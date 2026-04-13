Tumininu, Angel Smith’s wife, has shared another update about their relationship amid their online saga

The two lovebirds have been at the centre of controversy over alleged cheating accusations from both parties

The new update Tumi shared stirred outrage among fans, who criticised them over their ongoing drama

Fans of former housemate Angel Smith have started dragging her and her wife, Tumininu, after seeing the update she shared on Snapchat.

The two have been at odds, with leaked chats circulating online just days after their lavish wedding ceremony.

Reactions as BBNaija’s Angel Smith’s wife makes U-turn amid marriage crisis. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The reality star had, on her wedding card, as she and a fan exchanged words over her decision to marry a woman.

Taking to Snapchat after criticising bloggers for sharing posts about her and her wife, Smith’s wife, Tumi, shared an update about another wedding ceremony.

According to her, people should not be alarmed as their wedding will still take place in Monaco. However, she did not disclose the date or venue of the upcoming ceremony amid their marriage crisis.

Reactions to Tumininu’s announcement

Fans drag BBNaija’s Angel Smith, wife after making U-turn amid marriage crisis. Photo credit@theangesmith

Source: Instagram

Reacting, fans laughed at the couple, calling them confused. They alleged that they were only trying to stay in the spotlight, which is why they have been involved in constant drama.

Some added that the duo had likely “calmed down” and were now speaking differently, saying they would wait to see how events unfold.

Recall that Tumininu has been sharing posts on Snapchat about her relationship and claims that her marriage has been falling apart.

She alleged that Angel Smith cheated on her with another woman and later moved in with her. She also shared details of the money she spent on Angel Smith, including selling some of her jewellery to make her happy by buying gifts.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Tumi's post

Netizens were not pleased with the two lovers as they shared their observations about the post they made online. Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@ayookha reacted:

"She can’t even wait to get her husband hands off her, is she disgusting her."

@ms_doyinsola said:

"I talk say everything na cruise, the stud probably needs publicity."

@aahmahkar wrote:

"Oh it’s like their period is over. Be like 001 healing go long."

@eunicemikel shared:

"Werey husband just post on snap 9mint ago say he never even post any yet say make we active like chivita."

@rharheelah wrote:

"Your main tears dey do press up. Ma tan ara e. Na you kuku carry una matter come meet us for here."

Angel Smith speaks about Shallipopi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel Smith gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates.

The reality show star said the singer is her kind of man. Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

What she said about the music star stunned a lot of her colleagues on the reality show as they teased her about it.

Source: Legit.ng