ISWAP is facing one of its most serious leadership crises in recent years after the death of senior commander Abubakar Mainok during a joint Nigeria–United States counterterrorism operation

Intelligence reports suggest that Ba’a Shuwa, tipped by ISIS central command in Iraq to step into a broader leadership role, has shown reluctance to accept the position

Analysts warn that the uncertainty over succession could weaken ISWAP’s coordination across the Lake Chad basin, even as the group remains capable of adapting and reorganising

Fresh intelligence reports reveal that the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) is grappling with a significant leadership crisis following the death of veteran commander Abubakar Mainok, also known as Abu Bilal al-Mainuki or Abbor Mainok.

Sources from Zagazola indicate that ISIS central command in Iraq discreetly approached Ba’a Shuwa to fill the vacuum left by Mainok’s death. However, intelligence assessments suggest that Shuwa has been hesitant to accept the responsibility.

ISWAP leadership crisis deepens as Ba’a Shuwa hesitates to accept succession after Mainok’s death. Photo creit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

"The leadership position was reportedly hinted to Ba’a Shuwa by ISIS central command in Iraq following the elimination of Mainok. However, available intelligence indicates that he is reluctant to take up the role at this time," a source familiar with the development said.

Analysts believe his reluctance stems from the increasing vulnerability of senior terrorist leaders to intelligence-led operations and precision strikes, particularly in the Lake Chad region where military pressure has intensified.

Mainok’s death and its impact

Mainok was reportedly killed during a joint Nigeria–United States counterterrorism operation in the Lake Chad Region Basin Area (LCRBA). His death has been described as one of the most significant blows to ISWAP in recent years.

The slain commander was a strategic figure, coordinating insurgent activities across Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, while also overseeing propaganda and maintaining links with ISIS central leadership.

On May 28, ISWAP itself acknowledged Mainok’s death in a rare statement, underscoring the importance of his role. The group alleged that US forces tracked him for six months using drone surveillance before launching a multi-point airborne assault.

ISWAP media network targeted in operation

The operation reportedly destroyed a newly established media facility in the Lake Chad forests, killing Mainok, members of the ILANI media network, several foreign ISIS fighters and associates.

Despite these losses, ISWAP has continued its propaganda campaigns through AMAQ and al-NABA magazines. Security analysts note this was the first time ISWAP publicly admitted the death of a senior leader in an operation involving direct US participation.

Open-source intelligence estimates suggest up to 175 fighters were killed in the operation, with affected locations including Garin Abu Bilal (Sahel), Garin Ba Bunu, Satir-Kanama and Kwatan Fulani.

Internal disagreements over succession

Sources say ISIS central command is concerned about preserving continuity within ISWAP’s leadership structure. Efforts to persuade Ba’a Shuwa to assume a higher role are seen as part of a broader attempt to stabilise the group.

However, intelligence reports indicate that the proposal has not generated enthusiasm. Internal disagreements over succession have fuelled tensions among factions, with some fighters relocating from traditional strongholds in the Lake Chad axis.

"The issue is not merely replacing a commander. Mainok occupied a unique position that combined operational authority, media oversight, ideological influence and links to ISIS central leadership. Such individuals are difficult to replace," sources explained.

Future of ISWAP

While ISWAP remains a dangerous and adaptive terrorist organisation, the current leadership crisis could weaken coordination among its cells across the Lake Chad basin and adjoining border regions.

Security analysts warn that the reluctance of Ba’a Shuwa and the absence of a clear successor may deepen uncertainty within the group, potentially affecting its operational capacity in the months ahead.

ISWAP propaganda network continues operations despite losing key figures in precision strikes. Photo credit: NuhuRibadu/DonaldTrump/x

Source: Twitter

Boko haram killed over 40 soldiers during terrorist attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army has dismissed report that over 40 soldiers were killed during recent terrorist attacks in parts of Borno State. The army said the report relied largely on unverified sources to make unfounded claim.

Colonel Sani Uba Lieutenant said Boko Haram terrorists, who were dislodged from the Sambisa Forest, regrouped and launched coordinated night attacks on the multiple communities. Uba said the terrorists attacked vulnerable communities around Konduga, Ngoshe, Mainok and Jakana general areas.

The Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai 7, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, March 7, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng