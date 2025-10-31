UK-based jeweler and socialite Omoge Saidat found herself at the center of a shocking leaked video saga

Rumours swirled as a powerful billionaire family was linked to the viral clip, forcing a private confrontation

Saidat reportedly met the family behind closed doors in Ikoyi in a tense bid to clear her name

New revelations have emerged about the ongoing private video scandal involving Saidat Ashabi Balogun, the UK-based jeweler and Lagos socialite better known as Omoge Saidat.

The 55-year-old fashion enthusiast has dominated online discussions in recent days after her private video surfaced on social media, throwing her into an unwanted spotlight.

While she has largely remained silent about the details, new reports confirmed that the clip was recorded about two years ago and allegedly sent to her partner in confidence.

Omoge Saidat holds meeting with billionaire's family. Photos: Omogo Saida.

Source: Instagram

But what began as a private moment soon evolved into a full-blown scandal, with one of Nigeria’s most influential families now drawn into it.

According to reports from The Nation, whispers began circulating that a prominent billionaire family might have had ties to the video’s leak.

Determined to address the growing controversy, Omoge Saidat was reportedly invited to a discreet meeting at the family’s luxurious Ikoyi mansion on Monday, October 28, at 10 a.m.

Sources close to the situation told journalists that the gathering included the family patriarch, his wife, their son, a notable politician from Ogun State, and several other family members.

Izzy Ogbiede addresses leaked tape

Legit.ng recalled that in August, content creator Izzy Ogbeide gained media attention after an old explicit video of her surfaced online.

This is amid a social media clash with influencer Verydarkman.

Addressing the leak in a recent live video on Facebook, Izzy openly admitted that the video in question was originally shared by her in 2020 through her OnlyFans handle.

Speaking confidently, Izzy claimed ownership of the clip and used the opportunity to reaffirm her prowess in bed. According to her, she prides herself on taking full control during bedroom moments, stating that she can dominate for up to 30 minutes

Izzy Ogbeide went on to explain that her OnlyFans isn’t just for personal content but also serves as a platform where she educates women on bedroom skills.

She said she regularly shares tutorials aimed at helping women improve their bedroom game.

Addressing the public confusion surrounding other explicit videos circulating online, Izzy firmly denied being featured in any clip where a man appears to be taking the lead.

A billionaire family was linked to the viral clip of Omoge Saida, forcing a private confrontation. Photo: Omoge Saida.

Source: Instagram

Radiogad claims he has watched Izzy's tape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on-air personality, Radiogad, slammed Izzy Ogbeide and warned her over her remarks about VeryDarkMan.

In a viral video, he criticised her tape, which he claimed he watched, as unimpressive and stated that she lacks the bedroom skills she often boasts of.

