JAMB Begins 2026 UTME Nationwide as Thousands Sit for First Session
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has begun the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.
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On Thursday, April 16, at the 23 Technology Limited CBT Centre in NAF Valley Estate, 250 candidates were scheduled for the first session, but 223 showed up.
Accreditation started early at about 6:30 a.m. and ran for two hours before the exam proper, which began at 8:30 a.m. The process was reported to be smooth and well organised.
However, during verification, as disclosed by NTA News, only one candidate could not be properly identified and was not allowed to sit for the exam.
The centre is handling three sessions in total for the day, with about 750 candidates expected overall.
The first session ended around 10:30 a.m., while preparations and verification for the next session are already underway.
Source: Legit.ng
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