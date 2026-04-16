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JAMB Begins 2026 UTME Nationwide as Thousands Sit for First Session
Education

JAMB Begins 2026 UTME Nationwide as Thousands Sit for First Session

by  Ololade Olatimehin
1 min read

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has begun the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.

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CBT centres open across Nigeria as JAMB commences 2026 UTME first session smoothly
JAMB begins 2026 UTME nationwide as candidates arrive early for the first CBT examination session. Photo: OsitaChidoka
Source: Twitter

On Thursday, April 16, at the 23 Technology Limited CBT Centre in NAF Valley Estate, 250 candidates were scheduled for the first session, but 223 showed up.

Accreditation started early at about 6:30 a.m. and ran for two hours before the exam proper, which began at 8:30 a.m. The process was reported to be smooth and well organised.

However, during verification, as disclosed by NTA News, only one candidate could not be properly identified and was not allowed to sit for the exam.

The centre is handling three sessions in total for the day, with about 750 candidates expected overall.

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The first session ended around 10:30 a.m., while preparations and verification for the next session are already underway.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng or +234 802 533 3205.

Tags:
JAMBUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
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