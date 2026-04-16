Atiku Abubakar asserts his unmatched political influence in Northern Nigeria

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said former Kano state governor Kwankwaso's support base has divided, affecting his electoral strength

The former vice president challenged northern politicians' ability to match his voter appeal in the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said he is more politically influential in the North than Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Aminu Tambuwa, and others.

Atiku said no northern political figure commands more votes in the region than he does.

Atiku Abubakar asserts his unmatched political influence in the North. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Rabiu Kwankwaso/Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said former Kano state governor, Kwankwaso, former Sokoto state governor, Tambuwal, former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and other northern politicians cannot match his electoral strength in the region.

As reported by TheCable, Atiku stated this while speaking on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, during an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme.

“Can you tell me, among the current leaders in the north, who has more votes than I have?”

“I mean, you are talking about figures like Tambuwal, you are talking about figures like Kwankwaso, and others, and el-Rufai, and also the emerging political figures.

“None of them has got that northern bloc vote as much as I have got.”

The former vice-president, who acknowledged Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano, however, said the voting base in the state is now divided.

“Well, the absence of it may affect, but even in his own case, you can see how Kano is now split between himself and his former governor. So there is even a split in that.”

The Adamawa-born politician has contested for presidential election on three occasions — 2007 under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), 2019, and 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

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Source: Legit.ng