A Muslim female UTME candidate has reportedly been denied entry into a JAMB exam hall because of her hijab

According to reports by eyewitnesses, the incident took place in Ibadan as the 2026 UTME commences nationwide

Islamic groups have sounded an alarm and alerted the general public to intervene and get the student to sit the exam

A hijab-wearing Muslim female JAMB candidate has reportedly been disallowed from entering and sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination due to her religious dress.

The event took place at Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre, a JAMB exam centre in Ibadan, Oyo state, as the 2026 UTME officially commences on Thursday, April 16, nationwide.

Tension arose at CBT centre as a Muslim candidate was stopped over hijab before UTME exams. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The report was shared by an X user, @AlfaShehu01, who raised an alarm that Muslim female candidates have had their constitutionally-enshrined rights violated at the JAMB exam centre as they were asked to remove their veils or forfeit the annual examination.

He wrote:

"Candidates wearing hijab are being compelled to remove their hijab before being allowed to sit for their JAMB exams at this centre. This is a direct violation of the candidates’ constitutional right to freedom of religion and JAMB’s own guidelines that permit hijab during"

JAMB officials reportedly step in

In a later update, it has been confirmed that officials from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board have arrived at the centre and taken control of the situation.

The matter was said to be under review and steps were already being taken to resolve it and allow the examinations to continue smoothly.

According to a public release by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Akinyele Area Council in Ibadan, it has been ascertained that the security personnel who unilaterally obstructed the Muslimah and claimed to be acting on orders has been held for questioning and is being subjected to necessary disciplinary action.

On-site officials deny giving such an order to the security personnel or anyone else.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

Court sentenced Ibrahim Abdulaziz to three years imprisonment for impersonation during the UTME. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

Source: Legit.ng