player grew alongside her three siblings: two brothers, Noah and Luke and a sister called Lily. Her siblings have maintained a low profile, so little is known about them. Gabbie shares a strong bond with her siblings, a habit her dad instilled.

In September 2021, the former basketballer shared a photo with her siblings on her Instagram page with the caption:

It was always instilled in me since I was a little girl how important keeping your family close is in life. My dad always said, "I always want my kiddos to be close no matter what". So, this is an appreciation post for the best sibs in the biz. You all make me so happy & make it so easy to love you.

The former college football player also uploaded a picture with her siblings in August 2020, admitting they are a blessing to her. She wrote:

3 of the biggest blessings in my life.

FAQs

Who is Gabbie Marshall? She is a former sports personality for the Iowa Hawkeyes. How old is Gabbie Marshall? As of January 2025, she is 24 years old, born on 22 August 2000. Where is Gabbie Marshall from? She hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. Who are Gabbie Marshall's parents? Her mother is Marne, and her father is Ernest W. Marshall. What is Gabbie Marshall's nationality? She is an American citizen. Who is Gabbie Marshall's sister? She has one sister called Lily Marshall. Who is Gabbie Marshall's brother? The American former basketball player has two brothers, Luke and Noah.

Gabbie Marshall's parents, Ernest and Marne Marshall, were the key pillars supporting her college basketball career. The former basketballer severally pointed out how supporting her family was in her career. She grew up alongside her three siblings: two brothers and a sister.

