What does Cruz Beckham do? A look at David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son

Cruz David Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has carved his own path in the entertainment industry. So, what does Cruz Beckham do? He is a rising singer and songwriter, best known for his song For Ya Love.

Cruz Beckham attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer in Paris, France. The singer attends the Perfect Magazine. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis, Dave Benett (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Cruz Beckham is a British singer and songwriter.

At just two years old, Cruz captivated thousands at Madison Square Garden in New York with his breakdancing performance during a Spice Girls reunion concert.

Cruz started his music career at 11 years old .

. On 7 December 2016, he released a single titled If Every Day Was Christmas and gave the proceeds to a charity.

Profile summary

Full name Cruz David Beckham Gender Male Date of birth 20 February 2005 Age 20 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Madrid, Spain Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 142 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Victoria Beckham Father David Beckham Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jackie Apostel School Wetherby Prep School, Millfield School Somerset Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @cruzbeckham

What does Cruz Beckham do?

Cruz Beckham is a singer and songwriter. He has taken after his mother, who was part of a British all-girl band known as the Spice Girls. Cruz showcased his interest in music at a young age. At age two, he wowed fans during a Spice Girls' reunion concert at New York's Madison Square Garden when he showcased his breakdance skills.

The budding star kickstarted his music career at 11 years old. The Beckham family has supported his journey by connecting him with top songwriters.

Top five facts about Cruz Beckham. Photo: Angel Martinez (modified by author)

Cruz Beckham is reported to have started writing songs with British indie legends as he appears set to officially launch his music career. He is said to have become close to Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard, who is helping him navigate music. According to The Sun, Luke said:

I'd just love to help him navigate his career in music... He's naturally going to come under criticism because of who his parents are - he's aware of that.

Cruz is also reportedly signed with C3, a top music management company. The company has worked with bands like The Strokes and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

The young singer is also thought to have been working with writer Ed Drewett, who has written songs for One Direction, Little Mix, and The Wanted. Another big name Cruz has been working with is record producer Fred Ball, who has worked with Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran, and Rihanna.

In 2016, the singer approached his parents with an idea to release a Christmas song titled If Every Day Was Christmas. He would then donate the proceeds to a children's charity, Make Me Some Noise. Cruz even included his family members to be in the video. According to E! News, his dad, David, expressed how proud his son has made him.

On his 18th birthday, Victoria and Beckham shared a series of throwback clips of Cruz singing and performing when he was young.

In 2003, the young and upcoming singer performed on stage in Miami with a rock band. He was reportedly working with Tap Music, who have managed Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and Lana del Ray.

In 2022, the rising singer was on the front cover of i-D's spring magazine Out Of Body issue. Besides singing and writing music, Cruz has picked up other skills like playing the guitar, mandolin and piano.

Cuz also plays football for fun. In 2024, he joined in the $1 million, winner-takes-all tournament in Cary, North Carolina. Cruz played alongside former MLS Sean Franklin, who played with David Beckham at the L.A. Galaxy.

Cruz Beckham's age and early life: Growing up in the spotlight

The celebrity kid is 20 years old as of 2025. Cruz Beckham was born on 20 February 2005 and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Cruz Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

The young English singer was born at Hospital Ruber Internacional in Madrid, Spain. At the time, his father was playing for Real Madrid. Cruz is a British national of white ethnicity.

His dad, David, is one of the best soccer players in the world. He played for teams like Manchester United, L.A. Galaxy, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and the English national team. Additionally, Beckham is also the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City.

Victoria Beckham is a singer, fashion designer and TV personality. She rose to fame as a member of the English girl band known as the Spice Girls.

Cruz grew up with alongside three siblings: Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper. He is the third-born and youngest son in the Beckham family. Cruz and his family relocated to Los Angeles, California when his father, David, started playing for L.A. Galaxy.

Cruz attended Millfield School in Street, Somerset, where he joined the football team. He also studied at Wetherby School in London with his brother.

Who is Cruz Beckham dating?

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel attend the Warner Music Group and Hennessy 2025 BRIT Awards after party at Claridge's on March 1, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Cruz Beckham is dating Jackie Apostel who is nine years his senior. Rumours of the two dating started in June 2024 after they were spotted together at the Glastonbury Music Festival. They were also seen at the Everyman Cinema in London. The young couple went official in October 2024 when Cruz shared a sweet birthday message for Jackie.

Jackie Apostel is a Brazilian-German singer and songwriter who developed a passion for music at a young age. She started piano at two and she also loved poetry. Jackie launched her career singing officially when she became a member of the Brazilian girl band Schutz.

In 2020, she released her debut and only EP, The Reformation. Apostel has since shifted to songwriting and has written for artists like Shy Smith, Girli, and Cleo.

Despite their 9-year age gap, the duo are still going strong and have the approval of the Beckham family. Jackie joined the family at Victoria Beckham's 2024 Paris Fashion Week show. The fashion designer even gifted her a dress after which Apostel gushed over on her Instagram page.

The coolest collection yet in this navy dream. thank you!! @victoriabeckham

What is Cruz Beckham's height?

Cruz Beckham attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022, in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

The singer-songwriter is 5 feet 8 inches which is equivalent to 175 centimetres. His weight is approximately 142 pounds which is equivalent to 64 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Cruz Beckham? He is a young and up-and-coming British singer and songwriter. How old is Cruz Beckham? He is 20 years old as of 2025. Cruz was born on 20 February 2005. What nationality is Cruz Beckham? He is a British national. Who is Cruz Beckham? Cruz's parents are former English soccer player David Beckham and singer and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham. Does Cruz Beckham play football? David and Victoria Beckham's son has played football in school as well as for Arsenal's youth team. Why did the Beckhams name their son Cruz? According to The Sun, the Beckhams named their third son Cruz as he was born in Spain. Cruz means 'cross' in Spanish. How tall is Cruz Beckham? The young star is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Cruz Beckham is a singer and songwriter best known for his songs titled For Ya Love and If Every Day Was Christmas. The young and up-and-coming star rose to fame as the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham.

