Cameroon plans to begin fuel production from its new Mboro refinery in December 2026

The first phase of the refinery is expected to meet about 22% of the country's domestic demand for petrol and diesel

The project is part of a Cameroon government plan to expand refining capacity to 30,000 barrels per day by 2027

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Cameroon will be commencing fuel production from its new refinery in December 2026, and this will bring the country a step closer to improving its domestic refining capacity while reducing reliance on imported petroleum products.

The refinery is situated at Mboro near Kribi in the south of the country, and will commence operations initially at a 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) processing capacity according to SNH, the country's state-owned oil firm.

New Cameroon refinery set to begin operations before end of 2026 Photo: FredFroese

Source: Getty Images

New refinery in Cameroon

It is predicted that the first phase of the project will account for approximately 22% of the country's domestic gasoline and diesel requirements upon commencing fuel production, thereby bettering the availability of fuel, Petroleumprice.ng reports.

SNH have stated that construction will commence in June, while procurement and fabrication of equipment for the first phase of the Mboro refinery project will take place up to September.

The Mboro refinery is part of a 30,000 bpd project when completed, although it is expected to run at full capacity by 2027.

This comes amid a push for Cameroon to increase its refining capacity, following the failure of the country's primary refinery facility, Sonara, to operate. Sonara, located at Cape Limboh, near Limbe, was severely damaged in a fire in 2019 and remains mostly idle.

Authorities are hopeful of commencing operations by December 2027 at a capacity of 42,000 bpd, and the Mboro refinery is expected to contribute greatly to fulfilling current deficits.

SNH owns 20% of the Mboro refinery, with Tradex, a state-owned petroleum marketer, owning 31%, and Dubai-based Ariana Energy controlling the remaining 49%.

New fuel refinery to commence operations in Cameroon by December Photo: Iuliia Antonova

Source: Getty Images

Cameroun refinery to cost $520 million

The project is estimated at a cost of $520 million, which will be funded through shareholder capital and debt financing. SNH stated that BGFI Bank will be heading the financing syndicate, which is expected to provide $210 million of debt.

A 250,000-barrel petroleum products storage terminal is also to be constructed at Mboro and will be funded by SNH. Future plans include further storage facilities for diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and kerosene.

Overall, the Mboro refinery will assist Cameroon in reducing its fuel imports and increasing its energy security while becoming more central to the refined products supply for the region.

Dangote refinery increases capacity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reached a landmark operational milestone, achieving its full nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The development positions the facility as one of the largest single-train refineries in the world and marks a defining moment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The breakthrough follows the successful restoration and optimisation of the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit (MS) production block.

Source: Legit.ng