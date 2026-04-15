Breaking: Atiku Finally Announce When He Will Stop Attempting to Become Nigeria's President
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says the 2027 general election will be his last attempt at the presidency.
Abubakar spoke on Wednesday, April 15, in an interview on Arise TV.
More details later..
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944